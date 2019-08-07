Chichester planning applications submitted to the district council and the South Downs National Park Authority

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between July 29 to August 7.

Planning applications

Bosham

BO/19/01937/LBC: The Old Town Hall, Bosham Lane. Proposed bin store.

Bury

SDNP/19/03539/LDE: Barn By The Willow, Bury Common. Change of use of converted barn to residential dwelling (C3).

Chichester

CC/19/01160/TPA: Communal Land, Baytree Close. Remove lowest 1 no. eastern limb (split into 2) back to main trunk on 1 no. Norway Maple tree (marked no. 12). Remove 2 no. long eastern stems back to main trunk and reduce the remainder of the tree back to the previous pruning points on 1 no. Sycamore tree (marked as no. 10). Crown reduce back to previous pruning points on 7 no. Sycamore trees (marked as no. 2-5 and 7-9). All 9 no. trees are within Area, A2 subject to CC/61/00133/TPO. Remove low large 1 no. south-west branch, thin inner canopy by 15% and deadwood on 1 no. Beech tree (marked as no. 16). Reduce branches (growing towards light) by 2m on 1 no. Oak tree (marked as no. 20). Both trees are within Area, A2 subject to CC/61/00162/TPO.

CC/19/01644/FUL: The Stables, Flat 1, 4 Oving Road. Single storey extension to flat 1 The Stables.

CC/19/01799/ADV: The Twitten Walkway, Between 21 And 22 East Street. 1 no. non-illuminated hanging sign to be suspended from existing bracket.

CC/19/01832/DOM: 150 Little Breach. Replacement of existing conservatory with new.

CC/19/01885/DOM: 5 New Park Road. Replacement of 7 no. windows and doors to rear and side elevations.

CC/19/01908/LBC: 1 West Street. Proposed works to replace existing panelled timber entrance door to 1 West Street, with a timber and glazed door. Including new door leaf only, complete with new ironmongery and glazed top section.

CC/19/01911/TCA: 34 The Hornet. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. Sycamore trees (T1 and T2).

CC/19/01916/DOM: 29 Melbourne Road. Demolition of existing conservatory. Erection of single storey ground floor rear extension to existing kitchen.

CC/19/01918/DOM: 97 Parklands Road. Demolition of existing conservatory replaced with rear and side single storey extensions.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/19/01914/DOM: 18 Maybush Drive, Nutbourne. Demolition of existing flat roof side garage and construction of a new flat roof side extension.

Compton

SDNP/19/03370/FUL: Hundred Acres Farm, Hundred Acres. Construction of a new lean-to off an existing building.

East Dean

SDNP/19/03418/TCA: The Old Post Office, 46 East Dean Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 20% on 1 no. Portuguese Laurel tree (T1).

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/19/01464/FUL: Beach Hut, 17 Tamarisk Walk, East Wittering. Replacement beach hut.

EWB/19/01883/FUL: Royal Oak, Stocks Lane, East Wittering. Change of use of Royal Oak public house with ancillary residential accommodation to provide 8 no. market flat, with associated internal and external alterations, parking and landscaping. Alternative proposal to use and work approved under 18/00016/FUL in relation to the public house element.

Fernhurst

SDNP/19/02832/FUL: Baldwins, Ropes Lane. Reconstruction of the former stables and storage building to provide a single holiday let for tourist accommodation.

SDNP/19/03231/HOUS: Vanfold, Vann Common. Various alteration and additions including alteration of internal ground floor wall, adjustment to position of rear door, change of existing kitchen window to doorway, new log burner flue, modifications to external tile hanging, cladding to external lobby and enlargement of terrace and paint to finish exterior.

SDNP/19/03232/LIS: Vanfold, Vann Common. Various alteration and additions including alteration of internal ground floor wall, adjustment to position of rear door, change of existing kitchen window to doorway, new log burner flue, modifications to external tile hanging, cladding to external lobby and enlargement of terrace and paint to finish exterior.

SDNP/19/03627/LIS: Vanlands, Vann Common. Erection of open porch to front door.

Funtington

SDNP/19/03434/CND: Freshfields, Sandy Lane, East Ashling. Single storey rear extension, single storey side extension and pool store changing facilities (Variation of conditions 2 and 3 of permission SDNP/18/02276/HOUS - Revised proposed elevations to replace those in Appendix 2 of Condition 2. Revised material schedule previously submitted to satisfy Condition 3).

Harting

SDNP/19/03475/FUL: Land East of Nyewood House, Dumpford Lane, Nyewood. Change of use and development of vacant woodland and former site of temporary agricultural workers dwelling with wood sculptors studio and workshop.

SDNP/19/03654/TCA: 7 Wellfield Cottages, Tipper Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (T2) and 1 no. Plum tree (T3).

