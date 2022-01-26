Chichester MP spotted at a silent disco party

Gillian Keegan, Chichester’s MP recently visited the Apuldram Centre, where she joined in with a silent disco and other exercise classes. SUS-220126-095818001

The centre supports adults with learning disabilities, in and around the Chichester area, and has done for 30 years; offering daytime occupational activities and supported living.

Mrs Keegan visited the centre to meet with staff and those using their services to see what provisions are available locally and how they are operated.

Chichester’s MP was shown around by Rachel Aslet-Clarke, Chief Executive and Paul Reed, Chair of Trustees.

During their tour, Mrs Keegan engaged with many of those at the centre, their parents and the staff.

During her time as the Minister of Care Mrs Keegan has supported improving the provision for adults with learning disabilities.

Late last year she supported the Down’s Syndrome Bill on behalf of the Government, which will place a duty on local authorities to assess the need of provision for people with Down’s syndrome and plan said provisions accordingly.

In a video posted on Facebook after her visit Gillian to The Apuldram Centre Mrs Keegan said: “It’s been an absolutely brilliant day, I’ve absolutely loved it.

After the MP’s visit, Mr Reed updated supporters in a newsletter describing the MP as “meeting and enthusiastically chatting with our trainees and staff, joining in a Silent Disco (outside) and Cardiac Drumming, before sitting down in the shop/café for a hot drink and the opportunity to hear from two parents - Martin and Louise - who were joined by Martin’s son, Ed, and Louise’s daughter, Ella.