Chichester District Council is continuing its ‘Against Litter Campaign’ this year with the aim of tackling the issue of littering in the district.

The Council had successfully trialled a litter enforcement scheme and encouraged members of the public to report any instances of litter in their local area.

Littering is a focal issue of the Council and have reportedly been spending over £1 million in helping keep the district clean and tidy.

The Council is running many activities as part of the campaign and is urging residents to also play their part for the campaign.

The initiative has six focal points that the Council is hoping to enforce including:

Report it: We will be encouraging you to report fly tips and litter hot spots.

Enforcement and fines: As part of a trial partnership project, enforcement officers from East Hampshire District will continue to patrol our streets and take action against anyone caught littering or not clearing up their dog’s mess.

Adopt an Area: We will be inviting community groups and businesses to ‘Adopt an Area’ and take pride in their patch.

Celebrate community heroes: We will be celebrating the fantastic work of our community heroes who spend hours cleaning up after others.

Environmental crime watch: We will continue to take action against those who ﬂy tip and as part of a partnership project with Trading Standards, the police and the fire service. We will also be placing cameras at hot spots to crack down on ﬂy tipping.

Trade driver advice: to help prevent accidents arising from goods falling onto roads, we will be advising tradespeople to securely fasten their loads. We will also be encouraging tradespeople to ensure that they are registered as waste carriers.