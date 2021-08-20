Chance to help shape future of transport in West Sussex

The West Sussex Transport Plan (WSTP) is being reviewed to set out the county council’s approach to managing and investing in the transport network from 2022 to 2036.

In autumn, 2020, people were asked about their key transport issues and priorities through the WSTP review survey. Respondents expressed a range of concerns such as impacts on the environment, congestion, road safety, rat-running, lack of cycling infrastructure, rural accessibility and the impacts of planned development.

This information has been used to develop the draft West Sussex Transport Plan, which will set out how the county council intends to address challenges including:

Traffic congestion

• Transport emissions and climate change

• A growing and ageing population

• Rural isolation

• Public health and wellbeing

• Road safety

The draft plan has been published for consultation until Friday October 8; it is available to view at www.westsussex.gov.uk/wstpconsultation along with background information about the plan.

Joy Dennis, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “This is such an important subject because transport is part of almost every aspect of our lives, including how we work, socialise, access education and health services.

“We must plan for our future needs, promote healthy and sustainable transport choices, help protect and enhance our beautiful county, and address the urgent need to reduce transport emissions.”

The county Council is also hosting a webinar to introduce the draft Plan and officers will be available to respond to questions. These will be on Wednesday September 8, 2-3.30pm, via Microsoft Teams. To attend the webinar, email [email protected]

Anyone without internet access, or wanting more information about the consultation, can phone 01243 642105, leaving your name, telephone number/ email address and interest (for example, whether you are a resident, business owner, transport operator and so on) or email [email protected]