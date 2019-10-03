Chichester planning applications submitted to district council and the South Downs National Park Authority

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between September 23 and October 2.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Bignor

SDNP/19/04581/TCA Rose Cottage, Bignor Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Larch tree (T1) and remove 3 no. lowest limbs (to take out over extending stems) on 1 no. Tulip tree (T2).

SDNP/19/04643/HOUS: Home Cottage, Back Lane. Single storey rear extension, changes to rear retaining wall and construction of brick plinth over concrete blocks arising for permitted underpinning works.

SDNP/19/04644/LIS: Home Cottage, Back Lane. Single storey rear extension, changes to rear retaining wall and construction of brick plinth over concrete blocks arising for permitted underpinning works.

Birdham

BI/19/02134/LBC: The Old Bird And Ham, Main Road. Strip back and remove old render, make good and old brick work re-pointed. Original brick and stonework wall repainted white.

BI/19/02180/TPA: 7 The Saltings. Reduce widths (only) back to previous pruning points on 1 no. Walnut tree (T2 quoted as T1) subject to BI/81/00022/TPO. Crown reduce by 1m (all round) on 2 no. Field Maple trees (T2 quoted as T3 and T1 quoted as T4) subject to BI/97/00033/TPO.

BI/19/02379/TPA: 31 Walwyn Close. Crown reduce by 2.5m to previous pruning points and remove lowest limb on eastern sector by approx. 20cm on 1 no. Oak tree (T4) subject to 97/00037/TPO.

Bury

SDNP/19/04593/HOUS: High Dyke, Church Lane. Rear two storey extension and new windows/doors.

Chichester

CC/19/01888/FUL: Lakeside House, Quarry Lane. Demolition of existing front and rear conservatories, new single storey front and rear extensions. New pitched roof to existing entrance extension, replacement of existing windows and front entrance doors and proposed new rendered finish to all existing and new external walls.

CC/19/01991/FUL: 2 The Gardens, College Lane. Change of use from dwellinghouse to student accommodation and associated alterations including demolition of existing single storey side extension, erection of two storey rear extension and single storey side extension, site access and parking.

CC/19/02093/FUL: Bishop Luffa School, Westgate. Demolition of existing 3 no. mobile classrooms and shed and construction of new first floor extension.

CC/19/02094/OUT: Bishop Luffa School, Westgate. Outline planning application all matters reserved - demolition of existing science block and construction of new assembly hall and additional classrooms.

CC/19/02305/DOM: 118 St Pancras. Internal and external alterations and additions to existing building and associated parking and landscaping improvements.

CC/19/02306/LBC: 118 St Pancras. Internal and external alterations and additions to existing building and associated parking and landscaping improvements.

CC/19/02356/TCA: 223 Whyke Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1) and reduce height by up 2.5m and width by 1m all round on 1 no. Prunus tree (T2).

CC/19/02388/DOM: 9 West Pallant. Regularisation of height of boundary wall.

CC/19/02389/LBC: 9 West Pallant. Regularisation of height of boundary wall.

CC/19/02424/REM: Land West Of Centurion Way And West Of Old Broyle Road. All outstanding Reserved Matters for the erection of 91 dwellings with associated parking, landscaping, and informal open space and associated work on Phase 2, Parcel B, pursuant to permission 14/04301/OUT. (scheme 2)

CC/19/02432/DOM: Friary Close, Friary Lane. Rebuilding of Length of collapsed garden wall.

CC/19/02437/TCA: 17 Lyndhurst Road. Notification of intention to reduce height by 1-1.5 metres and reduce width on north, south, east and west sectors by up to 0.5 metres on 1 no. Cherry tree (T1).

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/19/02153/FUL: Wight Cottage, The Barn, Main Road, Nutbourne. Extension of existing garages and flat above to create 1 no. 3-bedroom residential dwelling.

CH/19/02416/DOM: Hollies, Broad Road, Hambrook. Proposed front porch, ground floor rear extension with first floor rear extension over and a double garage.

CH/19/02431/DOM: St Marlo, Cot Lane, Chidham. Single storey rear extension and internal alterations. Single storey lean-to boiler enclosure to side of property

Donnington

D/19/02324/FUL: Land To The Rear 55 Stockbridge Road. Erection of a two bedroom chalet bungalow with car parking.

