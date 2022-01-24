Chichester, Midhurst and Petworth potholes: “Accidents waiting to happen”

Residents have called upon the council to help repair potholes in the Chichester area like this one on St Paul's Road in Chichester. Pic courtesy of Stephen Kane

With potholes accounting for a fifth of the UK’s breakdowns, the Observer series asked its readers what roads in the area were the most in need in fixing.

On Facebook Stephen Kane wrote: “The pothole on St Paul’s Road in Chichester is apparently not big enough to be filled, (I’m) just waiting for the stones to come through the windows.”

Judy Buckland commented: “Summerfield Road in West Wittering is an accident waiting to happen, the whole side of the road is gone,”

The pothole on Pound Street in Petworth has left one resident particularly concerned. Pic courtesy of Jeremy Edwardes SUS-220124-154718001

Terminus Road in Chichester and Cormorant Way in East Wittering were also among the list that residents had been most concerned about.

Jeremy Edwardes from Petworth had reported of the potholes on Pound Street in the town and had West Sussex Highways contact him after his initial report, however no action, he said, had been done to address the road in question.

West Sussex County Council launched a new system in January of last year to help make reporting of potholes easier but many residents believe that this alone isn’t enough.

Joy Messingham on Facebook commented: “Most of the roads in Chichester are a disgrace.”

If you would like to report a pothole visit https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/report-a-pothole-online/