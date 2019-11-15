Chichester planning applications submitted to the district council and the South Downs National Park Authority

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between November 4 and 13.

Planning

Bignor

SDNP/19/03032/FUL: Manor Farm, Bignor Road. Change of use of agricultural land to a tourist use for the siting of 6 no. shepherds huts, camping and with a part conversion of an agricultural barn to provide ancillary facilities.

Boxgrove

BX/19/02557/FUL: Tinwood Estate, Tinwood Lane, Halnaker. Construction of 1 no. dwelling with landscaping and associated works. (Alternative design to planning permission BX/19/01405/FUL)

Chichester

CC/19/02661/TPA: The Queen Juliana Green, Whistler Avenue. Fell 1 no. Hornbeam tree (quoted as 32), 1 no. Tree of Heaven tree (quoted as 3736) and 1 no. Horse Chestnut tree (quoted as 3826). Remove low westerly branch on 1 no. Lime tree (quoted as 688) Crown lift by up to 5m above ground level) on 1 no. Tree of Heaven tree (quoted as 3726) and 2 no. Norway Maple trees (quoted as 3729 and 3730), cut back to clear building by 2m on 1 no. Norway Maple tree (quoted as 3728), reduce height down to 9m and reduce widths (spread) to 3m on 1 no. Silver Maple tree (quoted as 3855), reduce height down to 7m and widths (spread) to 3m on 1 no. Silver Maple tree (quoted as 3856), reduce height down to 8m and reduce widths to 4m on 1 no. Norway Maple tree (quoted as 3857). All 11 no. trees within Group, G1 subject CC/06/00025/TPO.

CC/19/02682/DOM: 2 Laburnum Grove. Erection of 2 no. hip to gable extensions to the North and South Elevations. Increase ridge height, installation of 1 no. dormer to west elevation and 2 no. rooflights, porch extension and associated alterations.

CC/19/02675/FUL: 10 Baffins Court, Baffins Lane. Change of use of loft space to habital accommodation including the installation of dormer window & conservation rooflights.

CC/19/02693/ADV: Waitrose, Via Ravenna. 1 no. new set of illuminated fascia lettering sign, 9 no. new non-illuminated signs, 17 no. new vinyl stickers, 3 no. replacement illuminated fascia lettering signs, 35 no. replacement non-illuminated signs and 2 no. replacement vinyl stickers.

CC/19/02747/PA1A: 15 Green Lane. Single storey extension to rear, a) rear extension 4.0m/ 7.3m b) maxim height 3.6m and c) height of eaves 2.35m.

CC/19/02748/FUL: 1 Old Market Avenue. Proposed change of use of third floor offices (use class B1(a)) to health and well being centre (use class D1).

CC/19/02751/DOM: 9 Springbank. Single storey front and rear extension.

CC/19/02753/TPA: 4 Stanton Drive. Fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (within Woodland W1) subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/19/02784/DOM: 66 Westgate. Extension and alterations to existing clay tile roof overhang to ground floor.

Cocking

SDNP/19/05165/LDP: 7 High Meadow. Erection of ground floor rear extension.

Earnley

E/19/02627/FUL: The Paddocks, Almodington Lane, Almodington. Replacement dwelling and associated works.

E/19/02664/FUL: Earnley Grange, Almodington Lane, Almodington. Change of use of the land and three existing outbuildings to the north-west of Earnley Grange for any purpose incidental to the use of the dwelling, Earnley Grange. (variation of condition 3 of permission E/18/02025/FUL - replacement roof for building 1).

E/19/02766/TCA: Manor Farm Barns, Sandalwood Clappers Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 15% (all round) on 2 no. Monterey Cypress trees.

Easebourne

SDNP/19/04404/FUL: Easebourne Community Space and Play Park, Wheelbarrow Castle. Erection of 1 no. multi-use covered community shelter for the Community Space and Play Park.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/19/02733/DOM: 21 Shalbourne Crescent, Bracklesham. Erection of single storey rear extension.

Fernhurst

SDNP/19/05086/HOUS: Kingswell, Hatch Lane, Kingsley Green. Erection of large garden shed in grounds to store garden maintenance equipment.

Harting

SDNP/19/05273/TCA: Old Well Cottage, West Harting Street, West Harting. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 25-30% (all round) on 1 no. Cherry tree (T1) and crown reduce by 40% (all round) on 1 no. Magnolia tree (T2).

SDNP/19/05276/TCA: Culvercote, Elsted Road, South Harting. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (T1).

Heyshott

SDNP/19/05244/LIS: Bex Mill House, Bex Lane. Change existing conservatory roof from glass to clay tiles, included 2 No. conservation roof lights.

SDNP/19/05262/HOUS: Northend House, Polecats. Erection of a single storey side and rear extension and entrance porch/canopy.

Hunston

HN/19/02749/TCA: The Manor House, Church Lane. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Elm tree (T1), 4 no. Ash trees (T11, T12, T13 and T16) and 7 no. Sycamore trees (T2, T3, T7, T8,T9, T14 and T15).