Hunston

HN/19/01877/TCA: Church Farm House, Church Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Silver Maple tree and 1 no. Ash tree. Reduce height by 3m and width by 2m on 1 no. Poplar tree.

Lavant

SDNP/19/03369/FUL: Dame School Court, Flat 3, Pook Lane. Existing modern painted single glazed casement windows replaced with flush 2-pane casements, white painted, hardwood timber windows glazed with slimline clear double glass.

Marden

SDNP/19/03289/TCA: The Manor House, North Marden Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (T1), 1 no. Bay tree (T2) and 1 no. Cotoneaster tree (T3).

Milland

SDNP/19/03274/LIS: Old Saw Mill, Cinder Lane. Retention of works of rear single storey extension.

North Mundham

NM/19/01838/DOM: Birches, 1 The Hermitage. Retrospective removal of a hedge (2.4m high and 1.8m deep) and erection of a 1.8m wooden fence.

Oving

O/19/01959/REM: Land On The North Side Of Shopwhyke Road, Shopwhyke. Application for Reserved Matter relating to landscaping (part) of the north east sector of the development around the Eastern Lake.

Petworth

SDNP/19/03650/LIS: 10A New Street. External alterations to shop unit including replacement of 3 no. glazed doors, new shop sign, external boiler and shelter. Internal alterations including adaption of floor over basement stair, reinstatement of second floor bathroom and lining of second floor chimney breast. Removal of basement wall lining, provision of basement ventilation and new heating throughout.

Southbourne

SB/19/01880/TPA: The Garden House, Main Road, Nutbourne. Reduce by up to 4m on 1 no. lower limb (south sector) on 1 no. Sweet Chestnut tree (T1) subject to SB/94/00899/TPO.

SB/19/01910/PLD: Brookside Fruit Farm, School Lane, Nutbourne. Proposed Lawful Development Certificate for the compliance of the condition relating to agricultural occupancy of the house.

Selsey

SY/19/01841/FUL: 32 Gill Way. Single storey rear extension with part tiled part flat roof. Outbuilding with flat roof to be used as acupuncture treatment room.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/19/03341/HOUS: Stubbsfield , Iping Lane, Iping. New laundry and boot room extension to existing detached garage building.

Tangmere

TG/19/01683/FUL: New Bury Farm, Marsh Lane, Easthampnett. Change of use for a portion of a residential dwelling into an apartment for short term holiday lets.

Trotton With Chithurst

SDNP/19/03542/TCA: Steps, A272 Terwick Lane To Chithurst Lane, Trotton. Notification of intention to prune by up to 35% (all round) on 1 no. Magnolia tree (quoted as 1a), 1 no. Cornus Kousa tree (quoted as 1b) and 1 no. Walnut tree (quoted as 1c). Prune by 40% (all round) on 1 no. Holly tree (quoted as 1d). Prune by 25% (all round) on 2 no. Apple trees (quoted 1e and 1f). Fell 2 no. Ash trees (quoted as 2b and 2c) and 1 no. Walnut tree (quoted as 2a).

Westbourne

WE/19/01663/DOM: Flint Cottage, North Street. Drop kerb.

WE/19/01897/LBC: Norman House, North Street. Proposed single storey extension and 1 no. first floor bay window to North East elevation.

WE/19/01912/DOM: Norman House, North Street. Proposed single storey extension and 1 no. first floor bay window to North East elevation.

Westhampnett

WH/19/01915/DOM: 8 Vespasian Close. Erection of single storey rear extension and alterations and additions to existing garage.

Wisborough Green

WR/19/01706/DOM: The Old Mill, Old Mill Lane. Demolition of existing outbuildings. Erection of three storey side extension, second floor extension and detached garage with habitable accommodation/annexe above. Various internal alterations and additions.

WR/19/01707/LBC: The Old Mill, Old Mill Lane. Demolition of existing outbuildings. Erection of three storey side extension, second floor extension and detached garage with habitable accommodation/annexe above. Various internal alterations and additions.

WR/19/01809/DOM: The Granary, Newpound Lane. Proposed two storey extension and associated alterations. Removal of 1 shed and 2 stables.

WR/19/01926/FUL: The Bat And Ball Country Pub, Newpound. Erection of polytunnel.

West Wittering

WW/19/01928/DOM: Rowans, The Byeway. Erection of two bay car port.

WW/19/01940/DOM: 33 Marine Drive. Erection of two storey side extension, alterations to existing roof and provision of false pitch roof over existing rear extension. Proposed widening of existing drop kerb.

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/19/01902/ADJ: Land to the North of North View, Plaistow Road, Dunsfold. Erection of a dwelling (follows invalid application WA/2019/0272).