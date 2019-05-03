Chichester elects first Labour district councillors since 1990s

Chichester has elected its first Labour district councillors since the 1990s.

Speaking at Westgate Leisure Centre today (May 3), Labour’s Kevin Hughes and Sarah Lishman said the result was ‘mindblowing’.

“It is a culmination of lots of hard work on many people’s behalf,” said Kevin.

Sarah also said: “The team has been so fantastic. We couldn’t have done it without the support of the local people getting out there, putting leaflets through the doors, knocking on doors, they have just been amazing.”

Follow us for live updates today: Chichester District Council election results: live updates