Kirdford

KD/19/02732/TCA: The Angle Cottage, Village Road. Notification of intention to reduce height and width back to the old wound points on 1 no. Weeping Willow tree (marked on plan as T1).

Linchmere

LM/19/02788/DOM: 48 Marley Combe Road, Camelsdale. Detached store and revised external steps.

Lavant

LV/19/02724/FUL: Maddoxwood Cottage, Lavant Road, Chichester. Demolition of Maddoxwood Cottage and the erection of 2 no. dwellings with associated parking.

Loxwood

LX/19/02735/TPA: Old Oak House, Station Road. Reduce lateral branches and crown reduce to previous cut point or by 3m on 1 no. Oak tree (T1), subject to LX/02/00663/TPO.

Midhurst

SDNP/19/05066/HOUS: Wyndley, June Lane. Part single, part two storey rear extension. Conversion of adjoining garage to family room and extension to outbuilding/garage.

SDNP/19/05260/TCA: Ivybank, Carron Lane. Notification of intention to crown reduce widths (east and south sectors) by up to 2m on 1 no. Oak tree (marked on plan as T1).

Oving

O/19/02658/DOM: March House, Church Lane. Replacement of existing old timber double garage with oak framed car barn and relocation of garden gate.

Petworth

SDNP/19/05162/HOUS: 60 Sheepdown Drive. Part single storey and part two storey extension to rear of property. Single storey extension to front of property. Installation of roof lights to rear roof elevation. Installation of new chimney flue to rear roof elevation for multi-fuel stove.

SDNP/19/05311/HOUS: Clifford Cottage 5, Clifford House, Lombard Street. Single storey rear extension, internal alterations to existing ground floor.

Rogate

SDNP/19/05121/FUL: Plain, Durford Wood. Demolition of the existing house and garage. Construction of replacement dwelling and external swimming pool.

Selsey

SY/19/02363/LBC: The Coach House, Norton Priory, Rectory Lane. Alteration and conversion of Coach House to 1 no. dwelling.

SY/19/02763/DOM: 4 Norton Corner Cottages, Chichester Road. Erection of carport.

SY/19/02785/DOM: Wayside, Chichester Road. Retrospective boundary wall & gates - re-submission.

Sidlesham

SI/19/02417/FUL: Chalk Lane Nursery, Chalk Lane. Demolition of existing barn and pigsty replaced with 1 no. dwelling.

SI/19/02442/FUL: Land South Of Meadowgate Nursery, Street End Lane. Change use of land to glamping site and 6 no. Shepheard’s huts.

SI/19/02681/TCA: St Marys Church, Church Lane. Notification of intention to fell 2 no. common Ash trees (T1 and T2) and crown raise by 2.2 meters 3 no. Yew trees (T3,T4 and T5).

Southbourne

SB/19/02545/FUL: Level Crossing, Inlands Road, Nutbourne. Installation of two red light violation cameras at Inlands Road level crossing, together with ancillary signage.

SB/19/02691/FUL: Thornham Products, Thornham Lane . Retrospective grant of planning permission to station existing single mobile home on the land and to continue to use it for the applicant’s place of residence. (Variation of condition 2 of permission SB/15/01837/FUL - Change of wording of the condition to enable the occupiers to remain on site under a personal permanent permission).

SB/19/02739/DOM: Ashley, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Erection of single storey extension and first floor replacement window to rear, side dormer and installation of bay window to front.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/19/05274/TCA: The Rectory, The Street, Stedham. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Willow tree (T1).

SDNP/19/05275/TCA: The Rectory, The Street, Stedham. Notification of intention to reduce height to 4m on 1 no Conifer hedge (T1).

Stoughton

SDNP/19/04788/LIS: Heacham Cottage, Brooks Nap Road, Walderton. Installation of chairlift from ground floor to first floor.

SDNP/19/05258/LIS: Stansted House, Broad Walk, Stansted. Reinstatement of a ground floor internal doorway in original opening to improve visitor access at Stansted House.

West Wittering

WW/19/02569/TCA: The Sidings, Elms Lane. Notification of intention to pollard just above the knuckles (old wound points) 5m above ground level on 1 no. Willow tree.

WW/19/02713/TCA: Hayes House, Cakeham Road. Notification of intention to reduce height by 4m and width by 4m on 1 no. Beech tree (T1). Reduce height by 4m on 1 no. Elm tree (T2). Fell 2 no. Robinia trees (T3,T4) and 1 no. Sycamore tree (T5).

WW/19/02754/TCA: Home Farm House, Elms Lane. Notification of intention to reduce height by 1m (to below telephone cable) and prune back laterals (all round) by 0.5m on 1 no. Bay tree (T1). Reduce height by 3m and prune back laterals by 2m (all round) on 1 no. Walnut tree (T2). Crown reduce by 2m (all round) on 2 no. Oak trees (T3 & T4). Reduce height by 3.5m and prune laterals up to 2.5m (all round) on 1 no. Black Poplar tree (T5).

Wisborough Green

WR/19/02742/DOM: The Old Wharf, Newpound. Demolition of existing lean to, alteration to existing house fenestration and proposal for single storey extensions