Alternative A27 upgrades in Chichester’s Local Plan may cost £62million

Chichester’s A27 is set to see changes at all five of its main junctions under proposals in the Local Plan Review.

Fishbourne roundabout and Bognor Road roundabout would be converted into ‘hamburger’ roundabouts (pictured) separating through traffic, with all arms controlled by signals.

Fishbourne roundabout would gain a new arm for the Stockbridge Link Road to the A286, while Bognor Road roundabout would have its Vinnetrow Road arm relocated to a new signalised junction on the A259 Bognor Road.

Stockbridge roundabout and Whyke roundabout would be converted into traffic signal controlled crossroads. New left turn slip lanes would be built on A27 approaches and exits, with right turns banned from the A27 onto Stockbridge Road.

Portfield roundabout would be realigned and gain a new lane on the westbound A27 heading southbound.

A transport study by company Peter Brett, for Chichester District Council, outlined the junction changes and estimated the overall cost of the ‘mitigation measures’ in the Local Plan would cost between £50million and £62million if implemented as planned for 650 new homes per annum.

There are also new footbridges planned at Portfield roundabout and crossing the A27 at Westhampnett. The Oving crossroads are set to close as part of development at Shopwhyke Lakes, to be replaced with a pedestrian and cycle crossing point.

Multiple changes are also planned at traffic congestion points within the city.

Right turns from Stockbridge Road into Terminus Road would be banned, Via Ravenna would be widened and a new signalised arm would be added to the roundabout between A259 Cathedral Way towards Westgate Road.