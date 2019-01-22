Audio recordings of Chichester council meetings to continue

Audio recordings of key meetings at Chichester District Council will continue in 2019 and beyond.

The current system allows the recording and publishing of council, cabinet, planning committee, overview and scrutiny committee, and corporate governance and audit committee meetings online.

Earlier this month CDC cabinet members agreed to continue the scheme.

Peter Wilding, cabinet member for corporate services at CDC, described how audio recording key meetings is ‘great for local democracy’ allowing people to listen to meetings a time that suits them.

He added: “This means that democracy is accessible for everyone, including people who may find it hard to attend council meetings in person. It also provides many benefits to staff; saving officer time required to hand record minutes, which without this system would have to be a lot more detailed.”

The audio recording system has been through significant testing and improvements since a pilot began in January 2016, and is now a permanent facility for the public.

Recordings of meetings can be found online by visiting the page for the relevant meeting at www.chichester.gov.uk/committees and following the link to meetings, agendas and minutes.