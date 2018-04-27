Big questions go unanswered over Whitehouse Farm

The first part of the largest single housing development in Chichester’s history has finally been approved – though many questions remain unanswered.

Phase 1, for 750 of the 1,600 homes planned at Whitehouse Farm, was rubber stamped after more than a year of delays.

Plans include a new school, health and community centre and sports pitches.

Linden and Miller Homes are jointly building the homes and said they were ‘pleased’ with the outline approval.

However, they failed to answer the Observer’s questions relating to a proposed southern access onto the A27 and the ongoing stalemate with Bishop Luffa School on the loss of its playing fields.

The Observer also asked when building would start and about Centurion Way, due to be re-routed to the south.

Replying to our list of questions, the devlopers said: “Linden Homes & Miller Homes are very pleased that the s106 is now signed and that outline planning permission for Phase 1 has been issued.

“We look forward to working with CDC, WSCC and other stakeholders to progress this exciting development.”

The greenfield site is the biggest of four Strategic Land Developments in Chichester District Council’s (CDC) local plan.

With only Shopwhyke Lakes currently seeing ground broken and Tangmere’s 1,000 home site stalling, CDC’s leader said the new homes and jobs were crucial to the area.

Cllr Dignum said: “As part of the Local Plan we had to identify key sites in suitable locations that would help meet our identified housing and employment needs and deliver a range of housing and jobs opportunities over the next 15 years.

“We needed to do this so that our residents and their families can continue to live and work locally; so that we can support our local businesses and assist them to grow; and to make sure that we can provide adequate services, travel choices and community facilities.

“Whitehouse Farm is one of the key strategic sites that was identified.

“The granting of outline planning permission by the council represents an important milestone and will lead to detailed proposals for development of the site being put forward.

“We look forward to further progress being made on this scheme which will enable delivery of much needed housing within the district, including a significant proportion of affordable housing and additional community facilities, which we so desperately need.”

Linden and Miller homes will jointly build the 750 homes, 30 per cent affordable, and then submit plans for phase 2, 850 homes, in the future.

To view the full planning application (14/04301/OUT) for phase 1 click here: https://publicaccess.chichester.gov.uk/online-applications/simpleSearchResults.do?action=firstPage

Some stories about the long history of the project below:

https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/southern-access-delay-fears-at-whitehouse-farm-1-8081369

https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/politics/chichester-braced-for-substantially-more-housing-in-local-plan-review-1-8009993

https://www.chichester.co.uk/news/video-strong-opinions-at-whitehouse-farm-consultation-1-6185717