Duncton

SDNP/19/04541/CND: Duncton Mill House, Dye House Lane. Replace existing flat roof with slate pitched roof at rear. Flat roof between twin pitched roof. Timber frame 3 no. bay garage - Variation of condition 2 of planning permission DN/10/04302/DOM - relocate garage 1m to North and 1m to West and reposition store to opposite end of building.

SDNP/19/04668/HOUS: 3 Biddulph Mews, Burton Park Road, Barlavington. Single glazed replacement windows to east elevation.

SDNP/19/04669/LIS: 3 Biddulph Mews, Burton Park Road, Barlavington. Single glazed replacement windows to east elevation.

Earnley

E/19/02303/TCA: Mill House, Bell Lane. Notification of intention to cut back by 2m on 1 no. branch (south sector) and 1 no. branch by 1.5m (west sector) on 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as T1). Reduce height by 9m on 1 no. Poplar tree (quoted as T2). Reduce height by 7m on 3 no. Lombardy Poplar trees (quoted as G2). Reduce height by 7m on 2 no. Poplars (quoted as G1). Remove 1 no. limb (South Sector) on 1 no. Macrocarpa tree (quoted as T3). Reduce height by 6m and width by 3m on 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as T4). Reduce height by 4m on 1 no. Poplar tree (quoted as T5). Reduce height by 6m on 7 no. Maple and 3 no. Ash (quoted as G3). Crown lift by up to 5m on 1 no. Chestnut tree (quoted as T6). Crown lift by 5m on 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (quoted as T7). Fell 9 no. Leylandii trees (quoted as G4). Fell 2 no. Elm trees and 4 no. Bay trees (quoted as G5).

E/19/02407/PA3Q: Land South Of 102A First Avenue, Almodington. Notification for Prior Approval for a proposed change of use of agricultural buildings to 4no. dwellinghouses (Class C3).

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/19/02429/DOM: 14 Wessex Avenue, East Wittering. Single storey rear extension and summerhouse. Reinstatement of garage.

Fernhurst

SDNP/19/04443/FUL: Public Conveniences, Crossfield. Addition of door to north elevation to allow for access to the altered female W/C following the creation of the Part M accessible provisions.

SDNP/19/04355/LDP: Friday House, Square Drive, Kingsley Green. Erection of two single storey rear extensions.

SDNP/19/04537/LDP: Linghurst, 8 Park Lane. Single storey rear extension.

Fishbourne

FB/19/02440/DOM: 56 Fishbourne Road West. Proposed greenhouse, terrace and gate.

FB/19/02441/LBC: 56 Fishbourne Road West. Proposed greenhouse, terrace and gate.

Fittleworth

SDNP/19/03822/HOUS: Eign Cottage, 8 Churchwood. Erection of orangery to the rear.

Funtington

SDNP/19/04508/TCA: 4 Funtington Hall, Common Road. Notification of intention to reduce height by 4m, reduce south sector by 2m, west sector by 3.5m and north sector by 3m on 1 no. Ash tree (T1) and reduce height by 4m, reduce south sector by 3.5m and north sector by 3m. on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T2).

SDNP/19/04509/TCA: Farthingale House, Common Road. Notification of intention to reduce height by 4m and reduce South, North and East sectors by 3m on 1 no. Sycamore tree (T1).

SDNP/19/04623/TCA: The Old Post Office, Southbrook Road, West Ashling. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Elder trees (marked on plan as T1 & T2) and 1 no. Hawthorn tree (marked on plan as T3).

SDNP/19/04339/LIS: Woodend House, Downs Road, West Stoke. Refacing of the outer wall of the external oval passageway in brick and flint to tie in with the rest of the building. Replacement window and make good roof with existing tiles.

SDNP/19/04340/HOUS: Woodend House, Downs Road, West Stoke. To combine two adjoining entrance drives into one.

Graffham

SDNP/19/04570/HOUS: The Laurels, The Street. Erection of side and rear extensions to the dwelling and refurbishment and side extension to the existing outbuilding.

Harting

SDNP/19/04198/FUL: Land to The East of Clarefield Copse, Dumpford Lane, Nyewood. Change of use of land from agricultural to campsite with disabled access.

