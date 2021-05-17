Chichester hotel’s licence variation agreed
A Chichester hotel has been given permission to sell alcohol to non-guests until 11pm.
Chichester District Council’s licensing sub-committee approved an application from the East Walls Hotel to vary its premises licence, which was put in place in October 2018.
Previously, the 12-bedroom hotel, in East Row, could only serve alcohol to non-guests until 6pm.
Now, though, it can serve them until 11pm but only if they have a reservation at the restaurant.
Owner Iris Kelly told the committee: “Our variation application is solely about the restaurant.
“We want to have a good restaurant at the hotel. It’s not economically viable to have it for 21 guests, it really isn’t.
“That’s why we would like to include the general public and the feedback we’ve had is they’re very keen to have this.”
Some concerns about noise were raised by residents living nearby but they were assured that only hotel guests would be allowed to use the terrace after 10pm and all lights in the gardens would be turned off at 11pm.