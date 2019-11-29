General election hustings at Chichester Cathedral. Heather Barrie (Green Party), Jay Morton (Labour), Gillian Keegan (Conservative) and Kate O'Kelly (Liberal Democrat). Chichester Cathedral Cloisters. Picture: Liz Pearce

Chichester Cathedral election hustings in pictures

Last night a packed audience at Chichester Cathedral saw four general election candidates quizzed on a range of issues affecting the area.

With nearly 300 people in attendance Heather Barrie for the Greens, the Conservatives’ Gillian Keegan, Lib Dem Kate O’Kelly and Jay Morton for Labour all answered questions on crime, Brexit, care for people with dementia, protection of Chichester Harbour, support for young entrepreneurs and the climate emergency.

The audience at Chichester Cathedral's general election hustings Picture: Liz Pearce LP191871 SUS-191129-001038008
Green candidate Heather Barrie Picture: Liz Pearce
The Conservatives' Gillian Keegan Picture: Liz Pearce
Lib Dem Kate O'Kelly Picture: Liz Pearce
