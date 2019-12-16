Chichester A27 collision: Motorcyclist taken to hospital

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision on the A27 this morning.

The collision took place near Fontwell racecourse and traffic is reported to be slow in the area.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: "Emergency services were called to a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a motorcyclist on the A27 at Fontwell near the racecourse at 6.49am on Monday (16 December).



"The motorcyclist was injured and has been taken to hospital. The road is busy in both directions while the vehicles are being recovered."