Plans for a new dog facility in Fishbourne have been appealed by the applicant. Pic: Architecture Limited SUS-220401-144042001

Planning permission was being sought to turn some of the agricultural land at Bethwines Farm, on Blackboy Lane, into a dog care facility for up to 50 dogs to provide space in which owners can have their pet looked after and cared for.

The proposals would include the siting of three temporary buildings to provide a reception area, an ancillary shop, staff area, and separate respite space for dogs.

In its decision the council said: “The proposed development, by virtue of the proposed level of 50 dogs to be cared for on site by a maximum of one full time and two part time staff members and the limited provision of indoor space, would result in the over-intensification of the proposed use and the creation of a poor quality environment for both dogs and staff occupying the site.”

The council also sited concerns over noise, waste and drainage and versatile use of an agricultural site.

However the applicant is now appealing that decision in the hopes an independent planning inspector will overturn the refusal.

In a statement of appeal by the applicant Hybrid Planning and Development, it wrote that Chichester District Council had ‘failed to give notice of its decision within the appropriate period, usually eight weeks, on an application for permission or approval.’