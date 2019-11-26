Chichester planning applications submitted to the district council and the South Downs National Park Authority

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between November 11 and 20.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Planning

Bosham

BO/19/02767/TCA: Tyma House, Shore Road. Notification of intention to reduce height by up to 0.75m and reduce widths (all round) by up to 1.5m on 1 no. Cherry tree (marked on plan as T1).

Bury

SDNP/19/03953/FUL: Land at Kymber House, Hale Hill, West Burton. Change of use of agricultural building and associated works to form 1 no. residential dwellinghouse.

SDNP/19/05408/HOUS: 1 Hillside Nursery, Bury Common. Detached car barn.

SDNP/19/05212/HOUS: Three Heights, West Burton Lane. Installation of cladding to south facing external house wall to match existing structures.

SDNP/19/05269/HOUS: New Barn House, The Street. Proposed two storey side extension incorporating kitchen at ground floor level and bedroom suite within roof space created.

Chichester

CC/19/02587/FUL: Chichester Cathedral, Church Of The Holy Trinity, West Street. Temporary change of use of land to form a Christmas Market from 30th November 2020 to 24th December 2020, including temporary erection of 44 no. single and 12. no double wooden chalets and associated works.

CC/19/02723/FUL: Russett Cottage, 95 Broyle Road. Change of use from HMO to 2 no. two bedroom flats.

CC/19/02795/FUL: Land At Royal Close. Construction of 8 no. 1-bedroom older persons flats together with reconfigured car parking and landscaped garden amenity area.

CC/19/02816/DOM: 5 Beech Avenue. Single storey front extension.

CC/19/02828/DOM: 26 Hawthorn Close. Single storey front extension.

Earnley

E/19/02493/OUT: Stone Harbour Limited, Earnley Concourse, Clappers. Outline planning application with all matters except access reserved. Demolition of Earnley Concourse buildings, Elm Lodge, Gate Cottage and the Ranch House and replacement with residential development of up to 32 no. dwellings with associated access and footway works, landscaping, open space and drainage infrastructure.

E/19/02769/PLD: Milburn Cottage, Clappers Lane. Installation of mobile home.

East Lavington

SDNP/19/05363/HOUS: Northwood Barn, Graffham Road. Proposed single storey rear extension.

SDNP/19/05364/LIS: Northwood Barn, Graffham Road. Proposed single storey rear extension.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/19/02817/DOM: Venn, West Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham. Change of use of existing ancillary garage to habitable annex accommodation.

EWB/19/02820/PLD: Whyteways, 7 Peerley Road, East Wittering. Single storey rear extension; infilling of existing roof overhangs at front; extension to existing loft area with new dormer.

Fernhurst

FH/19/02793/ADJ: Oakdale, 48 Sturt Road. Construction of 2 no. dormer windows and roof lights and alterations to provide additional habitable accommodation.

Fittleworth

SDNP/19/05267/TCA: Baddow Cottage, Lower Street. Notification of intention to reduce height by 5m and widths by up to 2m (approx. 2m above the previous pollard points) on 1 no. Magnolia tree (T1), reduce height and width back to previous pollard points on 1 no. Magnolia tree (T2), remove 1 no. limb by at a height of 7.5m and 1 no. limb at a height of 4m (on North East sector) on 1 no. Wild Cherry tree (T4), crown reduce by 2.5m on 1 no. Silver Birch tree (T3) and reduce height by 1.5m and width by up to 0.5m on 1 no. Monterey Cypress tree (T5).

Graffham

SDNP/19/05373/OHL: Land South of Ambersham Common. Installation of a 3rd wire (above ground level) between existing wires on a section of overhead network to change the line from single to three phase.

Kirdford

KD/19/02687/FUL: Maffam Barn, Strood Green, Wisborough Green. Construction of storage barn and sand school.

Linchmere

LM/19/02811/DOM: Pond Cottage, Camelsdale Road, Camelsdale. Single storey extension to north, replacement of existing roof extension and internal alterations.

LM/19/02812/LBC: Pond Cottage, Camelsdale Road, Camelsdale. Single storey extension to north, replacement of existing roof extension and internal alterations including the replacement of staircase, opening of original doorway and blocking of doorway to south of dining room.

Lodsworth

SDNP/19/05416/HOUS: Manor Farm, Church Lane. Conversion of existing linked outbuilding to garden room. Erection of proposed garage building.

Loxwood

LX/19/02781/OUT: Land South Of Loxwood Farm Place, High Street. The erection of up to 22 no. residential dwellings with all matters reserved, except for access (excluding internal estate roads).

Lurgashall

SDNP/19/05394/HOUS: Little Brockhurst Farm, Dial Green Lane. Refurbishment and Extension of Main House; Refurbishment of Outbuildings; Erection of 2 Bay Garage; Reinstatement of Swimming Pool.

SDNP/19/05442/HOUS: Aldworth Farm, Jobsons Lane. Refurbishment of existing studio with new pitched roof, side log store and wood cladding.

Midhurst

SDNP/19/03501/LIS: CJ Hampshire, Rumbolds Hill. Change the colour of the wooden paint work from blue to slate.

North Mundham

NM/19/02789/DOM: 23 Palmer Place. Single storey side/rear extension.

Oving

O/19/02696/FUL: Groves Farm, Colworth Lane, Colworth. Polytunnels for soft fruit production.

Petworth

SDNP/19/05128/FUL: Land at Keyfox Farm, Balls Cross Road, Balls Cross. Change of use of existing barn to office use, alterations to include creation of first floor space, erection of timber frame storage building, associated external works and landscaping of field.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/19/02608/FUL: Rumbold Wood, Beneath The Oaks, The Street, Plaistow. Retrospective installation of 1 no. storage container and composting loo in woodland.

