Aerospace and global security firm receives visit from MP

Gillian Keegan spoke to apprentices and employees while visiting an aerospace and global security firm this month.

The Chichester MP was invited to visit Lockheed Martin in Havant on February 1 and was shown the variety of projects being worked on and took the opportunity to talk to apprentices who are learning specialised and technical skills.

Gillian said: "It was great to meet so many local apprentices being trained in highly-skilled engineering and design jobs. I was very impressed with by the programmes in place to support people at the beginning of their careers. Lockheed Martin is an important national and local employer and is a significant contributor to the UK’s defence capability."

Lockheed Martin is of interest to Mrs Keegan with her new role as PPS to the secretary of state for defence.

Paul Livingston, vice president and group managing director, Lockheed Martin UK - Rotary Mission Systems said: “We were delighted to host Gillian at our Havant site, which gave us the opportunity to demonstrate the significant contribution Lockheed Martin makes to the UK economy. Across our Corporation, the depth and breadth of the technology helps to solve some of the world’s most complex challenges.

“I was particularly pleased that Gillian spent quality time with our people, particularly our apprentices, and spoke to them at length about the Lockheed Martin early careers programme and their future aspirations.

"Our customers rely on the knowledge, skills and expertise of our people to deliver and it was fitting that Gillian took the time to recognise the key role they play in the UK’s defence, security and prosperity”

One of the firms key projects is the F-35 fighter jet programme, of which 15% of each jet is made in the UK. Recently Gavin Williamson announced that we now have nine F-35 jets are currently in operations around the world.