Chichester MP Gillian Keegan appointed as private secretary to Matt Hancock

Chichester MP Gillian Keegan has been appointed to the Department for Health and Social Care as the Parliamentary private secretary to Matt Hancock.

In her new role, Gillian will be responsible for supporting the secretary of state in his duties both in the House of Commons and in the department.

Gillian Keegan MP with Matt Hancock MP

Gillian said: “I am delighted to be working with Matt.

“I am looking forward to learning more about our plans for health and social care.”

Much of the her work in Parliament to date has been focused on health issues, working cross-party to improve radiotherapy cancer services in England and get this vital service at St Richard’s in Chichester, according to the MP.

In June the Tory called for crucial cancer services to be introduced in West Sussex.

She said: “I have also been calling for social care reform and increased investment in training for carers having set up a new cross-party group in Parliament with Labour MP Louise Haigh.

“Although I will no longer be able to hold this position, I will continue to champion these issues and many more within the department.”

In recent weeks the Department has announced six new fully funded hospitals and a further 34 planned as part of a massive refurbishment project across the NHS.

There is also a focus on improving technology with an investment of £200 million for state-of-the-art MRI, CT and breast cancer screening machine across 80 trusts.

