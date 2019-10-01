Chichester district planning applications submitted to the council and the South Downs National Park Authority

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between September 16 and 25.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Birdham

BI/19/02391/DOM: Ellscott Park, Sidlesham Lane. Extension to Bungalow.

Bosham

BO/19/02369/DOM: 7 Marcuse Fields. Partially raised roof to create first floor accommodation. Re-cladding of part of building and re-fenestration.

BO/19/02409/DOM: 1 Penwarden Way. Proposed ground floor rear extension, garage conversion and associated works.

Boxgrove

BX/19/02284/TPA: Boxgrove CE Primary School, The Street. Fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (T104 quoted as T5) subject to BX/76/00102/TPO.

SDNP/19/04206/APNB: Home Farm Dairy, Hat Hill Road, Goodwood. Application for prior notification of agricultural or forestry development - proposed dirty water lagoon and associated pipework.

Chichester

CC/19/02333/DOM: 2 Carlisle Gardens. Side extension to existing attached garage and re-positioning of garage door. First floor side/front extension (above garage).

CC/19/02353/PA1A: 108 Parklands Road. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 4.3m (b) maximum height - 3.70m (c) height of eaves - 2.40m. Single storey pitched roof rear extension to replace an existing conservatory.

CC/19/02377/TPA: 3 Tudor Close. Reduce western sector by 2m on 1 no. Cedar (T7) subject to CC/83/00246/TPO.

CC/19/02382/TPA: 19 Harberton Crescent. Reduce heights by 33 % and reduce east and west sectors by up to 3 m on 5 no. Sycamore trees (quoted as 1-5). Reduce heights by up to 1m on 10 no. Conifer trees (quoted as 6 -15). All within Woodland, W1 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/19/02372/TPA: 9 King George Gardens. Remove 1 no. dominant branch in lower crown (south east sector), remove 1 no. dominant branch mid crown (east sector) and crown reduce by 1.5m (all round) on 1 no. Bay tree (T8). Reduce height by 2m, crown lift by 1.5m (north sector) and reduce mid and upper crown (north sector) by 1m on 1 no. Thuja tree (T9). Both trees subject to CC/98/00310/TPO.

CC/19/02373/TCA: New Park Community Association, New Park Centre, New Park Road. Notification of intention to reduce mid crown south sector by 2m, west sector by 3m and north sector by 1m. Reduce extending branch in mid crown back by 4m and reduce crown (all round) by 1.5m on 1 no. Lime tree (T1).

CC/19/02381/PLD: 37 Whyke Lane. Single storey extension to rear, installation of roof lantern and windows.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/19/02279/TPA: Land North Of Good View, Priors Leaze Lane, Hambrook. Crown raise by 6m above ground level on Hawthorn hedgerow, within group G1 subject to 11/00203/TPO.

Eartham

SDNP/19/04294/TCA: Garden House, Brittens Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (1), 1 no. Judas tree (2) and 2 no. Ash trees (4 & 5). Removal of 1 no. branch (East Sector) and 1 no. branch (West Sector) on 1 no. Cherry tree (3).

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/19/02352/FUL: Southbrook, West Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham Bay. Construction of 1 no. replacement dwelling.

EWB/19/02376/DOM: Waverney Cottage, 38 Coney Six, East Wittering. Replacement single storey rear extension with revised balcony over.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/19/04408/LDE: Gaia Cottage, Didling Lane, Didling. Existing lawful development certificate for the erection of a building within the residential curtilage for use ancillary to the occupation of Gaia Cottage.

Fernhurst

SDNP/19/04442/LDP: Friday House , Square Drive, Kingsley Green. Erection of two single storey rear extensions.

SDNP/19/04467/TCA Westcombe House , Snipe Road, Kingsley Green. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Conifer trees.

Fittleworth

SDNP/19/03191/LIS: Three Chimneys, School Lane. Use of barn as residential accommodation and associated works.

SDNP/19/04135/HOUS Kates Cottage, Tripp Hill. Proposed demolition of the existing conservatory and construction of a single storey extension to the north-east of the property together with a detached single storey outbuilding to be used as a ‘Home Office’.

SDNP/19/04136/LIS: Kates Cottage, Tripp Hill. Proposed demolition of the existing conservatory and construction of a single storey extension to the north-east of the property together with a detached single storey outbuilding to be used as a ‘Home Office’.

