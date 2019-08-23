Chichester MP Gillian Keegan working with My Sister's House on expansion plans

Bognor Regis based woman's charity My Sister's House could soon have a branch opened in Chichester, after it was paid a visit by MP Gillian Keegan.

My Sister's House Woman's Centre was set up by Julie Budge and works across West Sussex, helping women and girls with 'multiple disadvantages' and problems including violence, abuse, poverty and mental health.

Mrs Keegan paid a visit to the charity’s new centre at 108c London Road, Bognor, where she viewed their new facilities and heard about the work they do to support women across Chichester and Arun. Her visit was followed by that of Dame Julie Walters for the charity's five year anniversary and opening of the refurbished centre last Friday.

Following her visit, Mrs Keegan is eager for the charity to expand to Chichester.

A spokesman said: "Domestic abuse affects one in four women in the UK and is an issue our local MP is championing.

"Gillian described My Sister’s House Women's Centre as a lifeline and is working with them to see if there are any opportunities to expand their services with a hub either in Chichester city centre or to the north of the district.

"The charities drop-in service is open every weekday, and has helped 135 women; nearly 70 per cent of whom are victims of domestic abuse.

"If you need support please get in touch with My Sisters House, on 01243 697800, or just drop-in for a cup of tea and biscuit, the team there are on hand to help."

The spokesman said Gillian has been a 'strong voice' on the issue of domestic abuse and has 'highlighted its prevalence in society' during a Prime Ministers Questions session to the former PM, Theresa May.

"The MP is also on the Bill Committee for the government's landmark Domestic Abuse Bill that clearly defines domestic abuse, including non-physical abuse and financial manipulation," it continued.

"It introduces new protection orders so the police and courts have measures to intervene quickly, and it puts stronger systems in place for court hearings to keep victims and perpetrators apart. The legislation will also bring in a new domestic abuse commissioner who can speak up for those affected, raise public awareness, and encourage preventative work."