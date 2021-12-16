Bosham

BO/21/03381/TCA: Millstream Hotel And Restaurant, Bosham Lane. Reduce widths to north-west and east sectors by 3m and north sector by 2.5m on 1 no. Ash tree (T1), reduce widths to south and west sectors by 2m on 1 no. Weeping Beech tree (T2), reduce 1 no. limb to south sector by 7m and 1 no. limb to north sector by 7m, reduce height by up to 4m, reduce width to east sector by 3m and reduce widths on north, south and west sectors by up to 3m on 1 no. Ash tree (T3), reduce 1 no. limb on west sector and 1 no. limb to north-east sector by up to 3m, reduce crown (overall) by 1.5m and crown lift by up to 3m (above ground level) on 1 no. Liquidamber tree (T4), fell 1 no. Bay tree (T5) and 1 no. Laurel tree (T6), reduce widths to south and west sectors by 1m. on 1 no. Phillyrea tree (T7) and reduce stem to north sector by 4m and remaining 4 no. stems to previous pruning points and crown thin by 15% on 1 no. Lime tree (T8).

BO/21/03472/FUL: Broadbridge Business Centre, Delling Lane. Erection of a single storey building comprising a gymnasium and offices (Use Class E), reconfiguration of existing parking area, with associated hard and soft landscaping (modifications to planning permission BO/20/02432/FUL). (Variation of condition 2 of permission 21/02186/FUL - amendments to permitted materials, elevations and parking layout).

Locations of the planning applications submitted across the Chichester district between December 7-14. Photo: Google Maps

Bury

SDNP/21/06152/TCA: Merrydown Cottage, The Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (quoted as 1). Crown reduce by approx 30% (removing 1 no. failed limb hung up on another branch) on 1 no. Walnut tree (quoted as 2).

Chichester

CC/21/02658/DOM: Caldicott, Oving Road. Dropped kerb.

CC/21/02942/DOM: 2A Maplehurst Road. Dormer over garage to create new bathroom.

CC/21/03232/TPA: 8 Longley Road. Notification of intention to reduce south sector by 1m on 1 no. London Plane tree (T3).

CC/21/03356/DOM: 9 Lancastrian Grange, Tower Street. Garage conversion to habitable room and replacement of garage door for window.

CC/21/03393/FUL: City Chase, Needlemakers. Replacement of all existing timber windows and doors throughout block of 8 no. flats with new uPVC triple-glazed windows and doors. Replacement of existing timber cladding over access tunnel with fibre-cement cladding.

CC/21/03531/TPA: East Walls Hotel, 3 East Row. Fell 2 no. Sycamore trees (T1 and T2) subject to CC/04/00353/TPO.

CC/21/03534/TCA: Courtyard Between 1 And 4 William Cawley Mews, Broyle Road. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 20% on 1 no. Rowan tree.

CC/21/03515/TPA: Land South Of Forbes Place Opposite No. 1 King George Gardens. Crown reduce back to previous pruning points and crown lift by up to 4.5m (above ground level) on 3 no. London Plane trees within Group, G1 subject to CC/10/00173/TPO. Remove epicormic growth up to a height of 4.5m (above ground level) on 1 no. Lime tree (T2) and reduce north and south sectors lower widths by 1m and reduce mid crowns of these sectors by 2m, reduce lower/mid crown on east and west sectors by up to 2m on 1 no. Yew tree (T3). Both trees subject to CC/98/00310/TPO.

Donnington

D/21/03502/DOM: 58 Graydon Avenue. First floor side and rear extension.

Earnley

E/21/03320/PLD: Grange Farm, Almodington Lane, Almodington. Proposed lawful developement - infilling of the attached open-fronted cart barn and various alterations to property’s fenestration.

Easebourne

SDNP/21/06158/TCA: Henley Hill House, Henley Old Road, Henley. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Western Red Cedar tree (quoted as T1).

