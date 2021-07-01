Changes to Selsey housing development planned next to Asda

Approval for housing development on the field to the west of Manor Lane was first secured at the same time as permission for the supermarket was granted.

Then in 2019, a full application for 119 homes and outline permission for 74 homes, 193 in total, was approved by Chichester District Council.

Since then Persimmon Homes has acquired the site and it has now submitted its own plans to amend the approved plans, namely the design and layout of the scheme.

Selsey development location showing phase 1 and phase 2 area

The amount and location of the affordable housing is unchanged.

According to the developer’s covering letter, the most notable difference is a greater proportion of two bedroom plus study/office dwellings.

The application says: “It has been possible to substitute the houses with no dilution in architectural detailing and with very little resulting difference to the overall character of the approved scheme.

“A full set of detailed elevation and floor plans of the proposed houses supports this application. It is considered that the proposed scheme will be essentially indistinguishable from the approved development and remain a proposal that creates a characterful and safe place to live that responds positively to the site’s constraints and respects the surrounding context.”