Chichester City Council recommend objection to Chichester development

The Council House in North Street SUS-220402-141035001

Amended plans for the demolition of three houses and development of six new flats and one new house on Lavant Road had been submitted to Chichester District Council on January 7.

The amendments include additional windows on properties, removal of roof lights and lanterns and changes to the second floor and mezzanines.

During the Chichester City Council Planning and Conservation Working Group on Thursday, February 3, the deliberations led to a unanimous conclusion that the plan be rejected.

Cllr Gershater raised concern about the ‘over-intensifaction’ of the sylvan area around the development.

Cllr Quail also argued that the development would ‘only detract from the joy of entering the city.’