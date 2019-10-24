Chichester district planning applications submitted to the council and the South Downs National Park Authority

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between October 14 and 23.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Birdham

BI/19/02281/TPA: Land North Of 10 To 29 Old Common Close. Fell 4 no. Leyland Cypress trees (1170, 1173, 1174 and 1175) within Group, G1 subject to BI/97/00036/TPO.

BI/19/02603/PA3O: Plovers Cottage, Batchmere Road. Change of Use from Class B1(c) (Light Industrial) to Class C3 (Dwellinghouse).

Bosham

BO/19/02541/LBC: Seaview, High Street. Repair and reconstruction of south gable wall.

BO/19/02593/DOM: Midships, Smugglers Lane. Conversion of existing loft space to include the installation of new dormers & roof lights to front & rear elevations. In addition the installation of 2 no. gable windows.

BO/19/02610/TPA: Tara ,Smugglers Lane. Fell 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T1) within Group, G2 subject to BO/81/00058/TPO.

BO/19/02611/TCA: Doodle Deli, 1 Broadbridge House, Bosham Lane. Notification on intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as T1).

Boxgrove

SDNP/19/04792/FUL:and East of Warehead Stud, Thicket Lane, Halnaker. Proposed hay and grassland machinery storage barn.

Chichester

CC/19/02171/FUL: 1C-1D Gordon House, Church Square. Change of use for unit D from class use A1/A3 to Yoga studio, class use D2.

CC/19/02506/TCA: The Oxmarket Centre Of Arts, St Andrews Court, East Street. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 2m (all round) and remove epicormic growth by up to 6m (above ground level) on 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as T1). Reduce lower east sector to give 1.5m clearance off the roof and reduce east sector by 1.5m (back from the Oxmarket) on 1 no. Holly tree (quoted as T2).

CC/19/02516/DOM: 2 Wells Crescent. Proposed two storey side extension, alterations and additions to fenestration.

CC/19/02523/PA1A: 28 Ettrick Close. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 3.26m (b) maximum height - 2.715m (c) height of eaves - 2.515m.

CC/19/02527/DOM: Dale House, West Broyle Drive, Lavant. Demolishing of existing garage. Proposed new garage with storage and home office.

CC/19/02532/TCA: 39 St Pauls Road. Notification of intention to reduce heights to 5m on 2 no. Cypress groups (1 and 2) and 1 no. Blue Cypress tree (4). Reduce north sector by 1m on 1 no. Magnolia tree (3). Fell 1 no. Robinia tree (5) and 1 no. Leyland Cypress tree (6).

CC/19/02559/TPA: Land South Of 37 To 48 Bishopsgate Walk. Crown reduce by 1m (all round) on 1 no. Holm Oak tree (marked on plan as T9A) within Group, G2 subject to CC/87/00257/TPO. Reduce height by 1m and widths by 0.5m on 10 no. Lawson Cypress trees (marked on plan as T10) within Group, G1 subject to CC/87/00257/TPO.

CC/19/02554/ADV: Spicy Soul, 11 Adelaide Road. 1 no. illuminated fascia sign.

CC/19/02584/REM: Land West Of Centurion Way And West Of Old Broyle Road. Application for all outstanding reserved matters (layout, appearance, scale and landscaping) following outline planning permission CC/14/04301/OUT, for sports facility consisting of 1x adult rugby pitch, 1x adult football pitch, 1x adult cricket pitch and sports pavilion building with associated drainage, landscaping, parking and other works (Phase 1).

CC/19/02586/DOM: 2 Chestnut Cottages, Lake Road. Erection of single storey rear extension.

CC/19/02609/LBC: South House, University Of Chichester, Bishop Otter Campus, College Lane. Replacement and refurbishment of existing degraded timber sash windows to match existing.

CC/19/02625/TCA: 32 St Pauls Road. Notification of intention to reduce re-growth by 1m (back to previous cut points) on 1 no. Amelanchier tree and reduce height by up to 1m on 1 no. Maple tree.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/19/02300/TPA: Winchmore, Hambrook Hill South, Hambrook. Crown reduce by up to 3m (all round) on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) subject to CH/98/00912/TPO.

Compton

SDNP/19/04965/TCA: Compton House, B2146 Compton Square to The Green. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 4m (all round) leaving crown of 7m on 1 no. Beech tree (quoted as T1).

Earnley

E/19/02601/PA3Q: Almodington Nurseries, Batchmere Road, Almodington. Change of Use from Agriculture to 1 no. Dwelling (C3 use class) together with building operations to convert the building.

Easebourne

SDNP/19/04844/FUL: Cowdray Park Golf Club, Club House, A272 Easebourne St To Heath End Lane. Installation of 2 no. electric car charging points.

