Chichester hotel’s licence variation agreed

East Walls Hotel in Chichester (Photo from Google Maps Street View)

Chichester District Council’s licensing sub-committee approved an application from the East Walls Hotel to vary its premises licence, which was put in place in October 2018.

Previously, the 12-bedroom hotel, in East Row, could only serve alcohol to non-guests until 6pm.

Now, though, it can serve them until 11pm but only if they have a reservation at the restaurant.

Owner Iris Kelly told the committee: “Our variation application is solely about the restaurant.

“We want to have a good restaurant at the hotel. It’s not economically viable to have it for 21 guests, it really isn’t.

“That’s why we would like to include the general public and the feedback we’ve had is they’re very keen to have this.”