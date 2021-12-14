Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith met winner Ottilie Seeds from Arundel Church of England Primary School on Friday, along with fellow pupil Poppy Pritchett, a runner-up in the competition.

Andrew praised Ottilie for her bold collage picture of a snowy Arundel Castle against a dark sky. He and co-judge Ruth Waters agreed the picture would look great as a printed Christmas card.

Iyla-Rose Thomas from St Philip’s Catholic Primary School in Arundel, Elsie Hawkins from St Lawrence Church of England Primary School in Hurstpierpoint, Elsie Humphries and Leyton Jones from Hurstpierpoint College Preparatory School, and Gemma Bramley from St Mary’s Church of England School in Pulborough, were also runners-up in the competition and their pictures will be printed on one side of the card.

Winner Ottilie Seeds, left, and runner-up Poppy Pritchett from Arundel Church of England Primary School with Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith

Andrew said: “I am absolutely delighted to have received so many wonderful pictures by local schoolchildren. It was incredibly hard to choose the best ones and am grateful to Hassocks-based artist and illustrator Ruth Waters for helping me with this daunting task.

“I enjoyed meeting Ottilie and all of the other winners and being able to say thank you for all of their hard work.”

Andrew said he received around 200 entries and he has written a letter of thanks to every child who took part. Visit www.andrewgriffithmp.com/christmas to see all the pictures.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is presented with the winning Christmas card by Arundel and South Downs MP Andrew Griffith. Picture: Andrew Parsons CCHQ / Parsons Media PAR-7554

This year’s card sponsor was the Wiston Estate, which is getting ready to open the doors to its new restaurant, Chalk, in the heart of the South Downs.

Richard Goring, estate manager, said: “We love the Christmas cards designs. What a joyful selection. There are clearly some budding artists in the entries.”