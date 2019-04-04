Candidates for Chichester District Council elections announced

Candidates set to contest next month’s Chichester District Council elections have been announced today (Thursday April 4).

Boundary changes mean the number of councillors will be reduced from the current 48 to 36, meaning a number of incumbents will not be returning after May 2.

Five divisions are guaranteed to elect all new councillors.

The first is Chichester Central ward with Martyn Bell standing for the Conservatives, Anne Scicluna for the Lib Dems and Malcolm Shepherd for Labour.

The new ward of Loxwood will also elect two new councillors with Lib Dems Gareth Evans and Natalie Hume running against Conservatives Christine Pierce and Christian Mahne.

The third is Fittleworth, previously Bury, with Tory Alan Sutton running against Lib Dem Sean Cemm.

Westbourne will see the Green Party’s Ann Stewart, Lib Dem Claire Power and Roy Briscoe face off.

Lastly Lavant will see Lib Dem Matthew Leeming, Labour’s Gwen Miles and Conservative David Palmer contest the seat after Tory Mike Hall steps down.

Caroline Neville, who currently represents Stedham as a Conservative, is standing as a Liberal Democrat for the enlarged Midhurst ward.

Independent Steve Morley is not standing again in Midhurst.

Tory Simon Lloyd-Williams will not be standing again in Chichester North as it has been reduced from a three to two-member division. Instead he will be looking to be elected in Chichester West.

One of the two Lib Dem councillors for Chichester West, Richard Plowman will stand in Chichester North this time around.

Conservatives Len Macey and Pam Dignum are stepping down in Chichester South, while Les Hixson and Thomas Dempster not standing again for Chichester East.

Conservative Philippa Hardwick is not standing again in Fernhurst so Peter Wilding, who currently represents Plaistow, will stand there.

Nick Thomas, the other Plaistow candidate, will contest Midhurst.

Lib Dem Kate O’Kelly is standing in Harting, as her current Rogate seat has been amalgamated into other wards.

Current independent councillor for Harting Andrew Shaxson is not seeking re-election.

Petworth is now only a single member ward and Conservative councillor Janet Duncton will not be standing again.

Other Conservative councillors not standing again are: John Ridd (Donnington), John F Elliott (Bury), Keith Martin (East Wittering), Josef Ransley (Wisborough Green), Julie Tassell (Funtington), Mark Dunn (Westbourne), John Connor (Selsey North) and Graham Hicks (Southbourne).

Chichester city council elections will be held on the same day as the CDC elections on Thursday May 2.

You have until Friday April 12 to register to vote. Visit the Government’s website.

For a full list of candidates visit CDC’s website.