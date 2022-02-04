Chichester City Council recommend objection to Chichester development
Chichester City Council has passed on a recommendation to object to further development on Lavant Road.
Amended plans for the demolition of three houses and development of six new flats and one new house on Lavant Road had been submitted to Chichester District Council on January 7.
The amendments include additional windows on properties, removal of roof lights and lanterns and changes to the second floor and mezzanines.
During the Chichester City Council Planning and Conservation Working Group on Thursday, February 3, the deliberations led to a unanimous conclusion that the plan be rejected.
Cllr Gershater raised concern about the ‘over-intensifaction’ of the sylvan area around the development.
Cllr Quail also argued that the development would ‘only detract from the joy of entering the city.’
Chair of the meeting Cllr Plowman deemed discussion of the development as a ‘Groundhog Day’ due to the extensive resubmission of the plans at the site on Lavant Road before concluding that the building work would be ‘a bridge too far and would not offer more affordable housing in the area.’