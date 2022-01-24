Bosham

BO/21/03602/TCA: Cob Cottage, Shore Road. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 20% on 1 no. Sycamore tree.

BO/22/00038/DOM: White Lodge, Harbour Way. Replacement summerhouse and garden store.

CC/22/00033/FUL: 10 Lavant Road. Demolition of 3 no. flats and associated garages and erection of 6 no. flats and 1 no. 3-bed dwelling and associated works. (Variation of condition 2 of permission CC/20/03342/FUL -amendments to include roof lanterns, roof lights and mezzanine levels within the approved roof space ). Photo: Google Maps

Boxgrove

BX/21/03606/DOM: St Hughs, The Street. Removal of conservatory, the erection of a single storey rear extension and changes to fenestration.

Bury

SDNP/21/04140/HOUS: Hale Hill Farm, Hale Hill, West Burton. Erection of a 3 bay garage and works to facilitate change of use of existing garage to home office, gym and games room.

SDNP/22/00055/TCA: Corner House, The Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Leyland Cypress tree and 1 no. Bay tree.

Chichester

CC/21/02757/DOM: 30 Cedar Drive. Rear extension.

CC/21/03480/LBC: 27 North Street. Proposed replacement of 2 no. timber casement windows (like for like) to the side elevation (second floor level). Maintenance and repair works.

CC/21/03577/FUL: St Richard’s Hospital, Spitalfield Lane. Construction of a temporary two-storey prefabricated modular building, to provide additional accommodation to the Chichester Treatment Center (CTC) and Outpatients Unit, and associated external works, including covered pedestrian path, new seating area and external plant.

CC/21/03608/DOM: 47 West Street. Demolition and replacement of the existing single storey rear extension and the repair and renewal of the existing windows.

CC/22/00037/TPA: 43 Lavant Road. Crown reduce by 3m (all round to previous pruning points) on 3 no. Lime trees (T6, T7 & T8). Pollard back by 3m (to previous pruning points) on 2 no. Lime trees (T9 & T11) and 1 no. Sycamore tree (T10). All 6 no. trees subject to CC/70/00189/TPO.

CC/22/00056/LBC: White House Farm, Old Broyle Road, West Broyle. Proposed internal alterations to Farmhouse and changes to external openings. New detached car garage including bin/log store. Associated hard/ soft landscaping to garden.

Compton

SDNP/22/00056/TCA: 16, 17, 18 The Green to Hundred Acres. Notification of intention to crown lift to approx 10m (north west sector) to clear garage 3 no. Lime trees (quoted as T1, T2 & T3). Reduce height by approx 3-4m on 1 no. Conifer hedge (quoted as T4).

Duncton

SDNP/21/05900/HOUS: Yew Tree Cottage, A285 Duncton Church Road to Duncton Common. Erection in garden of 1 no. wooden sewing workroom.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/21/03653/DOM: Neska, Longlands Road, East Wittering. Single storey extensions, fenestration alterations and dormer enlargement.

Kirdford

KD/22/00059/TPA: Oak Cottage, Village Road. Fell 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T2, TPO’d as T1), subject to KD/00/00596/TPO.

Lavant

LV/21/03701/TPA: Coppice House, Maddoxwood. Remove lowest branch on south sector (back to main trunk) and reduce south sector by 2.5-3m (overhanging carport area) on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T1) within Woodland, W6 subject to LV/74/00636/TPO.

Linch

SDNP/21/06384/LIS: Hollycombe House, Hollycombe Lane. Proposed internal redecoration and investigative works to determine structural foundations and original historic fabric.

Lodsworth

SDNP/21/06161/LIS: Rose Cottage, The Street. Partial re-roofing of the listed building to the northeast and southeast roof slopes.

Loxwood

LX/21/03006/FUL: Land East Of Rompin Down, Pigbush Lane. Construction of 2 no. detached dwellings and a detached garage.

LX/21/03236/DOM: Grantley House, Spy Lane. Erection of an attached carport to the front and a single-storey rear extension with alterations to the existing roof.

LX/21/03441/DOM: Paravel House, Guildford Road. Single storey rear extension and replacement changing room window.

Lurgashall

SDNP/21/06024/CND: Barfold Farm, Tennysons Lane. Replacement extension and associated landscaping - (variation of condition 2 of planning permission SDNP/21/00867/HOUS - variation for overall reduction to size of scheme.).

SDNP/21/06156/CND: Barfold Farm, Tennysons Lane. Replacement extension and associated landscaping - (variation of condition 2 of planning consent SDNP/21/00868/LIS - variation for overall reduction to size of scheme.).

Linchmere

SDNP/21/06227/LDP: Mara House, Marley Common. Creation of new access and driveway.

Midhurst

SDNP/21/04129/FUL: Land at Rother Walk Route. Improvements to the footpath Rother Walk by resurfacing and widening the first 300m from North Mill, Midhurst.