Funtington

SDNP/19/02695/LIS: West Stoke Farm House, Downs Road, West Stoke. The exact replacement of external windows.

SDNP/19/02791/HOUS: Woodend, The Coach House, Downs Road, West Stoke. Change of use of existing garage to storage and games room including wash room, french window doors and 1 no. rooflight with blackout blind. Proposed 1 no. additional parking space.

Harting

SDNP/19/04249/HOUS: Spindles, East Harting Street, East Harting. Erection of car port.

Lavant

LV/19/02185/DOM: 11 Roman Fields. Erection of a summerhouse in the back garden.

Lodsworth

SDNP/19/03687/FUL: Lods Saw Mill, Selham Road, Selham. Extension to existing sawmill and dust collection facility.

Loxwood

LX/19/02110/FUL: Mill Cottage, Brewhurst Lane. New stables in existing paddock.

Lurgashall

SDNP/19/04489/FTP: Hobstevens Farm, Jobsons Lane, Windfall Wood Common. Diversion of footpath 2030.

Midhurst

SDNP/19/04265/HOUS Shoetree , Carron Lane. Single storey rear extension.

Northchapel

SDNP/19/03688/FUL Builders Yard South West of Goffers, London Road. Extension to existing workshop.

SDNP/19/04244/FUL 4 Cylinders Cottages, Fisher Street. Two bay extension to existing carport.

Petworth

SDNP/19/04389/CND: Wickers, Glasshouse Lane. Demolition of 1 and 2 storey extensions to dwelling house. Construction of 1.5 storey extensions - Variation of condition 2 of planning permission SDNP/19/02389/HOUS - Amended plans referred to in consideration of this application.

SDNP/19/04558/HOUS Rectory Gate House, Rectory Lane. Construction of proposed orangery.

SDNP/19/04559/LIS Rectory Gate House, Rectory Lane. Construction of proposed orangery.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/19/01566/DOM: Streeters Cottage, Rickmans Lane, Plaistow. Demolition of existing conservatory replaced with single storey side extension.

PS/19/02184/LBC: Brackenhurst Place, The Street, Plaistow. Change of use of existing garage and store to ancillary annexe.

PS/19/02412/DOM: Ferndale, The Drive, Ifold. Proposed new building to form a hobbies workshop and garage and three bay car port for vintage tractors. Proposed relocation of existing stable building.

Selsey

SY/19/02111/DOM: 4A Park Copse. Proposed change of use from garden room/Store to residential annexe ancillary to the main dwelling, and associated window.

Singleton

SDNP/19/04400/TCA: 2 Rose Cottages, Charlton Road. Notification of intention to crown reduce back to previous pruning points on 1 no. Magnolia tree.

Southbourne

SB/19/02117/DOM: Pilgrim Cottage, 31 Slipper Road. Single storey rear extension.

SB/19/02378/TPA: 139 Main Road. Reduce weterm sector by 1.5m on 1 no. Acacia (quoted as T1) and by 2m on 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as T3), crown raise by up to 5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as T2). All 3 no. trees are within Group, G1 subject to SB/96/00903/TPO.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/19/04272/HOUS: 11 The Street, Stedham. Two storey side extension.

SDNP/19/04406/HOUS: Little House, 8A The Street, Stedham. Proposed replacement of lean to rear conservatory with flat roofed orangery and lantern light off existing walls and footprint.

Wisborough Green

WR/19/02357/DOM: 7 Carters Way. First floor side and rear extension over rebuilt garage, enclosed porch and single storey rear extension and internal alterations.

SDNP/19/04448/LIS: Pallingham Quay Farm, Horsebridge Hill. Proposed remedial and re-roofing works and replacement windows.

West Wittering

WW/19/02371/DOM: Rosemary Cottage, Pound Road. Retention of fence enclosing rear garden and fronting Ellanore Lane.

WW/19/02390/DOM: Englefield, Royce Way. First floor extension over existing ground floor single storey element, loft conversion with dormers & replacement garage. Variation of condition 2 and removal of condition 4 from planning permission WW/19/00890/DOM, for the addition of a ground floor window to east elevation, dormer to west elevation, increase extension by 500mm and the removal of obscured glazing to south elevation.