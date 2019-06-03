Changes to Westergate development planned

Amended plans for new development on the Nyton Nursery site in Westergate have been submitted.

Developers secured outline planning permission to demolish the existing glasshouses, bungalow, stables and outbuildings and build up to 268 homes at appeal in February 2015.

A reserved matters application for the whole site was then approved by Arun District Council in January 2018.

Developer Taylor Wimpey then submitted another reserved matters application to replan the northern part of the site to include smaller homes and increase the number of dwellings from 45 to 70.

At the end of May it made small revisions to the scheme, and the number of proposed homes is now down to 68.

To comment visit www.arun.gov.uk/weekly-lists using code AL/3/19/PL.