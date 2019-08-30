Chichester panning applications submitted to the district council and the South Downs National Park Authority

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between August 19 and 28.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Planning applications

Birdham

BI/19/02107/TPA: The Boat House, Lock Lane. Fell 2 no. Poplar tree (T1 and T2). Reduce heights by 9m on 6 no. Poplar trees (T3 to T8). All 8 no. trees within Group, G subject to BI/98/00035/TPO.

Bosham

BO/19/01949/FUL: Furze Creek, Smugglers Lane. Demolition of 1 no. dwelling and erection of 1 no. replacement dwelling.

Bury

SDNP/19/03603/FUL: Barns at Southview Farm, Bury Common. Change of use of redundant farm buildings and associated works to create 1 no. new dwelling.

SDNP/19/03919/TCA: Fogdens, West Burton Road, West Burton. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Ash trees .

Chichester

CC/19/01587/DOM: 36 Sherborne Road. Single storey front extension and double storey rear extension with alterations to roof. Various alterations and additions including attached garage with pitched roof to side, new front porch and driveway and changes to fenestration.

CC/19/01976/FUL: 46 Swanfield Drive. Installation of 5 no. outdoor gym equipments and 1 no. sign providing user guidance for the equipment.

CC/19/02029/DOM: 26 Caledonian Road. Erection of replacement artists studio/cycle store garden building, proposed gazebo and veranda.

CC/19/02020/FUL: 154 Broyle Road. 2 no. new dwellings with associated works and 2 no. garden room/offices - Variation of Condition 2 from planning permission CC/19/00797/FUL - small single storey rear extension addition to Plot A to match Plot B as approved, and to reference amended updated drawings 1098/DPA102 REV 04, 1098/DPA103 REV 04, 1098/DPA104 REV 04, 1098/DPA105 REV 04, 1098/DPA108 REV 04 and 1098/DPA109 REV 04.

CC/19/02026/DOM: 32 Lyndhurst Road. Alteration to front door style and colour and installation of replacement adjacent window to match glazing in new door.

CC/19/02055/TCA: Chichester Festival Theatre, Broyle Road. Notification of intention to reduce sector from street signage by 1m and remove epicormic growth on 1 no. Common Lime tree (T1). Crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Black Mulberry tree (T8), 3 no. Horse Chestnut trees (T11, T16 and T19), 3 no. Lime trees (T17, T18 and T22) and 1 no. Oak tree. Crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) (removing lowest limbs to south up to 150mm diameter and lowest limb to north-west of 120mm diameter on 1 no. Robinia tree (T10). Crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) only removing limbs up to 25mm in diameter on 1 no. Cherry tree (T12). Crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) remove lower secondary limb north on 1 no. Robinia tree (T15). Crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) and reduce length of lower north and east sector (lower limbs) by 2m on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T20). Crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level), reduce widths by 1-2m and reduce height by 3m on 1 no. Lime tree (T28). Crown lift by up to 4m smaller (up to 25mm) limbs and 5m on larger (over 25mm) limbs (above ground level) on 1 no. Silver Birch tree (T31) and 1 no. Copper Beech tree (T32). Reduce height by 4m, reduce widths by 4-5m and crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level) on 1 no. White Willow tree (T36). Prune back from building by 2m on 1 no. Turkey Oak tree (T39). Crown lift by up to 3m (above ground level) and reduce north sector by 1m (from over hard standing) on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T56). Formative prune 2 no. Cherry trees (T69) and (T70).

CC/19/02081/DOM: 8 Parklands Road. Erection of part single, part two storey side and rear extensions including first floor rear terrace, two storey front extension and associated works.

CC/19/02084/PLD: Prebendal School Playing Field, Avenue De Chartres. Proposed lawful development certificate for use of land for sport and recreation (use class D2).

CC/19/02089/LBC: Vision Express, 74 South Street. Replace existing fascia signage, exterior reparatory works to worn or damaged areas and repaint storefront using existing white colour. Internal alterations include new partitions walls, floor and lighting.

CC/19/02090/ADV: Vision Express, 74 South Street. 1 no. non-illuminated fascia sign.

CC/19/02099/PLD: 2 Chestnut Cottages, Lake Road. Erection of single storey rear extension.

Duncton

SDNP/19/03640/LIS: Biddulph Mews, Burton Park Road, Barlavington. Removal of existing chimney breasts at ground and 1st floor levels, chimney stack supported above ceiling level. Close up 1 no. doorway and opening 1 no. new doorway. New stud work partitions to create new WC and bedroom wall.

SDNP/19/03642/LIS: 5 Biddulph Mews, Burton Park Road, Barlavington. Replace window with doorway on North elevation.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/19/02068/DOM: Coneys, 37 Coney Six, East Wittering. Demolition of conservatory and erection of single storey rear extension.

EWB/19/02103/DOM: Kessie, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham Bay. Single storey rear extension and alterations.

Elsted and Treyford

SDNP/19/03710/FUL: Hilllands Farm, B2141 Hooksway Lane to East, Marden Road, North Marden. Change of use of land from agricultural use to camp site and retrospective permission sought for shower and toilet facilities and site signage.

