Birdham

BI/21/03446/DOM: 5 The Saltings. Single storey side and rear extensions.

Bosham

Locations of the planning applications submitted across the Chichester district between December 21-January 5. Photo: Google Maps

BO/21/03247/DOM: Mariners Cottage, Shore Road. Single storey side/rear extension to utility room and new, repositioned gates to rear access of property.

BO/21/03594/PNO: Land At The Old Cart Shed, Hook Lane. 1 no. agricultural building.

Chichester

CC/21/03508/DOM: 111 Maplehurst Road. Replacement front porch.

CC/21/03541/PA1A: 33 St James Road. Single storey extension to the rear (a) rear extension - 6m (b) maximum height - 4m (c) height of eaves - 3m.

CC/21/03601/TPA: Chaddesley Cottage, Chestnut Avenue. Reduce height by 3m and reduce widths by 2m (back to previous reduction/pruning points) on 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as T1). Fell 1 no. Poplar tree (quoted as T2). Both trees are within Area, A4 subject to CC/61/00162/TPO.

Compton

SDNP/21/06218/TCA: Flint House, B2146 Compton Square to The Green. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Lawson cypress tree (T1), 1 no. Yew tree (T2) and 1 no. Pittosporum tree (T4) and reduce widths by 1.5m (all round) and height by 3m on 1 no. Yew tree (T3).

Duncton

SDNP/21/06073/LIS: Burton House, Burton Park Road. Interior refurbishment of existing utility room into a bathroom and 1 no. roof light and extractor fan vent.

Fishbourne

FB/21/03215/DOM: Westfield, Mill Lane. Remodel and alteration works including first floor rear extension and front and rear dormer windows to existing roof accommodation.

Funtington

SDNP/21/06132/HOUS: Adsdean Farm Cottage, Adsdean Park Road, Adsdean. Proposed recessed solar panels on garage roof.

SDNP/21/06133/LIS: Adsdean Farm Cottage, Adsdean Park Road, Adsdean. Proposed recessed solar panels on garage roof.

SDNP/21/06206/TCA: Stable House, Common Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as T1). Reduce height by 1m (back in line of existing hedge) on 1 no. Laurel tree (quoted as T2). Reduce 3 no. lowest limbs by 4m (south sector) back to previous pruning points on 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (quoted as T3).

Graffham

SDNP/21/06281/LIS: The Malt House, The Street. Garden room extension, new opening to side extension; replacement windows, internal alterations and repairs.

Harting

SDNP/21/06274/LDE: Durford Mill, Durford Mill Lane. Existing lawful development certificate for the use of the premises as offices, with external space used for vehicle parking, access and landscaping (as existing).

Linch

SDNP/21/05868/FUL: 1 Holly Lodge, Hollycombe Lane. Installation of entrance gates.

SDNP/21/05869/LIS: 1 Holly Lodge, Hollycombe Lane. Listed Building Consent for the installation of a pair of steel and wrought iron gates, 2 no automatic number plate recognition cameras, intercom system, and 2 no downlights.

Linchmere

LM/21/03483/DOM: 9 Sturt Avenue, Camelsdale. Single storey rear extension and part demolition of existing extension.

Lodsworth

SDNP/21/06064/HOUS: Rose Cottage, Highstead Lane, Bexley Hill. Replacement garage/outbuilding.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/21/03091/DOM: Haida, Chalk Road, Ifold. Erection of two storey side extension, part roof extension, porch extension and associated changes to fenestration.

Rogate

SDNP/21/05986/HOUS: The Old Brew House, London Road, Rake. Replacement of 9 window units.

SDNP/21/05987/LIS: The Old Brew House, London Road, Rake. Replacement of 9 window units.

Selsey

SY/21/02903/DOM: 23 Broad View. Erection of 1 no. log cabin, retrospective.

Sidlesham

SI/21/03470/DOM: Highleigh Pound, Highleigh Road. Replacement of 4 no. existing sash windows with replacement sash windows, replacing the existing bay window with matching replacement, relocation of existing oil tank and erection of proposed fence.

SI/21/03471/LBC: Highleigh Pound, Highleigh Road. Replacement of 4 no. existing sash windows with replacement sash windows, replacing the existing bay window with matching replacement and relocation of existing oil tank.

SI/21/03494/DOM: Holmby, Mill Lane. Convertion of integral single garage into shower room.

Southbourne

SB/21/03386/DOM: Millstrand, 1 Roundhouse Meadow. Single storey rear extension and general door and window alterations.

SB/21/03500/DOM: 38 Southbourne Avenue. Rear extension.

Stoughton

SDNP/21/06070/FUL: Field North of 3 and 4 Firpiece, Forestside Road, Forestside. Change of use from agricultural to equestrian use utilising existing access for 4 Firpiece. Proposals include the erection of a stable block, consisting of 3 stables, hay and feed, tack room and tractor store, with associated works and landscaping.

Tangmere

TG/21/03604/TCA: Land Adjacent To Tangmere Road And Chestnut Walk. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Lombardy Poplar tree (Populus nigra var italica) (T1).

Tillington

SDNP/21/05994/HOUS: Tillington House, Tillington Road. Relocation of swimming pool and new pump building.

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/21/06212/TCA: Steps, A272 Terwick Lane To Chithurst Lane, Trotton. Notification of intention to crown reduce back to previous pruning points, approx 40% on 2 no. Apple trees (T1and T2). Crown reduce (all round) by 0.5m on 1 no. Holly tree (T3). Crown reduce (all round) by 0.5m all round and remove 1 no. central limb on 1 no. Walnut tree (T4).

West Itchenor

WI/21/03545/FUL: Harbour View, Itchenor Road. Replacement dwelling. (Variation of condition 2 and 4 of permission 21/00654/FUL - amendments to plans, allow owners to occupy the existing dwelling during construction period).

West Wittering

WW/21/03525/DOM: Moddershall, Elms Lane. Remodelling of existing house to include changing roof profile with two storey front and side extensions. Single storey rear extension with balcony over, single storey front extension.

WW/21/03600/DOM: 4 Mill Gardens. Front extension and glazing alterations.

Westbourne

WE/21/03554/FUL: Land North Of The Grange, Woodmancote Lane, Woodmancote. Retrospective siting of a temporary agricultural workers mobile home (for a period of 3 years) to provide living accommodation for an essential agricultural worker.

Westhampnett

WH/21/03623/FUL: Lanburn Connemaras, Swallow Beck, Madgwick Lane. Erection of 1 no. self-build dwelling.

Wisborough Green

WR/21/03424/FUL: Howfold Barn, Howfold Farm, Newpound Lane. Erection of 1 no. custom/self build dwelling - alternative to permission WR/20/01036/PA3Q.

