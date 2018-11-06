Chichester ice rink plans for Priory Park have to come back to council’s planning committee

Plans for an ice rink in Chichester’s Priory Park will have to come back to the council’s planning committee next week before they can go ahead.

S3K wants to run the attraction from late November to early January with the rink itself, a cafe, skate hire and viewing area housed in a marquee to the south west of the Guildhall.

While the prospect of an ice rink for the city in the lead up to Christmas has been welcomed, residents and councillors have questioned if Priory Park is the right location.

The planned sale of alcohol at the venue has been raised as one of the most common concerns.

A change of use application has to be approved before the ice rink can go ahead and this was supported by Chichester District Council’s planning committee last month on the chairman’s casting vote, with the final decision delegated to officers.

However because significant changes to the plans have been made in the last month the application has to come back to the committee and is set to be heard next Wednesday (November 14).

The officers’ report due to be discussed next week says: “Based on the above it is considered the proposal complies with development plan policies that seek to enhance the vitality of the city centre and to enhance its appeal as a visitor destination whilst protecting preserving the heritage assets and without detriment to the amenity of neighbouring properties, ecology or highway safety.

“Therefore the application is recommended for approval.”

