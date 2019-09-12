Chichester district planning applications submitted to council and the South Downs National Park Authority

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between September 2 and September 11.

Planning applications

Appledram

AP/19/01954/FUL: Crouchers Orchards, Birdham Road. Change of use of agricultural land to hotel garden. Associated landscaping and construction of 3 no. sheds, 3 no. greenhouses, 1 no. poly tunnel and boundary treatment.

Birdham

BI/19/02095/FUL: Southfield Structural Services, 1 Birdham Business Park, Birdham Road. Additional storage yard and material handling with gantry crane.

BI/19/02223/ADJ: Chichester Marina. Reference: MLA/2019/00345. Consultation on a Marine Licence Application for Pontoon Reconfiguration at Chichester Marina.

Bosham

BO/19/02048/FUL: Old Park Farm, Old Park Lane. Use of outbuilding (The Granary) as ancillary accommodation and tourist accommodation.

BO/19/02115/TCA: Quay Meadow, High Street. Notification of intention to crown lift by up to 1.5m on 2 no. Holm Oak trees (T1 and T3), 2 no. Sycamore trees (T4 and T10) and 1 no. Elm tree (T5), fell 1 no. Elm tree (T2) and 1 no. Sycamore tree (T9), remove sucker growth on 2 no. Elm trees (T6 and T7), coppice to ground level on 1 no. Elm tree (T8) and trim back by 1m on a hedgerow (T11).

BO/19/02238/TPA: Southfield Industrial Park, Delling Lane. Fell approx. 14 no. Lombardy Poplar trees within Area, A1 subject to BO/99/00088/TPO.

Bury

SDNP/19/04030/LDE: Hillside Cottage Stables, Bury Common. Existing Certificate of Lawfulness for non-compliance with an agricultural occupancy condition.

Chichester

CC/19/01455/PA3O: Finishing Touch (West Sussex) Limited, 75 St James Road. Notification for prior approval for a proposed change of first floor of a building from Office Use (Class B1(a)) to a Dwelling house (Class C3).

CC/19/02023/TPA: Havenstoke Park, Connolly Way. Fell 1 no. Larch (quoted as T1) and 1 no. Ash tree (quoted asT1) within Group, G1 subject to CC/08/00021/TPO.

CC/19/02108/TPA: 41 Lyndhurst Road. Crown reduce by up to 20% and removal of crossed and damaged branches on 1 no. Maidenhair tree (T1) and 1 no. London Plane tree (T2). Both trees subject to CC/93/00284/TPO.

CC/19/02109/TPA: 41 Lyndhurst Road. Fell 1 no. Holm Oak tree (T3) subject to CC/93/00284/TPO.

CC/19/02102/TPA: 6 Selham Close. Crown lift by up to 10m (above ground level), crown thin by 10% and reduce 1 no. lower eastern branch by 2m on 1 no. Cedar tree (in frontage) within Woodland, W2 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/19/02176/LBC: The Fountain, 29 Southgate. Internal and external redecoration, re-location of bar servery and access to the cellar with associated works.

CC/19/02193/FUL: Laura Ashley, 32 North Street. Change of use of rear extension from A1 retail to C3 residential to create 1 no. dwellings (1 x 3 bed house) and associated parking. Internal modifications to Listed building.

CC/19/02194/LBC: Laura Ashley, 32 North Street. Change of use of rear extension from A1 retail to C3 residential to create 1 no. dwellings (1 x 3 bed house) and associated parking. Internal modifications to Listed building.

CC/19/02206/TPA: 21 Freeland Close. Reduce west sector by up to 3m on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T1) subject to CC/96/00298/TPO.

CC/19/02215/ADV: 7-8 East Street. 1. no non-illuminated fascia sign.

CC/19/02234/TCA: Wickham Cottage, 145 Bognor Road. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 50% on 1 no. Beech tree.

CC/19/02249/TCA: 12 New Park Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cherry tree.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/19/01988/DOM: 12 Brook Road, Hambrook. Alterations to garage door opening and installation of new garage door. Installation of 4 no. rooflights.

CH/19/02296/DOM: 7 Flatt Road, Nutbourne. Proposed side and rear extension.

Compton

SDNP/19/03966/FUL Pitlands Farm, Pitlands Lane And Piglegged Road, Up Marden. Extension to existing agricultural building.

Easebourne

SDNP/19/03682/HOUS: Bybrook House, Easebourne Street. Change use of ancillary garage/home office to ancillary habitable accommodation/home office and associated alterations.

East Lavington

SDNP/19/04190/HOUS: Mainwood Cottage, Cathangar Lane. Replacement conservatory, with utility room and study.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/19/02039/DOM: Meadows Cottage, 10 Meadows Road, East Wittering. Demolition of existing single storey entrance on the south elevation. Erection of two storey side extension and front porch.

EWB/19/02118/FUL: Neska, Longlands Road, East Wittering. Erection of 1 no. 1 bedroom dwelling.

Fernhurst

SDNP/19/04233/TPO: Navinia, 14A Midhurst Road. Crown thin by 30% on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) subject to FH/81/00463/TPO.

Fishbourne

FB/19/02263/FUL: 98 Fishbourne Road West. Amended Vehicle and Cycle Parking to planning permission FB/17/03564/FUL.

Funtington

FU/19/01517/LBC: Flat 1, Northlands House, Salthill Road, Chichester. Install 1 no. external light fixture on west elevation to match existing fixture on similar outside doors.

FU/19/02053/FUL: Oakwood Preparatory School, Moutheys Lane, Oakwood. Installation of new sand pressed artificial turf multi use games area with fencing, floodlighting and car parking.

