Birdham

BI/21/03037/FUL: Houseboat Karibuni, Chichester Marina. Replacement of Berth 30 Houseboat Karibuni with a Bluefield Houseboat and installation of H column cored and grouted anchoring system.

Bosham

Planning applications submitted to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between November 2-9. Photo: Google Maps

BO/21/02956/DOM: Dolphin House, Delling Lane. Proposal of greenhouse.

BO/21/03172/DOM: Longmore, Bosham Hoe. Proposed demolition of storage outbuildings and proposed replacement utility barns. (Variation of conditions 2 and 5 of permission BO/18/03052/DOM - wall cladding to be changed to vertical oak cladding. Roof to be changed to western red cedar shingle tiles).

Chichester

CC/21/02615/DOM: 15 Orchard Street. Demolition and replacement of existing rear projection with a single storey rear extension. Replacement of all windows and refurbishment and repair of existing roof. Demolition of existing single garage and replacement with new double garage.

CC/21/02940/TPA: The Clinic, Chapel Street. Crown lift by up to 3m (above ground level) on 1 no. Common Oak tree (T2) and crown lift by up to 4m (above ground level) on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (T3) subject to CC/99/00321/TPO.

CC/21/03009/LBC: 9 West Street. Internal works. Repair / replacement to lathe and plaster ceilings and walls. Structural rectification to internal wall and floor. Fire upgrades to historic fabric. External works. Fall protection installations including anchor wires / eyelets, freestanding and fixed guarding’s. Snow guards to street elevations with pitched roofs.

CC/21/03022/FUL: First Floor, 46 East Street. Proposed change of use from A1 to C3 (as two flats) (resubmission of 20/02744/FUL & 20/02745/LBC).

CC/21/03023/LBC: First Floor, 46 East Street. Proposed change of use from A1 to C3 (as two flats) (resubmission of 20/02744/FUL & 20/02745/LBC).

CC/21/03024/TCA: Dinnett Cottage, 50 York Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Deodar tree (quoted as T1).

CC/21/03028/TPA: Marchwood Mews, Marchwood. Crown reduce by up to 3m (all round) on 6 no. Flowering Plum trees (quoted as C1-C6) within Woodland, W2 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/21/03066/DOM: 7 Durham Gardens. Ground floor rear extension and partial garage conversion.

CC/21/03070/DOM: 2 Willowbed Avenue. Proposed single storey front/side extension to replace porch and garage.

CC/21/03105/TPA: Busy Bees, Summersdale Road. Prune to clear building by 3m on the south sector and crown lift over access road to 5m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as GC010433). Fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as GC010434), within Group, G1, subject to 15/00109/TPO.

CC/21/03115/PA3MA: 124 - 126 The Hornet. Prior Approval for change of use from 2 no. commercial let shop and offices, back to 2 no. C3 dwellings.

CC/21/03119/ADV: 89-91 East Street. 1 no. internally illuminated fascia sign, 1 no. internally illuminated brass menu board, 4 no. lettering on awnings and 3 no. lettering on glazing.

Earnley

E/21/03171/PLD: The Lodge, Earnley Manor Close. Proposed lawful development single storey conservatory extension to rear.

Easebourne

SDNP/21/05395/TCA: Ramshill, Easebourne Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Common Beech tree (T1), 1 no. Douglas Fir tree (T2) and 2 no. Lawson Cypress trees (T3 & T4).

SDNP/21/05447/HOUS: 11 Hurst Park. Proposed annex and revised parking with amended landscaping.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/21/02280/FUL: Land To Rear Of Co-Op Store, Bracklesham Lane, Bracklesham. 1 no. detached and 2 no. semi-detached dwellings.

Fernhurst

SDNP/21/04370/FUL: Lower Lodge, Vann Road. The erection of 1 no. aluminium framed PVC freestanding shelter.

SDNP/21/05389/HOUS: Chestnuts, Square Drive, Kingsley Green. Proposed side extensions and alterations.

Fittleworth

SDNP/21/05051/HOUS: 40 Greatpin Croft. Rear extension and increase off road parking area in front garden.

Funtington

SDNP/21/05234/HOUS: The Glebe, Church Lane. Two storey extensions to the North and South of the dwelling, single storey extension to the east, adjacent to a proposed pool. Existing garage to be redeveloped in line with proposed works, and a proposed carport to sit adjacent to a redeveloped access route.

