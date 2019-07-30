Chichester council to write to Government in support of WASPI pension campaign

A campaign fighting for justice for women born in the 1950s affected by the changes to the state pension age is set to be supported by Chichester District Council.

At a meeting last Tuesday, resident Deborah May asked if the council could pledge to support the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) in Chichester.

In response Susan Taylor, deputy leader of the council, said while the authority does not decide national pension policy it did have a role to support all members of the community.

She said the council would write to the minister offering its support to the WASPI campaign.

While the campaign agrees with equalisation of men and women’s pension ages, it argues the changes were implemented unfairly as women born in the 1950s received little or no notice of how it would affect them.