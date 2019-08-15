Chichester district planning applications submitted to the council and the South Downs National Park Authority

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between August 5 and 14.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Planning applications

Appledram

AP/19/01864/FUL: Orchard House, Dell Quay Road, Dell Quay. Demolition of 1 no. existing dwelling. Erection of 1 no. replacement dwelling, 2 no. outbuildings and associated works.

Birdham

BI/19/01787/TPA: Land North Of 10 To 29 Old Common Close. Reduce height by up to 4m (back to strong growth points) on 1 no. Black Poplar tree (quoted as T1163, TPO’d as T19) subject to BI/97/00036/TPO. Reduce height by up to 6m and reduce north and south sectors by up to 2m on 1 no. Leyland Cypress tree (T1173), within Group, G1 of BI/97/00036/TPO. Reduce height by up to 6m and reduce widths (all round) by up to 2m on 1 no. Leyland Cypress tree (T1175), within Group, G1 of BI/97/00036/TPO.

BI/19/01989/TPA: Beechway, Martins Lane. Crown reduce by 25% (all round) on 1 no. Oak tree (T2) subject to BI/01/00038/TPO.

Bosham

BO/19/01898/DOM: Hook Creek, Hook Lane. Proposed two storey extension.

BO/19/01936/DOM: The Old Town Hall, Bosham Lane. Retrospective bin store.

Boxgrove

BX/19/01842/TCA: Flintwalls, The Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Macrocarpa tree (T1), fell 1 no. Leyland Cypress tree (T2), fell 1 no. Cherry Laurel tree (T3), fell 1 no. Leyland Cypress tree (T4) and remove 6 no. limbs to South sector on 1 no. Cherry Laurel tree (G1).

Bury

SDNP/19/03757/HOUS: Houghton End, 65 Coombe Crescent. Erection of a single storey side extension (revised Application following SDNP/19/00749/HOUS).

Chichester

CC/19/01834/FUL: Land At Regnum Court, North Walls. New gates incorporating pedestrian access gate and demolition of existing bin store and replacement enclosed bin store.

CC/19/01872/TPA: 24 Plainwood Close. Crown reduce by up to 3m (all round) on 1 no. Oak tree (T46) subject to CC/71/00225/TPO.

CC/19/01922/DOM: 2 And 3 North Pallant. Replacement of ground floor extension, roof works, exterior improvements and internal renovation.

CC/19/01923/LBC: 2 And 3 North Pallant. Replacement of ground floor extension, exterior improvements and internal renovation.

CC/19/01968/DOM: 28 Plainwood Close. Installation of 2 no. Velux rooflights to front and rear elevation.

CC/19/01972/FUL: 5A East Pallant. Proposed Basement Extension at the Rear of 5, 5A East Pallant.

CC/19/01973/LBC: 5A East Pallant. Proposed Basement Extension at the Rear of 5, 5A East Pallant.

CC/19/01978/PLD: 31 Adelaide Road. Single storey side extension.

CC/19/02000/FUL: 40 North Street. Internal alterations and building change of use from retail (class A1) to business use (class B1).

CC/19/02001/LBC: 40 North Street. Internal alterations and building change of use from retail (class A1) to business use (class B1).

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/19/01871/DOM: Barbican, Ivydene Crescent, Chidham. Erection of single storey side extension with 1 no. rooflight. Replacement roof on the front elevation and installation of 2 no. rooflights. Installation of a 2.5m high acoustic fence to the north boundary.

Donnington

D/19/01990/PA1A: 2 Southfields Close. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 3.95m (b) maximum height - 2.30m (c) height of eaves - 2.60m.

Earnley

E/19/01977/LBC: Earnley Grange, Almodington Lane, Almodington. New internal window between hallway and kitchen.

Fernhurst

SDNP/19/03444/HOUS: Wagtails, 123 Midhurst Road. 3 bay oak framed garage.

