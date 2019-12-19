Chichester district planning applications submitted to the council and the South Downs National Park Authority

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between December 9 and December 18.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Planning

Bosham

BO/19/02690/DOM: Minikin, Chequer Lane. Demolition of shed and garage, proposed two storey rear and single storey side extension, proposed garage and workshop.

BO/19/03051/DOM: 58 Brooks Lane. Detached brick built garden workshop under tiled roof.

Bury

SDNP/19/05362/HOUS: White Webbs Cottage, Church Lane. Erection of outbuilding to provide home office and glazed link.

SDNP/19/05674/TCA: White Webbs Cottage, Church Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Yew tree.

SDNP/19/05820/TCA: Old Cottage West, The Street. Notification of intention to crown lift by up to 3m (above ground level) by removing 2 no. lowest limbs on the east side on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1) and fell (reduce down to 2.5m) on 5 no. Leyland Cypress trees (G1).

SDNP/19/05853/OHL: The Lodge, Bury Common. Erection of 1 no. free standing wooden electricity pole to serve a single customer.

Chichester

CC/19/02831/FUL: 10 Lavant Road. Demolition of 3 no. flats and associated garages and replacement with erection of 8 no. flats and 2 no. dwellings and associated works.

CC/19/02887/DOM: 26 Parchment Street. Single storey rear extension, loft conversion and porch canopy.

CC/19/02919/FUL: St Richards Hospital Maternity Ward, Spitalfield Lane. Installation of 1 no. new compliant air handling plant on roof of west block.

CC/19/02942/FUL: 58 Westgate. Construction of single storey rear extension to form 2 no. new bedroom units.

CC/19/02964/FUL: 34 Southgate. Change of use from A1 Retail to Sui Generis (sunbed shop).

CC/19/02968/DOM: 16 Charlotte Avenue. Proposed single storey rear extension and side garage.

CC/19/03018/DOM: East Pallant Cottage, East Pallant. Single storey rear extension, first floor rear window. Re-roofing with existing tiles. Entrance door colour change.

CC/19/03019/LBC: East Pallant Cottage, East Pallant. Demolition of existing storm porch and construction of single storey rear extension. Re-roofing with existing tiles, internal reorganisation and refurbishment including removal of contemporary studwork partitions. Removal and relocation of attic roof collar, external works to rear courtyard and entrance door colour change.

CC/19/03044/FUL: Eastgate House, 88 The Hornet. Proposed vehicular and pedestrian gates.

CC/19/03045/LBC: Eastgate House, 88 The Hornet. Proposed vehicular and pedestrian gates.

CC/19/03058/ADV: 7-8 East Street. 1 no. non-illuminated fascia sign entrance doors.

CC/19/03064/DOM: 18 St James Road. Proposed 2-storey side extension, front porch, single storey rear extension and garden room with habitable accommodation.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/19/02912/DOM: Hamstead Lodge, Main Road, Bosham. Proposed brick wall alongside boundary.

CH/19/03027/FUL: The Three Horseshoes, Plot C2, Pond Farm, Newells Lane. Temporary stationing of a mobile home for occupation by a traveller (as defined in planning policy for traveller sites) for five years (resubmission) - Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission CH/13/02949/FUL to make temporary permission permanent.

CH/19/03028/FUL: Plot C2A And C2B, Pond Farm, Newells Lane, West Ashling. Proposed change of use of land to a twin pitch Gypsy site for a 5 year period to provide settled accommodation; alternative revised application to CH/12/01282/FUL following 5 year appeal permissions for adjacent plots. - Variation of condition 2 to CH/13/02970/FUL to make the temporary permission permanent.

CH/19/03029/FUL: Plot C, Pond Farm, Newells Lane, West Ashling. To use land as a Travellers caravan site consisting of 1 no. mobile home and 1 no. touring caravan with associated development.

CH/19/03030/FUL: Plot F, Pond Farm, Newells Lane, West Ashling. Use of land as a gypsy and travellers caravan site consisting of 1 no. pitch containing 1 no. mobile home and 1 no. touring caravan.

Fernhurst

SDNP/19/05392/FUL: Copyhold, Copyhold Lane. Demolition of existing dwelling and detached self-contained ancillary accommodation replaced with 1 no. dwelling and linked self- contained ancillary accommodation.

SDNP/19/05654/LDP: Linghurst, 8 Park Lane. Single storey rear extension.

Fittleworth

SDNP/19/05840/TCA: White Eaves, Lower Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Beech tree (T1).

Funtington

FU/19/02841/FUL: Stockers Farm, Salthill Road, Fishbourne. Replacement dwelling and associated works (alternative proposal to extant permission FU/17/01711/FUL).

Graffham

SDNP/19/05766/LDE: Glasses Barn, Graffham Common Road. Existing lawful development certificate for the use of Glasses Barn as a dwellinghouse.

Harting

SDNP/19/05736/LIS: Bystocks, The Street, South Harting. Replacement of 6 windows (5 sash and 1 casement) and repair 1 sash window on a like for like basis with single glazed glass.

