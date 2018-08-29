Campaign for 'People's vote' in Chichester centre

A campaign group has suggested Chichester people are in favour of a vote on the governments final Brexit deal.

Groups campaigning for a ‘people’s vote’ took part in the National Day for Action with nearly 50 groups taking part across the UK.

Groups of activists and supporters gathered at Market Cross to hand out leaflets and collect signatures in support of a peoples vote on the governments final Brexit deal.

According to organisers, when asked if they supported the call for a people’s vote, the response was ‘overwhelmingly in favour’.

David Rowen, chair of the Portsmouth and Chichester branch of the European Movement, said: “With Chichester almost evenly split between leave and remain at the time of the referendum and with the government also now divided over the direction of Brexit, a people’s vote on the final deal is more important than ever.”

Further national action days and regional rallies are planned for the early autumn. See more here: www.peoples-vote.uk

