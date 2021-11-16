Chichester District Council permits John Lewis’ expansion plans

The plan layout for the expansion at John Lewis.

John Lewis’ plans to expand the range of goods sold at its Chichester store, on Portfield Way, has been approved by Chichester District Council.

The plans would see the expanded sale of beauty products, men’s and women’s accessories and nursery items including baby and children’s clothes to approximately 404 square meters of the total retail unit.

A mezzanine will also be installed to help accommodate the wider range of products being put on sale.

Nursery and baby clothes will occupy 130 square metres of space, women’s and men’s accessories will be 214 square metres and the beauty range will occupy 60 square metres.

A formal application was made in August before being granted on November 4.