SDNP/19/04384/LDP: Putmans Cottage, Putmans Lane, West Harting. Lawful Development Certificate for proposed single storey rear extension.

SDNP/19/04598/CND: Bowers Cottage, West Harting Street, West Harting. Alterations to existing garage to create a summerhouse/office with amended hips to roof, installation of 1 no. rooflight and alterations to fenestration. Variation of condition 2 and 4 to planning permission SDNP/19/03342/HOUS. Alteration of materials from weatherboarding to vertical tile hanging.

SDNP/19/04679/HOUS: Penns Farm, Hollist Lane, East Harting. Single storey side extension and internal works to relocate toilet and utility room.

SDNP/19/04680/LIS: Penns Farm, Hollist Lane, East Harting. Single storey side extension and internal works to relocate toilet and utility room.

SDNP/19/04596/HOUS: 4 Park Cottages, Park Road, South Harting. Demolish existing porch, replaced with ground floor extension, including new porch and changes to fenestration. Internal reconfiguration. Reinstate existing outhouse as ancillary to the main dwelling.

Kirdford

KD/19/02289/PNO: Howick Farm, Scratching Lane. Construction of an agricultural access track.

Lavant

LV/19/02400/TPA: 1 Fordwater Cottages, East Lavant. Pollard to old wounds 3 no. Lime trees and fell 1 no. Lime tree all with Group, G1 subject to 68/00634/TPO and 68/01076/TPO.

Linch

SDNP/19/04330/FUL: Iron Hill Farm, Unit 1, Hollycombe Lane. Extension to existing workshop building, new car and cycle parking.

Linchmere

LM/19/02436/DOM: 29 Marley Combe Road, Camelsdale. Single bay car port and garden store.

Lodsworth

SDNP/19/04532/LIS: Bounds Cottage, The Street. Replacement of six existing single glazed timber windows which are rotting, warped and no longer repairable. The windows are located on the front elevation.

Lurgashall

SDNP/19/03772/HOUS: Blackdown House, Fernden Lane. Erection of 3 bay garage and tractor store in place of existing garage and log store, erection of glasshouse/orangery, kennel and dog run, removal of step to north of existing house, replace with seating area, formalisation of gardens north of proposed garage, works to landscaping including removal of incidental garden structures to west of dwelling.

SDNP/19/03773/LIS: Blackdown House, Fernden Lane. Proposal: Demolition of existing garage and log store. Erection of greenhouse/orangery. Removal of garden steps to north of existing house and replace with a seating area. Removal of incidental garden structures and various landscaping works.

Midhurst

SDNP/19/04582/TCA: 6 Borough House, North Street. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Eucalyptus tree (T1).

SDNP/19/03958/HOUS: 9 Park Crescent. Single storey rear extension.

SDNP/19/04561/HOUS: 76 Taylors Field. First floor extension built over existing single storey flat roof extension. Garden store to side.

Milland

SDNP/19/04085/FUL: Keepers Cottage, Fernhurst Road. Revised vehicle access and change of use of agricultural land to residential curtilage.

SDNP/19/04688/LDP: Keepers Cottage, Fernhurst Road. Single storey rear extension.

Northchapel

SDNP/19/04441/FUL: Lower Diddlesfold Farm, Diddlesfold Lane. Demolition of existing 2 no. dwellings and garages and erection of a 1 no. dwelling with associated out building and 1 no. agricultural tied dwelling with associated access and landscaping.

SDNP/19/04356/HOUS: 10 Luffs Meadow. Extension to porch (previously approved) on site of elevation & construction of open porch structure on front elevation.

North Mundham

NM/19/02457/FUL: 5 The Courtyard, Vinnetrow Road, Runcton. Change use of Unit 5 from B1 (offices) to D1 (clinics) - Variation of Condition 4 of planning permission NM/19/01653/FUL - To vary permitted access hours.

Oving

O/19/01951/FUL: Land At The Corner Of Oving Road And A27. Erection of 143 dwellings, with associated access, parking, public open space, landscaping, extension to residential curtilages of existing properties along Oving Road and other associated works.

O/19/02179/FUL: Oving Jubilee Hall, High Street. Replacement of 9 no. windows.

Petworth

SDNP/19/04326/FUL: Newlands House, Pound Street. Demolition of an existing single storey rear outbuilding, with construction of a replacement single storey extension.