SDNP/19/04882/TPO: 1 Hurst Park. Reduce branch ends on the northern sector and the upper eastern sector by approx. 1-1.5m on 1 no. Sweet Chestnut tree (T24) to EB/03/00415/TPO.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/19/02494/FUL: Land South West Of Junction With Bracklesham Lane, Middleton Close, Bracklesham. Construction of 9 no. dwellings comprising 7 no. 1 bed flats and 2 no. 2 bed single storey dwellings with accommodation in the roof, landscaping, parking, creation of new access and associated works.

Fishbourne

FB/19/02146/DOM: 4 Fraser Row. Two storey rear extension and 2 no. Velux windows on rear roof.

Fittleworth

SDNP/19/04835/HOUS: Little Amber, Limbourne Lane. Creation of double oak framed garage.

Funtington

FU/19/02514/FUL: Greenlands Farm Buildings On Land Adjacent To Greenlands House, Southbrook Road, West Ashling. Demolition of existing store and ancillary office building and replacement with 3 bedroom bungalow with associated drive way, foul water treatment plant, PV Roof panels and Air Source Heating Unit.

SDNP/19/04949/TCA: Nethercott, 14 Admirals Walk. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 2m (all round) on 1 no. Ash tree (T1).

Harting

SDNP/19/03810/LIS: The White Hart Inn, The Street, South Harting. Re-instate the brick and stone finish following the failure of the concrete render by removal to the front elevation.

SDNP/19/04818/TCA: Spindles, East Harting Street, East Harting. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Judas tree (T2).

SDNP/19/04930/CND: Spindles, East Harting Street, East Harting. Replacement 1 no. dwelling - variation of condition 2 of planning permission SDNP/18/01754/FUL - substitute plans 57b for 57 and add new plans 21b and 27.

SDNP/19/05006/HOUS: The Old Greyhound Inn, West Harting Street, West Harting. Replacement garage in rear garden.

SDNP/19/05007/LIS: The Old Inn, West Harting Street, West Harting. Replacement garage in rear garden.

Kirdford

KD/19/02592/DOM: Maffam Barn, A272 Linfold Road To Idehurst Nursery, Strood Green. Construction of attached garage. Variation of condition 4 from planning permission 16/02716/DOM to allow for the use of the garage as habitable accommodation.

KD/19/02600/TPA: Playground, New Barn. Remove 1 no. low limb on south-east sector (overhanging fence line) on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) subject to KD/96/00588/TPO.

KD/19/02604/TCA: Mayflower Cottage, Village Road. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 30% (all round) on 1 no. Holly tree.

KD/19/02620/DOM: Yew Tree Cottage, Glasshouse Lane. Erection of garden building.

Lavant

LV/19/02415/FUL: The Co-Operative, Lavant Road, Chichester. Variation of conditions 4, 5, 11, 15, 16 and 18 from permission LV/17/00329/FUL - Variation of condition 12 on planning permission LV/17/01636/FUL - The parking to the South of the site shall only be used between the hours of 0600hrs and 2300hrs, with the telescopic bollards as annotated on plan no. 18-414-201A to be in place in an upwards position outside these hours.

Lodsworth

SDNP/19/04851/HOUS: Lodsbridge Mill, Selham Road, Selham. Re-modelling of the existing extension.

SDNP/19/04852/LIS: Lodsbridge Mill, Selham Road, Selham. Re-modelling of the existing extension.

Lurgashall

SDNP/19/03875/CND: Courts Yard, Jobsons Lane, Windfall Wood Common. Erection of 2 detached dwellings and garages following the cessation of the current use and demolition and removal of all existing buildings, hardstandings. (Variation of condition 2 of permission SDNP/15/05454/FUL - elevational amendments to plot 1 and 2, including changes to materials, windows and doors).

Midhurst

SDNP/19/04932/TPO: Garden House, 49 Guillards Oak. Reduce height down to previous pruning points (approx. 12m in height) on 1 no. Swamp Cypress tree (marked on plan as T1) within Area, A2 subject to MI/64/00669/TPO.

Milland

SDNP/19/04837/HOUS: Yew Tree Cottage, Fernhurst Road. Two storey side extension including new front dormer.

Northchapel

SDNP/19/04854/TCA: Rectory, A283 Luffs Meadow To Pipers Lane. Notification of intention to re-pollard (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Willow tree (T1).

North Mundham

NM/19/02583/FUL: Paddock Adjacent To Stable Barn, Fisher Lane, South Mundham. Proposed free-standing 60 PV solar panel array on a section of an existing paddock adjacent to an existing 40 panel array.