Graffham

SDNP/21/05012/HOUS: St Giles Cottage, Graffham Street. Convertion of existing garage into a work from home studio.

SDNP/21/05170/HOUS: Blytheswood, Graffham Common Road. Construction of an outdoor pool.

Harting

SDNP/21/05218/TCA: The Old Farm, East Harting Street, East Harting. Notification of intention to fell 20 no. Ash trees (1, 4, 8 to 25), 4 no. Sycamore trees (3 and 31 - 33), 1 no. Beech tree (5) and 1 no. Thorn tree (30), remove 2 no. lower lateral branches on 1 no. Sycamore tree (2), crown lift by up to 4m (above ground level) on 2 no. Horse Chestnut trees (6 and 7) and coppice 4 no. Hazel trees (26 to 29).

SDNP/21/05433/HOUS: Crossdyke House, Telegraph Lane, East Harting. Single storey extension with first floor addition.

Heyshott

SDNP/21/04668/HOUS: Bex Mill Bungalow, Bex Lane. Change use of loft space to habitable accommodation to include 3 no. new dormer windows.

SDNP/21/05471/HOUS: 5 Leggs Lane. The erection of a 3 bay garage following the removal of an existing garage building.

Hunston

HN/21/02612/FUL: Hunston Mill House, Selsey Road. Demolition of existing dwelling and car port and erection of 1 no. replacement dwelling (revision of permission 12/00253/FUL - APP/L3815/A/12/2175926/NWF).

Lodsworth

SDNP/21/05261/HOUS: Erickers, The Street. Replacement of an existing logstore and wooden shed. The existing one will be taken down and removed completely, once the new build is complete.

SDNP/21/05446/LDP: The Garden Cottage, Highstead Lane, Lickfold. Proposed development of outbuilding to be used as a greenhouse.

Loxwood

LX/21/03164/DOM: Orchards, Two Ways. Timber orangery to replace existing conservatory.

Lurgashall

SDNP/21/04881/HOUS: Sarnsfield, Surrey Road, Lickfold. Demolition of existing outbuilding. Construction of replacement outbuilding.

SDNP/21/05034/HOUS: Dickhurst Farm Cottage, Petworth Road. Proposed swimming pool pond and single storey pool house, with toilet facilities and plant room.

SDNP/21/05382/HOUS: The Quell, Quell Lane. Alterations to fenestration including new areas of glazing and new areas of timber cladding, to match existing building. Solar PV panels to roof. Extension to existing outdoor seating area. Demolition of existing pool house and construction of replacement pool house rationalising of existing pool layout. Associated hard and soft landscaping works around pool and pool house.

Linchmere

SDNP/21/04934/FUL: Brookham School, Highfield and Brookham Schools, Highfield Lane. Nursery extension to the existing Brookham School building.

Milland

SDNP/21/04646/LDP: Lambourne House, Lambourne Lane. Erection of pool.

SDNP/21/04765/HOUS: 1 West Meade. New dormer window, removal of chimney and new covered verandah.

Northchapel

SDNP/21/05435/LDP: 23 Valentines Lea. Installation of dropped kerb.

Petworth

SDNP/21/05197/FUL: Church Lodge, Petworth House, Church Street. Change of use from offices for retail and catering staff with associated storage, to residential use. Including the removal of modern partition wall between 2 ground floor reception rooms and addition of new partition wall in bathroom.

SDNP/21/05198/LIS: Church Lodge, Petworth House, Church Street. Change of use from offices for retail and catering staff with associated storage, to residential use. Including the removal of modern partition wall between 2 ground floor reception rooms and addition of new partition wall in bathroom.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/21/02805/FUL: Land North Of Winkins Wood Farm Shillinglee Road Plaistow West Sussex. Demolition of barn and construction of 1 no. barn style dwelling as an alternative to Class Q Prior Approval (20/00777/PA3Q) resubmission of PS/21/01256/FUL.

PS/21/03123/FUL: Little Wephurst Walthurst Lane Loxwood RH14 0AE. Replacement dwelling following demolition of an existing dwelling.