SDNP/19/03537/HOUS: Lane House, Marley Heights. Proposed erection of a two storey rear extension, a porch infill with first floor extension and new front porch and external alterations including a new garage roof and internal reconfigurations.

Fishbourne

FB/19/01905/FUL: 19 Mill Close. Replace patio door.

Fittleworth

SDNP/19/03761/LIS: Fulling Mill Cottage, School Lane. Repairs to existing timber flooring to designated areas of first floor.

Funtington

FU/19/01986/PNO: Land North East Of Broad Reach Farm, Clay Lane. Hard surfaced tracks and loading area necessary for the processing and loading of timber from the woodland.

SDNP/19/03344/LDP: Brookfield House, Watery Lane. Erection of single storey rear extension of depth and height not exceeding 4m.

SDNP/19/03521/HOUS: 3 Admirals Walk. Demolition of existing conservatory, replaced with single storey rear extension.

SDNP/19/03613/LIS: Cobdens, Sandy Lane, East Ashling. Demolition and rebuild of an existing non-loadbearing internal partition of the utility room to allow existing WC to be enlarged to a shower room.

SDNP/19/03753/HOUS: Benewyth, Watery Lane. Demolition of existing sun-room extension to South Elevation. Erection of two storey extension to East Elevation. Refurbishment works to existing house to include replacement windows, doors and external wall cladding.

Harting

SDNP/19/03229/LIS: Bystocks, The Street, South Harting. Replacement of 7 no. windows.

Kirdford

KD/19/01334/DOM: Staples Hill Cottage, Staples Hill. Construction of a part two storey and part single storey extension to East elevation.

KD/19/01341/DOM: Staples Hill Cottage, Staples Hill. Single storey extension to West and South Elevations of outbuilding.

Linchmere

LM/19/01987/DOM: Wisteria Cottage, Marley Lane, Camelsdale. Erection of single storey rear extension, retaining wall and veranda. Alterations and additions to fenestration.

SDNP/19/03765/CND: Highfield School, Highfield Lane. Construction of all-weather pitch (AWP) with sports lighting, together with ancillary sports pavilion and associated access (Variation of condition 2 of permission SDNP/18/03123/FUL - replace drawing no’s 1128-001 and 1128-002 with drawings 1128-001-C and 1128-002-C).

Loxwood

LX/19/01850/DOM: 32 Nursery Green. Replace 1 no. existing garage door with 1 no. window.

LX/19/02008/FUL: Songhurst Farm, Pigbush Lane. Retrospective change of use of farm buildings and associated outdoor work area for the service, maintenance and temporary storage of mechanical parts and motor vehicles.

Lurgashall

SDNP/19/03595/HOUS: Aldworth Farm, Jobsons Lane. Demolition of stables and garage. Erection of triple garage. Alternative to planning permission SDNP/18/05243/HOUS.

SDNP/19/03805/OHL: Courts Yard, Jobsons Lane, Windfall Wood Common. The erection of a new pole for the purposes of distributing electricity.

Midhurst

SDNP/19/02594/ADV: 9 Knockhundred Row. 1 no. non-illuminated fascia sign, 3 no. non- illuminated other signs, 1 no. non-illuminated hanging sign and 2 no. non-illuminated other signs.

SDNP/19/03288/FUL: Half Moon, Petersfield Road. Retrospective change of use of public house ancillary storage area to car wash.

North Mundham

NM/19/01956/DOM: South Mundham House, South Mundham. Alterations and extension.

NM/19/01957/LBC: South Mundham House, South Mundham. Alterations and extension.

NM/19/01993/DOM: Eremia, Runcton Lane, Runcton. Two storey extension with new detached garage.

Oving

O/19/01820/DOM: Treffos, Coach Road (South), Shopwhyke. 1 no. ancillary annexe. Alterations to existing house including pitched roof porch to North West elevation and changes to fenestration.

