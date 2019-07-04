Anger at plans to replace pink thatched building with 'horrible' houses

Plans to replace a pink thatched house in Selsey with flats have cause anger among residents.

The property in Manor Road is currently a semi-detached house but developers hope to replace the building with four terraced houses, each with three bedrooms.

Part of the planning application showing the designs for the four houses.

Tracy Mitchell of Manor Road said: "There's not many thatched cottages around — especially pink ones. This is a massive great big house, why knock it down? It just wouldn't be right for Selsey."

Tracy moved into the bungalow next door with her husband two years ago.

"I love it here. I have osteoporosis so I needed a bungalow and to be nearer the seaside. I love it down here and they are going to spoil it. It's such a lovely building," she said.

The 56-year-old described the designs for the design as 'horrible' and said approval of the plans would allow residents of the houses to see into her garden and would block off light from her solar panels and garden plants.

"I'm taking further. I have got make stand now. If people don't start objecting now the 21 days [to comment on the application] will fly by."

The planning application (19/01476/FUL) is pending consideration and a determination deadline has been set for August 14.

One objection comment on the application came from Mr Karl Roberts who said: "The proposed design is very functional, bordering on ugly with no detailing which might mitigate the volume of the proposed built form (three floors of accommodation), which will appear out of keeping with the single storey development on either side.

"The proposal is considered to be contrary to policies 33 and 40 of the local plan. In particular in respect to criterion six of police 33 the proposal does not respect or enhance the character of the surrounding area and site, and is poor in terms of its form, massing, siting, layout, density, height, size and scale."