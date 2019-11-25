Bognor Regis and Littlehampton: Hustings planned ahead of general election

Residents in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton will have an opportunity to grill the candidates competing to represent them in the House of Commons next month.

The Littlehampton Churches Together are hosting a hustings event on Thursday, December 5, at Littlehampton Baptist Church in Fitzalan Road, Littlehampton.

Doors will open from 6.30pm before the event takes place from 7pm to 9pm.

Seats are limited and will be available on a first come first served basis.

Questions must be submitted in advance, either by email to: littlehamptonhustings@gmail.com or by post c/o of the Baptist Church and marked ‘Hustings’.

A spokesman for the group said it was ‘a great opportunity to hear those standing to be our local MP speak on issues that matter to you’.

The candidates standing in the constituency are:

- Carol Birch (Green)

- Alan Butcher (Labour)

- Andrew Elston (Independent)

- Nick Gibb (Conservative)

- David Kurten (UKIP

- Francis Oppler (Lib Dem)

The general election takes place on Thursday, December 12, with voting open between 7am and 10pm.

Residents must register to vote in the election before midnight on November 26 – click here to register to vote