Harting

SDNP/19/03262/CND: Ladymead, East Harting Street, East Harting. Erection of a Loggia and Pool House. Variation of Condition 2 from planning permission SDNP/13/00225/HOUS. Amendment to loggia and pool house.

SDNP/19/04019/HOUS: St Stephens Cottage, Eastfield Lane, East Harting. Single storey rear/side extension.

SDNP/19/04020/LIS: St Stephens Cottage, Eastfield Lane, East Harting. Single storey rear/side extension.

Kirdford

KD/19/02275/LBC: Yew Tree Cottage, Glasshouse Lane. Refurbishment works to the existing timber sash and casement windows within the dwelling house.

Lavant

SDNP/19/04049/LIS: The Long Barn, Pook Lane. Replacement of timber-framed doors and flanking windows panes with timber framed bi-fold doors on the west elevation.

Lodsworth

SDNP/19/03916/LIS: Ewers, 1 Church Lane. Removal of existing flue liner and stone capping in the existing chimney. Installation of wood burning stove and replacement flue liner and stone capping.

Loxwood

LX/19/02114/FUL: Ormond Farm, Plaistow Road. Amendments to design approved under LX/18/01919/FUL. Erection of agricultural building and improvements to access.

Lurgashall

SDNP/19/03887/HOUS: Springfield, Hillgrove Lane. Demolition of existing garage and erection of single storey extensions to the West and East.

Marden

SDNP/19/03617/FUL: North Marden Farm, East Marden Road, North Marden. Retrospective Revised Proposals for Renovation, Repair and Conversion of Barns, with Parking and Landscape Planting.

Midhurst

SDNP/19/04002/HOUS: 19 Guillards Oak. Removal of existing conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension.

North Mundham

NM/19/02162/ELD: Oak Cottage, Southgate Farm, Fisher Lane. Change of use of outbuilding to 1 no. single dwelling house.

NM/19/02245/ELD: Chichester Food Park, Bognor Road. Existing lawful development for implementation of access road to the approved development NM/14/01721/FUL for Horticultural Glasshouse, pack house, offices and reservoir development.

NM/19/02283/DOM: 7 Elm Grove, Runcton. Single storey extension to West and South elevations. Porch to East elevation.

Petworth

SDNP/19/03607/TPO: Heath End Lodge, Station Road. Fell 1 no. Ash tree and width reduction by 15% on 1 no. Yew tree subject to PW/51/00393/TPO.

SDNP/19/03826/TCA: Easter Cottage, 308B North Street. Notification of intention to reduce height by 3.5m on 1 no. Bay Tree.

SDNP/19/04218/TCA: Cherry Tree Cottage, Byworth Road, Byworth. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 2m on 1 no. Cherry tree (T1).

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/19/01950/DOM: Foxbridge Farm Cottage, Plaistow Road, Ifold. Erection of two storey and single storey side extension.

PS/19/02145/FUL: Land North Of Sparrwood Farm, Shillinglee Road, Plaistow. Change of use of agricultural land to mixed agricultural/equestrian use.

PS/19/02239/TCA: Plaistow Cricket Club, Plaistow. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (quoted as T515).

Rogate

SDNP/19/04267/HOUS: Hide Barn, Durford Wood. Additional roof lights to southern elevation of Hide Barn and new car barn and garden store.

Sidlesham

SI/19/02157/PA3Q: 37 Chalk Lane. Prior approval change of use of agricultural building to 1 no. dwelling house.

SI/19/02242/DOM: The Cottage, Chichester Road. Removal of existing front Porch with flat roof. Replace Front Porch with larger version also to include a pitched roof that continues over the existing kitchen flat roof.

Selsey

SY/19/02060/DOM: 30 Chichester Road. Dropped kerb/crossover and hardstanding.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/19/04199/HOUS: Roslin, School Lane, Stedham. Single storey rear extension built on the existing footprint of approved extensions removed, Single storey front extension following the demolition of existing porch.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/19/03722/TCA: Budds Cottage, The Street, Sutton. Notification of intention to reduce height by up to 1.5m and reduce width all round by 2m on 1 no. Flowering Cherry tree (Japanese Kanzan) (T1).

SDNP/19/04296/HOUS: Browns House, Annexe, The Street, Sutton. Annex roof extension, refurbishment and associated works.

SDNP/19/04297/LIS: Browns House, Annexe, The Street, Sutton. Annex roof extension, refurbishment and associated works.

Tangmere

TG/19/02250/PLD: Woodstock, Gibson Road. Proposed utility room to the rear.

Tillington

SDNP/19/03886/HOUS: The Gables, Upperton Road. Erection of garden room.

West Wittering

WW/19/02136/FUL: Land East Of Brook House, Pound Road. Construction of 1 no. boat house with ground floor storage ancillary to first floor self-contained residential unit.

Westhampnett

WH/19/01278/DOM: Hadley House, Claypit Lane. Construction of a 2 storey extension to West elevation, a single storey extension to the East elevation, an enlarged entrance hall to North elevation, changes to fenestration and associated internal works.

Wisborough Green

WR/19/01982/FUL: Old Pond Cottage, Billingshurst Road. Change of use and reversion from part Bed & Breakfast accommodation granted under 10/04346/FUL to one 1 no. dwelling.

WR/19/02059/DOM: Farthinghoe, Petworth Road. Replacement garden shed.

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/19/02326/ADJ: Church Norton Spit, Pagham Harbour, Pagham. Approval of details reserved by conditions imposed under ref P/97/15/PL relating to Condition Nos - 4 - archaelogical investigation, 5 - Tern Island compensation measure, 6 - adaptive management plan, 7 - proposed mitigation measures to protect Little Tern habitat, 8 - managment plan for Little Tern compensation measure, 9 - CMP and 14 - tide gauge.