SDNP/22/00021/TCA: 21 Petersfield Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Cypress tree (T1). Crown reduce by 1.5m (back to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Pittosporum tree T2 .

SDNP/22/00023/TCA: 23 Petersfield Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Silver Birch tree (T1).

SDNP/21/06193/TCA: The Silver Horseshoe, North Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Conifer tree (T1).

North Mundham

NM/22/00001/DOM: Hop Garden Cottage, Hop Garden Lane. Replacement ancillary outbuilding. Two storey side extension, veranda, dormer and 2 no. bay windows. Replace dormer flat roof with tiled roof and translucent roof of previous addition with slate roof and roof light.

Petworth

SDNP/21/05758/FUL: Old Tavern, Market Square. Erection of 1.8 m close boarded fencing to enclose existing 1st floor flat roof to facilitate use as outdoor amenity space.

SDNP/21/05759/LIS: Old Tavern, Market Square. Erection of 1.8 m close boarded fencing to enclose existing 1st floor flat roof to facilitate use as outdoor amenity space.

SDNP/21/05719/HOUS: 21 Pound Street. External refurbishments including roof repairs and replacement roof tiles, repointed walls, blocking in of rear window, replacement of 4 no. external doors and 5 no. windows, installation of wall mounted lantern and new garden room.

SDNP/21/05720/LIS: 21 Pound Street. External refurbishments including roof repairs and replacement roof tiles, repointed walls, blocking in of rear window, replacement of 4 no. external doors and 5 no. windows, installation of wall mounted lantern and new garden room. Internal refurbishments including resurfacing of floors, removal of partition wall, new breeze block wall, replacement of plasterboard ceiling, spotlights inset, removal of airing cupboard, replacement of 3 no. internal doors, skirting boards, architrave and kitchen units.

SDNP/22/00137/HOUS: 17 Rothermead. Single storey front and rear extensions, internal alterations together with landscaping after removal of conservatory and front porch.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/21/03529/DOM: Honeysuckle, The Ride, Ifold. Detached car port and associated office space.

Selsey

SY/21/03501/DOM: 74 Kingsway. Installation of cladding and insulation to rear elevation and dormer.

SY/21/03597/DOM: Mayfield Golf, Links Lane. Two storey side extension, single storey rear wraparound extension and boundary wall / gate to public highway.

SY/21/03628/DOM: 3 Manor Farm Court. Rear and side extensions.

SY/22/00039/DOM: 29 St Itha Road. Single storey side and rear extensions with entrance canopy.

Sidlesham

SI/21/03468/FUL: Jakes Nursery, Selsey Road. Demolition of existing and erection of replacement glasshouses to include corridor between the new greenhouses. New heat/water storage tank upgrade to existing tanks on site.

SI/21/03539/TPA: 31 Chalk Lane. Remove 2 no limbs on northeast sector and width reduce by 5m on northeast sector, height reduce by 2m and reduce all lateral limbs by 2m on the west sector on 1 no. Black Poplar tree (quoted as T1), fell 1 no. Black Poplar tree (quoted as T2), width reduce by 5m on northeast sector, height reduce by 4m and reduce all remaining lateral limbs by 2m. on 1 no. Black Poplar tree (quoted as T6) and remove 2 no. limbs on northeast sector (over carriageway), height reduce by 4m and width reduce by 3m on western sector and by 2m on eastern sector on 1 no. Black Poplar tree (quoted as T7)) T1 & T2 within Group, G6 and T6 & T7 with Group, G5 all trees subject to SI/86/00938/TPO.

Southbourne

SB/21/03517/DOM: Barham, 11 The Crescent. Proposed single storey rear extension.

SB/21/03607/DOM: Brook Cottage, Farm Lane, Nutbourne. Demolition of existing single story extension and construction of 2 storey extension and single story extension. Conversion of existing barn/ workshop /garage outbuilding into a home office /gym /garage with associated facilities.

SB/21/03699/FUL: Marina Farm, Thorney Road. Redevelopment of previously developed land. Removal of existing buildings and hard standing and replacement with a single boat storage building with associated permeable hardstanding and landscaping.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/21/06151/FUL: Bridgelands Farm, Ingrams Green Lane, Ingrams Green. New office building.

Tangmere

TG/22/00066/FUL: JRP Distribution, 10A Chichester Business Park, City Fields Way. Side extension to existing industrial building.

West Wittering

WW/21/03452/DOM: 24 Sandpiper Walk. Single storey rear extension, internal and external alterations. Change of loft space to habitable accommodation.

WW/21/03573/DOM: 16 Ely Close. Single storey rear extension with alterations to fenestration.

WW/21/03616/DOM: 9 Southcote Avenue. Proposed side and rear single storey extensions.

Westbourne

WE/21/03074/DOM: Harwood, Cemetery Lane, Woodmancote. Single storey extension replacing conservatory.

Wisborough Green

WR/21/03603/FUL: Goose Cottage, Durbans Road. Change of use of outbuilding to Use Class E(g) with additional 2 no. parking bays and associated works.