SDNP/19/04327/LIS: Newlands House, Pound Street. Demolition of an existing single storey rear outbuilding, with construction of a replacement single storey extension.

SDNP/19/04496/LIS: The Hermitage, East Street. Remedial works to an existing stone retaining wall.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/19/02292/PNO: Land South Of Costrong Farm Bungalow, Plaistow Road, Kirdford. Proposed agricultural building.

Rogate

SDNP/19/04480/LIS: Terwick Old Rectory, Old Rectory. Internal remodelling of existing property and orangery extension; conversion of stables to ancillary accommodation; new-build garage and associated landscaping alterations.

SDNP/19/04479/HOUS: Terwick Old Rectory, Old Rectory. Internal remodelling of existing property and orangery extension; conversion of stables to ancillary accommodation; new-build garage and associated landscaping alterations.

Sidlesham

SI/19/02349/FUL: Land East Of 4 Cow Lane. Demolition of existing building and erection of 1 no. 3 bed dwelling as alternative to SI/18/01871/FUL.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/19/04546/TCA: Myrtle Cottage, The Street, Stedham. Notification of intention to remove 1 no. lower branch on 1 no. Cedar tree (T1), remove 3 no. branches on 1 no. Maple tree (T2).

Sutton & Barlavington

SDNP/19/04583/TCA: Beckhall, The Street, Sutton. Notification of intention to reduce height by 4m and retain lateral growth on 3 no. Holly tree, remove 1 no. stem and lift lower laterals to give a 4m height clearance over driveway on 1 no. Holly tree.

Tangmere

TG/19/02358/TPA: 7 Dukes Cottages, Tangmere Road. Reduce height by 6m and reduce spread by 2.5m on 1 no. Ash tree (T1) subject to TG/98/01030/TPO.

TG/19/02359/TCA: 7 Dukes Cottages, Tangmere Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Elm tree (T2).

TG/19/02365/FUL: Land South East Of Whitebeam Way. Erection of 6 no. flats with associated parking, bin and cycle store, landscaping and open space (consistent with scheme approved under 16/00444/FUL).

Westbourne

WE/19/02394/PNO: Land South Of Paradise Lane. Prior notification for the construction of an agricultural building to be used for pig rearing.

WE/19/02404/ADV: Stags Head, The Square. 1 no. illuminated fascia sign (A), 1 no. double sided illuminated hanging sign (B), 1 no. amenity board (C), 1 no. chalk board (D), 1 no. A2 lockable poster case (E) and 4 no. new lanterns (G).

WE/19/02406/LBC: Stags Head, The Square. Erection of illuminated and non-illuminated signs to exterior of the building.

SDNP/19/04595/FUL: Aldsworth Stud, Sheepwash Lane, Aldsworth. Replacement building for use in connection with the keeping of horses.

Westhampnett

WH/19/02346/REM: Land North Of Stane Street, Madgwick Lane. Approval of reserved matters is sought in respect of landscaping only on Outline permission 15/03524/OUTEIA.

West Dean

SDNP/19/04542/LIS: Binderton House, Flat 2 , Binderton Lane, Binderton. Interior refurbishment and redecoration.

West Itchenor

WI/19/02364/FUL: Wheelhouse, Spinney Lane. Replacement dwelling and residential annex, demolition of existing sheds and garage and erection of boat store with associated works - Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission WI/18/01682/FUL - To allow minor revisions to be made to the consented plans.

West Wittering

WW/19/02368/FUL: Scotts Farm Camp Site, Cakeham Road. Proposed storage building for storage of tractor, grass cutting machinery and site maintenance equipment.

WW/19/02380/DOM: Bards Cottage, Cakeham Road. Replace front boundary fence.

WW/19/02402/TCA: South Cottage, Pound Road. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Lime trees.

WW/19/02444/DOM: Nore House, Snow Hill. Two-storey rear extension following removal of existing lean-to addition.

WW/19/02445/LBC: Nore House, Snow Hill. Two-storey rear extension following removal of existing lean-to addition.

Woolbeding With Redford

SDNP/19/04560/HOUS: Three Chimneys Cottage, Linch Road, Redford. External modifications to cottage and outbuilding with minor internal alterations.