Rogate

SDNP/19/04138/FUL: Land North East of Combe Hill, Coombe Road, Hill Brow. Retrospective permission sought for 1 no. welfare cabin.

SDNP/19/04139/ADV: Land North East of Combe Hill, Coombe Road, Hill Brow. 4 no. information boards (2 no. per site at 2 no. sites) (1), 2 no. welcome boards (2), 2 no. biker banners (3), 1 no. CBD mountain board (4) and 1 no. TF tuned board (5). All signage non-illuminated.

Selsey

SY/19/01443/DOM: 77A Manor Road. Creation of habitable space in garage.

SY/19/02688/DOM: Sandbanks. Oval Lane. Removal of Juliet balcony, construction of new balcony with enlarged window openings to suit remodelled layout. Alteration of boundary wall and entrance gates.

Sidlesham

SI/19/02810/DOM: 63 Street End Lane. Single Storey front extension and new drop kerb for drive.

Singleton

SDNP/19/05272/TCA: Crossroads House, North Lane, Charlton. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Ash tree (T2).

Southbourne

SB/19/02830/DOM: 1 Slipper Mill, Slipper Road. Proposed pitched roof over existing garage.

Stedham With Iping

SDNP/19/05229/FUL: Bridgelands Farm and Stable Supplies, Ingrams Green Lane, Ingrams Green. Change of use to workshop for use as commercial premises for a traditional oak framing business to include the installation of a talbott heater and flue, and roller shutter door.

Tangmere

TG/19/02707/FUL: The Co-operative Food, Malcolm Road. Relocate existing entrance to store, new external coldrooms, new window to side of property, new mechanical plant, new canopies and covered walkway, re-layout of existing car park and including additional bollards. Reconfigure timber fenced areas.

TG/19/02807/TCA: The Old Cottage. Tangmere Road. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 3m (all round) on 1 no. Acer negundo ‘Flamingo’ tree (marked on plan as 1).

Tillington

SDNP/19/05168/HOUS: Upperton House, Upperton Road, Upperton. Construction of stone wall at front of property. Raise section of stone wall on side boundary (west).

Westbourne

WE/19/01985/FUL: The Paddocks, Common Road, Hambrook. Change of use of land to allow for the extension of an existing Gypsy/Traveller site comprising of an additional four mobile homes, four touring caravans and one dayroom.

WE/19/02821/DOM: Norman House, North Street. Proposed single storey extension. (Variation of condition 2 of permission WE/19/01912/DOM - replace drawing 510D with 510F showing a brick finish to extension).

WE/19/02822/LBC: Norman House, North Street. Proposed single storey extension. (Variation of condition 2 of permission WE/19/01897/LBC - replace drawing 510D with 510F showing a brick finish to extension).

WE/19/02825/TPA: Land North Of Woodmancote Lane. Coppice 80% of early and young mature Sycamore trees within woodland, W1 subject to WE/88/01060/TPO.

West Wittering

WW/19/02800/TCA: Rowan House, Cakeham Road. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 1.5m (all round) and remove epicormics growth up to crown break at 4m (above ground level) on 1 no. Oak tree (T1). Remove 1 no. major stem on the north sector, remove 1 no. major stem on the east sector, remove the lower fork of the lowest limb on the west sector and reduce remaining crown by 1m (all round) on 1 no. Monterey Cypress tree (T2).

WW/19/02826/DOM: Taransay, 18 Marine Close. Raise roof height, installation of rooflights and fenestration changes. Installation of first floor balcony to existing flat roof with access from garden.

Woolbeding With Redford

SDNP/19/05290/TCA: Woolbeding Gardens, Woolbeding Garden Office, Woolbeding Lane, Woolbeding. Fell 1 no. Taxus tree (T1), 1 no. Acacia tree (T13) and 1 no. Cercis tree (T23). Reduce height by 5m on 1 no. Prunus Laurocerasus tree (T2), reduce 5 no. lower branches by up to 4.5m on South sector on 1 no. Taxus tree (T3), remove 1 no. branch on South sector and reduce 6 no. branches on East sector by up to 2.5m on 1 no. Gleditisa tree (T4), crown reduce by up to 3m (all round) on 1 no. Malus Bramley tree (T5), reduce crown by up to 5m on 1 no. Oriental Plane tree (T6), crown reduce by up to 25%, remove 1 no. branch on North sector and 1 no. branch on East sector on 1 no. Liquidamber tree (T7), crown reduce by up to 4m on 1 no. Prunus Lusitanica tree (T8), crown reduce by up to 2.5m on 1 no. Ficus Brown Turkey tree (T9), coppice back to main framework (removing 2.5m of new growth) on 1 no. Paulownia tree (T10), fell 1 no. Maytenus tree (T11), reduce lower branch on South sector by up to 2.5m on 1 no. Prunus Padus tree (T12), reduce width by 2m all round on 1 no. Drimys tree (T14), reduce lower branches by up to 4m on 1 no. Quercus (T15), crown reduce by up to 25% (no more than 1.5m from side branches) on 7 no. Malus Spartan trees (T16 to T22) and reduce height by 6m on 1 no. Prunus Lusitanica tree (T24).

Special Code For BLPUs Outside CDC Area

SPEC/19/02801/ADJ: Oakdale, 48 Sturt Road, Haslemere. Construction of 2 dormer windows and roof lights and alterations to provide additional habitatable accommodation.