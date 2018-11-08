Bracklesham holiday village homes decision returns to committee

A deferred decision on 85 homes proposed for a former holiday village site in Bracklesham is to come back before councillors this week.

South Downs Holiday Village, in Bracklesham Lane, is owned by applicant Seaward Properties, which has argued the homes will help make up the council’s five-year housing supply.

The site, which closed down as a holiday park in 2017, currently has temporary permission to be used as accommodation for seasonal workers.

A decision originally due at planning committee in September was delayed due to concerns the proposed access to the site from Clappers Lane would not work given its proximity to another development.

The vehicular access to the development via Clappers Lane has now been removed from the plans and restricted to a pedestrian and cyclist route, with access for motorists via Bracklesham Lane only.

Following revisions to the plans, West Sussex Highways has confirmed it is ‘content’ with the access arrangements, although Earnley Parish Council has raised concerns about the likelihood of visitors parking on Clappers Lane.

Officers have recommended the plans be approved on the basis tourism use of the site is demonstrably no longer viable.

See application reference 18/00753/OUT.