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/21/03495/DOM: 8 Admiralty Row, The Parade, East Wittering. Construction of a two storey side/rear extension.

EWB/21/03518/DOM: Four Seasons, West Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham. First floor front extension and rear dormer. Single storey side extension, new entrance canopy and external material changes.

Fernhurst

SDNP/21/05846/TPO: Old Laundry, Vann Road. Reduce by up to 3m 1 no. branch (mid crown) on east sector and 1 no. branch (mid crown) on west sector on 1 no. Oak tree (T1), subject to 21/00117/TPONP.

SDNP/21/06108/HEDG: Poultry Field, Oeborne Lane. Create a temporary 5m gap in 1 no. hedgerow to create a new access.

Graffham

SDNP/21/05574/HOUS: Apple Trees, Graffham Street. Demolition of existing garage; replacement with workshop of approximately half the size; minor changes to existing permission.

Harting

SDNP/21/05432/FUL: Crossdyke House, Telegraph Lane, East Harting. Erection of 1 no. horse stables. Demolition of existing annexe and replacement single storey annexe for tourism use.

Heyshott

SDNP/21/05949/FUL: Dunford House, Dunford Hollow, West Lavington. Change of use of conference and training centre (C2 Use Class) to conference and training centre (C2 Use Class), hotel (C1 Use Class), events venue (Sui Generis Use Class) and heritage information area (F1(c) Use Class) with public access (number of days tbc), and associated works.

SDNP/21/05950/LIS: Dunford House, Dunford Hollow, West Lavington. Listed Building Consent and change of use of conference and training centre (C2 Use Class) to conference and training centre (C2 Use Class), hotel (C1 Use Class), events venue (Sui Generis Use Class) and heritage information area (F1(c) Use Class) with public access (number of days tbc), and associated works.

Hunston

HN/21/03339/DOM: 5 Southover Way. Proposal of garden studio ancillary to the main dwelling.

Kirdford

KD/21/03510/PNO: Ganders Gate Pig Farm, Glasshouse Lane. Erection of 1 no. agricultral building.

Lavant

LV/21/03392/TPA: Land North Of 1 To 22 Roman Fields, Chichester. Crown lift and crown reduce by 1.5m in the northwest sector. Remove 2 no. lower branches in northwest sector which overhang the rear fence of 2 Maddoxwood. Crown reduce by up to 1.5 metres 2 no. branches on the upper limb in the northwest sector which overhang 2 Maddoxwood on 1 no. Cherry tree (quoted as tag182), within Area, A1, subject to 08/00140/TPO.

SDNP/21/04682/HOUS: Yew Cottage, Town Lane, Singleton. Single storey extension to west facing elevation.

SDNP/21/04739/HOUS: The Rubbing House, Town Lane, Singleton. Loft conversion to second floor, dormer windows to north, south, west and east. North facing, flat roof terrace on the second floor.

Loxwood

LX/21/02667/FUL: The Stables, Mallards Farm, Guildford Road. Change of use and conversion of former equestrian stables into 1 no. four bedroom live/work unit with attached Yoga studio and separate home office including installation of timber cladding and alterations to fenestration.

Milland

SDNP/21/06160/TPO: 15 Mill Vale Meadows. Crown reduce by approx. 3m on 1 no. Oak tree within Group, G1 subject to ML/73/00717/TPO.

Northchapel

SDNP/21/06040/TCA: 3 Sandrock Cottages, A283 Hillgrove Lane To Luffs Meadow. Notification of intention to re-pollard (back to previous pruning points) and remove all epicormic growth on 1 no. Hornbeam tree (T1).

Petworth

SDNP/21/05146/CND: Stringers Hall, East Street. Installation of a ground floor W/C to the rear store cupboard, first floor en suite bathroom to bedroom 2 with new partition wall, second floor en suite bathroom to front bedroom 3 with new door position, subdivision existing family bathroom to create 2 en suites for bedroom 4 and 5, with new door position and partition. (Variation of condition 3 of permission SDNP/19/05903/LIS - new internal door opening).