Petworth

SDNP/19/04624/FUL: Riverbank, High Street. Change of use of rear room currently used as retail store and first floor offices to residential to form a self-contained two bedroom flat. Soundproofing and fireproofing internal walls. Formation of WC at ground floor level.

SDNP/19/04625/LIS: Riverbank, High Street. Internal alterations including installation of dividing walls and sound/fire proofing party floors to facilitate change of use.

SDNP/19/04638/ADV: Co-Operative, Market Square. 1 no. non-illuminated fascia lettering on snap fixings and 2 no. illuminated fascia logos.

SDNP/19/04958/TCA: The Angel Inn, Angel Street. Notification of intention to reduce height by 25% on 1 no. Sweet Chestnut tree.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/19/02182/FUL: Little Springfield Farm, Plaistow Road, Ifold. Demolition of existing outbuildings and erection of 9 no. detached dwellings, play area, landscaping and associated works.

PS/19/02276/FUL: Land South Of Costrong Farm Bungalow, Plaistow Road, Kirdford. Agricultural building with internal track and new access, relocate and station permanently stables - Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission PS/14/00435/FUL - To re-position stables from position A (as approved) to position B (proposed) as shown on plan DP/002 dated 01/09/19 amending Condition 2 to state the development hereby permitted shall be carried out in accordance with the approved plans DP/002 and 364.13.01.e.

Southbourne

SB/19/02510/DOM: 4 Park Road. First floor rear extension with associate roof works and alterations to ground floor rear fenestration.

SB/19/02518/FUL: Land West Of Southern Water Authority, Thorney Road. Siting of existing container away from boundaries, cladding of external elevations with timber and planting of new hedge.

SB/19/02619/DOM: 54 Garsons Road. Single storey rear extension incorporating existing brick built attached outbuilding.

SB/19/02613/TPA: 18 Russet Gardens, Hermitage. Crown reduce by up to 30% on 4 no. Field Maple trees (T1, T2, T3 and T5) and 4 no. Hawthorn trees (T4, T6, T7 and T10) and fell 1 no. Hawthorn tree (T9). All 9 no. trees within Group, G1 subject to SB/94/00896/TPO.

Sidlesham

SI/19/02575/FUL: Red Barn, Selsey Road. Erection of 1 no. dwelling - alternative design to planning permission SI/19/01545/FUL.

SI/19/02588/DOM: 1 Stakeways, Ham Road. Erection of double garage with sail loft - amendments to planning permission SI/19/00812/DOM.

Selsey

SY/19/02486/FUL: 48 And 48A Manor Road. Demolition of existing 2 no. dwellings and replacing with 2 no. chalet bungalows.

SY/19/02531/TPA: The Rookery, 55 Beach Road. Crown lift by up to 6m (on roadside) and 4m (on garden side) (above ground level), crown thin by 10% and reduce west sector to give a 4m clearance from building on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T1) subject to SY/94/01000/TPO and 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T14 quoted as T2) subject to SY/71/00985/TPO. Crown lift by up to 4m (on roadside and on garden side) (above ground level), crown thin by 10% and reduce north-west sector to give a 4m clearance from building on 1 no. Oak tree (T1 quoted as T3) subject to SY/94/01001/TPO. Reduce north-west sector to give 2m clearance on 1 no. Oak tree (T2 quoted as T4) subject to SY/94/01001/TPO. Crown lift by up to 4m (above ground level) on west sector (over internal path) and reduce south sector to give a 2m clearance from street lamp on 1 no. Oak tree (T3 quoted as T5) subject to SY/94/01001/TPO. Crown lift by up to 4m on north sector (above ground level), crown thin by 20% and reduce north sector to give a 2m clearance from building on 1 no. Holm Oak tree (T2 quoted as T6) subject to SY/02/01006/TPO. Crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) and reduce west sector by 2m on 1 no. Oak tree (T1 quoted as T7) subject to SY/02/01006/TPO.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/19/04850/HOUS: The Rectory, The Street, Stedham. Single storey extensions and internal alterations.

SDNP/19/04936/TCA: Tye Hill Cottages, 34 The Street, Stedham. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Beech Hedge (quoted as Hedge 1) and 1 no. Holly tree (quoted as Tree 2).

Tangmere

TG/19/02490/TCA: 2 Bayleys Cottages, Tangmere Road. Notification of intention to crown lift by up to 4m (above ground level) but excluding any lifting on the eastern sector on 1 no. Norway Maple tree.

West Wittering

WW/19/02403/FUL: 4 Summerfield Road. Alteration to permission WW/17/01028/DOM - Division of plot to form 1 no. three bedroom bungalow and 1 no. two bedroom bungalow with loft conversion.