Kirdford

KD/19/02921/DOM: Idehurst Barn, A272 Linfold Road To Idehurst Nursery, Strood Green. The erection of a new track room, tractor store and garage following the demolition of the existing stables & track room.

Lavant

SDNP/19/05598/TCA: Meade House, Pook Lane. Notification of intention to remove 1 no. bough from the west stem at the site of the previous pruning cut at 5m. Reduce 7 no. lateral limbs on the west side of the east stem by 2.5m on 1 no. Holm Oak (T1).

Lurgashall

SDNP/19/05938/HOUS: Aldworth Farm, Jobsons Lane. Two storey rear extension to northern wing. Minor internal alterations and replacement fenestration to south west extended section and north east extended section. Amendments to planning permission SDNP/16/03556/FUL and listed building consent SDNP/16/03567/LIS.

Midhurst

SDNP/19/05395/FUL: Land to The rear of Merry Mead and Whiston, Carron Lane. Subdivision of land and erection of a single dwellinghouse (C3) with the provision of access and an associated scheme of landscaping.

SDNP/19/05828/TCA: Woodlands Veterinary Centre, Grange Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Conifer tree.

SDNP/19/05844/TPO: 7 Heatherwood. Crown reduce by approx 40% on 1 no. Pine tree (quoted as T1) within Area, A1 subject to MI/59/00668/TPO.

Milland

SDNP/19/05781/CND: Knapp House, Iping Lane, Iping. Proposed extension to existing Studio and workshop, ancillary to the main house (Knapp House) - variation of condition 2 of planning permission SDNP/18/01521/HOUS - Eaves height raised on the north elevation. Revised door/window configuration to the north & west elevations. The roof ridge remains the same height and only increases in length slightly compared to the original proposal.

Northchapel

SDNP/19/05872/HOUS: Whatelea, Luffs Meadow. Proposed demolition of existing detached garage and erection of new single storey side addition.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/19/02908/PA3Q: Winkins Wood Farm, Shillinglee Road, Plaistow. Prior approval for conversion of agricultural barn to a 3 bedroom dwelling.

PS/19/03078/TPA: Hornbeam, Chalk Road, Ifold. Fell 3. no. Oak trees (quoted as G13 and T11 on plan) (T7, T8 and T10) subject to PS/90/00789/TPO.

Rogate

SDNP/19/05622/LIS: Church House, East Street. Replace dilapidated shed roof, including removal of failed felt, chipboard and corrugated tin. Level and recover with approved materials.

Selsey

SY/19/02791/DOM: 20 Gill Way. Installation of dormer window fronting the road and rear dormer window with associated internal works.

SY/19/02829/DOM: West Street House, 32 West Street. Convert garage/stable block into an annexe.- amendments to previously granted planning permission 16/02638/DOM.

SY/19/03012/LBC: 97 High Street. Change of use to A3 restaurant with 2 no. first floor residential accommodations together with associated internal alterations and a rear extension to accommodate lavatories.

Sidlesham

SI/19/02938/DOM: Greenwood Farm House, Ham Road. Access drive.

SI/19/03043/FUL: Field South Of Green Lane Piggeries, Ham Road. Change of use of land as private gypsy and traveller caravan site (variation of condition 2 of planning permission SI/14/04058/COU (APP/L3815/W/3019459- to make the temporary permission permanent).

Southbourne

SB/19/02849/DOM: Slipper House, 2 Slipper Road. Erection of single storey rear extension, replacement windows, lime render of South and West wall and associated Listed Building works.

Tillington

SDNP/19/05895/CND: Pitshill Estate, New Road. The erection of an estate building - Variation of Condition 3 (schedule of meterials) of planning permission SDNP/17/04946/FUL (discharged under SDNP/18/04420/DCOND) to change roof finish from natural slate tiles to plain clay tiles (Imerys colour Val de Seine).

West Itchenor

WI/19/03049/DOM: Jetty House, The Street, Itchenor. Replacement of an existing outhouse / storage building.

Wisborough Green

WR/19/03010/DOM: West Gates, Petworth Road. Single storey side extension and addition of one rooflight to rear.

WR/19/03052/TCA: Recreation Ground, A272 The Luth To Durbans Road. Notification of intention to remove epicormic growth on 6 no. Horse Chestnuts (T3, T13, T27, T47, T65, T50), remove dead/dying branch on 7 no. Horse Chestnuts (T4, T14, T30, T33, T34, T39, T60), remove lower branches on south-west sector (overhanging footpath) on 1 no. Cherry (T6b), crown lift by 3.65m on 4 no. Horse Chestnut trees (T18, T35, T38, T70), crown lift by up to 3.08m on 1 no. Oak tree (T51) and 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T56), thin lower branch by 20% (south sector) on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T49).

Woolbeding With Redford

SDNP/19/05553/FUL: Woolbeding House and Garden, Woolbeding Lane, Woolbeding. Repair works to current structure of the Jebb Glasshouse.

SDNP/19/05554/LIS: Woolbeding House and Gardens, Woolbeding Lane, Woolbeding. Repair works to current structure of the Jebb Glasshouse.