PS/21/03162/PNO: Land South Of Costrong Farm Bungalow Plaistow Road Kirdford RH14 0JZ. Extension to existing agricultural storage building.

Rogate

SDNP/21/05448/HOUS: Carlton Miniott, Durford Wood, Rogate, Petersfield, West Sussex, GU31 5AN. Demolition of existing garage and extension, creation of new extensions and garage annexe.

Selsey

SY/21/02279/DOM: 1 Solar Drive Selsey PO20 0AE. Dormer windows to front and rear and single story side and rear wrap-around extension.

SY/21/02967/DOM: Quarter Acre 18 Woodland Road Selsey PO20 0AL. Garage conversion into annexe.

SY/21/03013/FUL: 78-80 East Street Selsey PO20 0BS. Change of use for 80 East Street, from A1 - C3 to provide 1 no. one bedroom flat, with alterations to front and rear elevations.

SY/21/03111/DOM: 60 James Street Selsey PO20 0JG. Two storey side extension over and beyond existing garage incorporating extension of existing rear balcony and introduction of new dormers.

SY/21/03112/DOM: 60 James Street Selsey PO20 0JG. Two storey side extension over and beyond existing garage and loft conversion incorporating extension of existing rear balcony and introduction of new rear mansard roof and new dormers.

Sidlesham

SI/21/02360/FUL: Lockgate Dairy Lockgate Road Sidlesham PO20 7QH. Change of use from bed & breakfast accommodation to 2 no. self-contained dwellings (C3).

SI/21/02595/FUL: Red Barn Selsey Road Sidlesham PO20 7NE. Erection of storage building.

SI/21/03003/FUL: The Acreage 85 Fletchers Lane Sidlesham PO20 7QG. Erection of an agricultural steel barn.

SI/21/03106/DOM: Castlefield Cottage Rotten Row Sidlesham PO20 7QB. Erection of first floor extension with dormer to rear, proposed sunroom and glazed link to existing outbuilding converted to home study.

SI/21/03108/DOM: Homestead Nursery Rotten Row Sidlesham PO20 7QS. Erection of double garage.

SI/21/03121/FUL: Homestead Nursery Rotten Row Sidlesham PO20 7QS. Erection of agricultural building.

SI/21/03174/PNO: Land At Bremere Lane. Erection of 1 no. half hip 3 bay agricultural oak barn.

SI/21/03205/PA3Q: Bird Pond Nursery, Selsey Road. Prior Approval - change of use of 1 no. agricultural building from agriculture to 2 no. dwelling (C3 Use Class).

Singleton

SDNP/21/04633/HOUS: Little Owls, A286 The Grove To Cobblers Row. Single storey side/rear extension.

Southbourne

SB/21/02082/FUL: Land Adjacent To Plot 8, Priors Leaze Lane, Hambrook. Change of use of land from agricultural to 2 no. travelling showmen plots.

SB/21/02526/DOM: Gaff Rig, Thornham Lane. Re-modelling of existing porch to dwelling.

SB/21/03128/PLD: Cranberry Lodge, 99 Main Road. Revised roof to single storey rear structure and revised fenestration.

SB/21/03191/DOM: The Manor House, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Proposed carport, single storey rear extension and glass link to listed building.

SB/21/03192/LBC: The Manor House, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Proposed carport, single storey rear extension and glass link to listed building.

West Wittering

WW/21/03165/DOM: 1 Marine Drive West. Enlargement of existing link extension.

WW/21/03203/PA1A: 16 Ely Close. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 4.00m (b) maximum height - 2.78m (c) height of eaves - 2.78m.

Westbourne

WE/21/03114/TCA: 4 Jubilee Terrace, East Street. Notification of intention to reduce height by 3.5m and reduce width by 2.5m to previous pruning points on 1 no. Ornamental Plum tree. Reduce height by 3.5m and reduce width by 2m to previous pruning points on 1 no. Cherry tree.

WE/21/03107/DOM: Willow Bank, King Street. Single storey extensions.

Wisborough Green

WR/21/02823/DOM: Stills, Billingshurst Road. Conversion of existing garage to create additional ancillary living accommodation including provision of dormer window.

WR/21/03202/LBC: The Bat And Ball Country Pub, Newpound. Replacement of existing large timber bay window.

