Chichester Labour: We can implement transformative new ideas for city and district

By Chichester Labour

In August 2018, Chichester Labour came within 40 votes of winning in Chichester East. Residents we have spoken to are tired of one-party dominance over our local councils and an ineffectual opposition. It is time to elect fresh faces and new ideas to transform our City and District.

Chichester Labour has published an ambitious and detailed manifesto (available at chichester-labour.org.uk), setting out our vision for Chichester and the District. Our ambitious vision for Chichester includes:

• Saving residents’ council tax by setting up a subsidiary service provider to bid to deliver services on a not-for-profit basis.

• Adopting an ‘entrepreneurial socialism’ approach, growing local authority income through the development of commercial operations to raise money for public benefit rather than private profit.

• Using the relaxed borrowing rules to invest in a new generation of council housing.

• Investing in new technologies to support the growth and transformation of our local economy.

• Providing intensive support for our struggling high streets with the introduction of Growth Zones and ensuring the Council’s Economic Development Team is fully resourced.

• Seeking to transform the local economy by supporting the growth of co-operatives and community-owned ventures.

• Returning to community policing and supporting the role of PCSOs.

• Ensuring all planning considerations include meaningful impact assessments and concerns over provision of local services and community facilities are acted upon.

• Lobbying and working towards the transformation of the Coastway West rail route into a new ‘South Coast Metro’.

• Introducing North/South and East/West Cycle Superhighways and working towards Chichester following Bristol in becoming a Cycling City.

With your support, Labour can win in Chichester and implement the transformative new ideas our City and District so desperately need.

This piece is part of a series where all the major parties were invited to share their priorities for the district in the lead up to the Chichester District Council elections.

Polling day is Thursday May 2.