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/21/03530/HDG: Land South Of Foxbridge Golf Course, Foxbridge Lane, Kirdford. Creation of 1 no. temporary 5m wide gap in 1 no. hedgerow located by byway and private access road to Plaistow Substation (marked on plan as hedge 1).

PS/21/03564/HDG: Land To The West Of Wephurst Cottages, Wephurst Park, Wephurst Park Farm, Plaistow. Creation of 1 no. temporary 5m wide gap in 1 no. hedgerow located between pasture field and a wayleave ride below overhead power lines (marked on plan as hedge 3).

PS/21/03565/HDG: Land To The West Of Wephurst Cottages, Wephurst Park, Wephurst Park Farm, Plaistow. Creation of 1 no. temporary 5m wide gap in 1 no. hedgerow located between arable field and a wayleave ride below overhead power lines (marked on plan as hedge 4).

PS/21/03568/HDG: Land To The North Of Wephurst Park Farmhouse, Wephurst Park, Wephurst Park Farm, Plaistow. Creation of 1 no. temporary 5m wide gap in 1 no. hedgerow located between arable field and track/byway to north of Wephurst Park Farmhouse (marked on plan as hedge 5).

PS/21/03570/HDG: Land To The South Of Wephurst Park, Wephurst Park, Wephurst Park Farm, Plaistow. Creation of 1 no. temporary 5m wide gap in 1 no. hedgerow located on boundary between an arable field and a track on land to the south of Wephurst Park Farm (marked on plan as hedge 6).

PS/21/03571/HDG: Land South Of Foxbridge Golf Course, Foxbridge Lane, Kirdford. Creation of 1 no. temporary 5m wide gap in 1 no. hedgerow located between fields to south of Plaistow Substation (marked on plan as hedge 2).

Rogate

SDNP/21/03134/FUL: Durleigh Marsh Car Sales, Durleighmarsh. Proposed conversion of building to tourism unit of accommodation.

Selsey

SY/21/03428/DOM: 3 Park Farm Cottages, Park Lane. Demolition of existing conservatory and construction of 2 storey extension.

SY/21/03526/DOM: 12 Elm Tree Close. Rear first floor extension over existing ground floor extension and extension to front porch.

Sidlesham

SI/21/03238/TCA: The Vicarage, Church Farm Lane. Notification of intention to re-pollard down to a height of 5m (back to previous pollard points) on 1 no. Holm Oak tree (T1). Drop crotch reduction by 2-2.5m (to secondary growth points) on 1 no. Beech tree (T2) and 1 no. Oak tree (T3) and crown lift by up to 4m (above ground level) on 1 no. Beech tree (T4).

Southbourne

SB/21/03136/DOM: 100A Stein Road. Retrospective 4 no. roof light windows.

SB/21/03399/DOM: 1 Priors Orchard. Proposed single storey side/rear extension.

SB/21/03519/EIA: G And R Harris, Main Road, Nutbourne. EIA Screening Opinion in response to development for approximately 120 new homes, a childrens nursery, vehicle access from the A259, pedestrian and cycle connections, associated green space and sustainable drainage solutions.

Tangmere

TG/21/03461/TCA: Tanglewood, Tangmere Road. Notification of intention to re-pollard by up to 4.5m (back to historic pruning points) on 1 no. Sycamore tree (quoted as T1).

TG/21/03497/TCA: Tangmere House, Tangmere Road. Notification of intention to pollard down to 3m and remove sucker/epicormic growth on 1 no. Bay tree (T1).

Tillington

SDNP/21/05694/TCA: 5 Park Terrace. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Hazel tree and 1 no. Holly tree.

West Wittering

WW/21/02859/FUL: Little Trees, Wellsfield. Replacement dwelling and associated works.

Westbourne

WE/21/03540/PA1A: Keppel House, North Street. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 4.50m (b) maximum height - 3.70m (c) height of eaves - 2.60m.