Fernhurst

SDNP/19/03737/HOUS: Oefield House, 4 Verdley Place. Proposed infill glazing to form a draught lobby to the existing porch.

SDNP/19/03738/LIS: Oefield House, 4 Verdley Place. Proposed infill glazing to form a draught lobby to the existing porch.

Fishbourne

FB/19/01979/TCA: 56 Fishbourne Road West. Notification of intention to crown raise to 2.5m, height reduction by 2m and width reduction of up to 0.5m on 1 no. Plum tree (T11). Height reduction of 2m on 1 no. Bay tree (T2). Fell 1 no. Apple tree (T3) and 1 no. Will Cherry tree (T5). Height reduction of 2m and width reduction of up to 0.5m on 1 no. Bay tree (T4). Height reduction of 2.5m and width reduction of 1.5m on 1 no. Bay tree (T6).

Fittleworth

SDNP/19/04079/TPO: Aldermoor, School Lane. Crown reduce by 2m all round, height reduce by 2m and prune all over by 2m maintaining existing shape on 1 no. Mulberry tree, subject to FT/93/00508/TPO.

Harting

SDNP/19/03451/HOUS: 3 The Street, South Harting. Replacement of 6 no. UPVC windows previously installed, with timber windows identical to original design.

SDNP/19/03936/TCA: Old Rectory Cottage, North Lane, South Harting. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 2m on 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as no. 1) and fell 1 no. Elder tree (quoted as no. 2).

SDNP/19/03964/CND: Sky House, Collins Lane, West Harting. Side extensions to the east and west of main house and replacement outhouse. Variation of conditions 1 and 3 from planning permission SDNP/14/04702/HOUS- change to approved materials.

Linchmere

LM/19/02019/DOM: 7 Orchard Close, Camelsdale. Demolition of an existing conservatory and erection of a two storey rear extension.

Loxwood

LX/19/02124/DOM: Oakfield Cottage, Pond Copse Lane. Garage extension and conversion into a garden studio.

North Mundham

NM/19/01852/DOM: 2 Green Lane, Runcton. Two storey rear extension.

Northchapel

SDNP/19/03984/LIS: Peacocks Farm, Pipers Lane. Installation of 1 no. free - standing Stiltz Duo Classic lift.

Oving

O/19/02030/FUL: Former Portfield Quarry And Uma House, Shopwhyke Road, Shopwhyke. Erection of 88 dwellings with associated vehicular and pedestrian access, car parking and landscaping on the former Portfield Quarry and UMA House site, Shopwhyke Road, Chichester, PO19 7UW.

Sidlesham

SI/19/02018/TPA: Windward Nursery, Chalk Lane. Pollard by 8m (all round) on 10 no. Poplar trees within Group, G9 subject to SI/86/00938/TPO.

Southbourne

SB/19/01859/FUL: Land Rear Of Mayfield, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. 1 no. dwelling.

SB/19/02022/DOM: 7 Roundhouse Meadow. Side extension following removal of existing side extension and new single storey rear extension. Removal of chimney stack. Replacement windows and doors. Internal reconfiguration. New boundary fence, driveway gates and piers.

Stoughton

SDNP/19/02513/HOUS: 36 Sindles Farm Cottages, Sheepwash Lane, Aldsworth. Demolition of existing side elevation and erection of two storey side extension.

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/19/03957/TCA: The Smithy, The Street, Sutton. Notification of intention to crown lift by up to 2.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Box Elder tree (T1). Remove 1 no. limb (extending over lawn) on 1 no. Magnolia tree (T2). Reduce height by up to 3m (small diameter branches) on 1 no. Beech tree (T3). Fell 1 no. Spruce tree (T4) and 1 no. Field Maple tree (T5). Reduce height to around 4m and reduce widths (extending over lawn) by up to 1.5m on 3 no. Holly trees (quoted as G1). Crown lift by up to 5m (above ground level - overhanging lawn area) on 3 no. Sycamore trees (quoted as G2).

Upwaltham

SDNP/19/03482/FUL: A285, Upwaltham. Replacement vehicular entrance from field onto A285.

Westbourne

WE/19/02072/FUL: Land West Of Jubilee Wood, Hambrook Hill North, Hambrook. Proposed open fronted pole barn (Variation of condition 2 of permission WE/17/02244/FUL - fenestration changes, block base walls).

WE/19/02106/TCA: Roseberry House, North Street. Notification of intention to reduce height by 6m and width by 1m on 1 no. Silver Birch tree.

West Itchenor

WI/19/01939/LBC: Itchenor Sailing Club, Pier Point Road. Erection of 1 no. gate.

West Wittering

WW/19/02021/DOM: Alehan, 4 Middlefield. Rear facing dormer, garage conversion and glazed link.

WW/19/02035/DOM: Broadway, 8 Marine Drive. Erection of glazed end to north elevation. Various roof works and alterations including change from hip to gable roof, installation of replacement west dormer, 1 no. Juliet balcony and 3 no. rooflights.