O/19/01909/REM: Land On The North Side Of Shopwhyke Road, Shopwhyke. Application for Approval of Reserved Matters following outline permission O/11/05283/OUT - Provision and landscaping of sports pitches on Western Playing Fields and provision of Local Equipped Area of Play (LEAP).

O/19/01983/REM: Land On The North Side Of Shopwhyke Road, Shopwhyke. Application for Approval of Reserved Matters following outline permission O/11/05283/OUT - relating to the site layout, scale, appearance and landscaping for 13 dwellings.

O/19/01984/REM: Land On The North Side Of Shopwhyke Road, Shopwhyke. Application for Approval of Reserved Matters following outline permission O/11/05283/OUT - relating to appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of 5 dwellings.

Petworth

SDNP/19/03297/HOUS: Upper Mead, Byworth Road, Byworth. Erection of single storey rear extension.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/19/01924/PLD: The Burrows, Plaistow Road, Ifold. Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of replacement single storey extension.

Selsey

SY/19/01814/FUL: The Academy Selsey, School Lane. Refurbishment, replacement and addition of school buildings, ancillary facilities and associated works following fire - Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission SY/16/04070/FUL - Material amendments to the original approved plans/vary the plans approved.

SY/19/01887/DOM: 16 Ursula Avenue North. Removal of existing balcony and balcony door to front elevation and erection of replacement lean-to roof.

Sidlesham

SI/19/01831/DOM: The Cottage, Highleigh Road. Erection of single storey extension to existing garage.

Singleton

SDNP/19/03560/HOUS: Flambards, A286 The Grove To Cobblers Row. Replacement of existing UPVC conservatory structure with proposed traditional hardwood orangery.

Tillington

SDNP/19/02632/HOUS: Upperton House, Upperton Road, Upperton. Proposed open fronted garage and one lockable bay garden storage area.

SDNP/19/02633/LIS: Upperton House, Upperton Road, Upperton. Proposed open fronted garage and one lockable bay garden storage area.

SDNP/19/03714/OHL: Park House, Upperton Road, Upperton. Installation of additional 3rd wire to existing overhead power line.

West Lavington

SDNP/19/03251/HOUS: St Andrews, Selham Road. Erection of front and rear two storey and single storey extensions. Increase of roof height of garage to create storage area and installation of 2 no. roof lights. Alterations and additions to fenestration.

Westbourne

WE/19/01969/TCA: Rockingham, North Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (marked on plan as T1).

Wisborough Green

WR/19/01962/FUL: Wallabies Nursery Bungalow, Kirdford Road. Proposed nurseryman’s bungalow and garage - Removal of Condition 3 of planning permission WR/96/01117/FUL - Sole agricultural occupancy.

West Wittering

WW/19/01886/DOM: Rodford, 14 Russell Road. New solid roof to existing rear conservatory with changes to fenestration.

WW/19/01932/OUT: Lerryn, West Strand. Outline application for some matters reserved, access - for demolition of dwelling and replacement dwelling.

WW/19/01933/DOM: 21 Cakeham Way. 1 no. single storey detached outbuilding for ancillary use as a garden room and/or annexe.

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/19/01997/ADJ: Planning Application 55562/005 SCOP Development Land East of Horndean, Rowlands Castle Road, Horndean, Waterlooville. Proposal: Outline planning application with all matters reserved, except the means of access to the highway network (junction arrangements) and associated highway improvements, for the demolition of existing buildings and the residential-led (C3) mixed-use development of the site with up to 800 dwellings, up to 2ha of employment land (uses B1 and B2), a Local Centre (including: local retail (food and non-food A1); financial and professional services (A2); restaurants, cafés, and drinking establishments (A3 and A4), hot food takeaways (A5), together with a primary school (D1) and community facilities (D2)), informal and formal open space, allotments, and acoustic bunds, together with associated drainage, utilities and all other associated and necessary infrastructure.