Chichester MP resigns from district council

Eight months after being elected as MP, Gillian Keegan has officially stepped down from Chichester District Council.

It comes after Mrs Keegan told the Observer the Conservative Party appeared to have finally found an alternative candidate to stand for her Rogate seat.

This morning, her parliamentary office confirmed her resignation had been accepted by the district council’s chief executive.

Mrs Keegan said she had ‘loved’ representing Rogate as a councillor but acknowledged there was ‘absolutely no way’ she could get to council meetings when she had to be in parliament at the same time.

