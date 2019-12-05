Chichester planning applications submitted to the district council and the South Downs National Park Authority

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between November 25 and December 4.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Planning

Birdham

BI/19/02738/DOM: 1 St James Close. Erection of single-storey rear extension.

BI/19/02797/FUL: Martins Cottage, Martins Lane. 1 no. self-contained unit for tourist accommodation use.

Bosham

BO/19/02844/FUL: Owl Barn, Lower Hone Farm, Lower Hone Lane. Change use of storage barn to dwellinghouse and associated works, including natural swimming pond and landscaping.

Chichester

CC/19/02714/DOM: Bakloh, 8 Harberton Crescent. First floor and side extension. Single storey rear extension and replacement flat roof.

CC/19/02764/FUL: St Andrews Court, The Oxmarket Centre Of Arts, East Street. Replacement of 3 no. windows to the rear extension, infill of 3 no. windows and 1 no. door to the North elevation and 1 no. display window to the East elevation, replacement of timber fire exit door with glass opaque door North elevation. Redecorate double doors to South elevation, redecorate exposed timber to North elevation. Erection of free-standing notice board and concrete plinth within soft planting strip adjacent to west boundary.

CC/19/02765/LBC: St Andrews Court, The Oxmarket Centre Of Arts, East Street. New public entrance to replace existing with internal alterations including the removal and reconfiguration of ancillary spaces within the entrance foyer to the rear flat roofed extension, replacement of 3 no. windows to the rear extension, infill of 3 no. windows and 1 no. door to the North elevation and 1 no. display window to the East elevation, replacement of timber fire exit door with glass opaque door North elevation. Redecorate double doors to South elevation, redecorate exposed timber to North elevation. Erection of free-standing notice board and concrete plinth within soft planting strip adjacent to West boundary.

CC/19/02806/PA3O: Bartholomews Holdings, Bognor Road. Conversion of existing office building (Use Class B1a) to 16 no. dwellings (Use Class C3).

CC/19/02819/REM: Land On The West Side Of Broyle Road. All outstanding Reserved Matters for the erection of 141 dwellings with associated parking, landscaping, informal open space and associated work on Parcel 3C, pursuant to permission 14/04301/OUT.

CC/19/02838/OUT: Land North West Of Chichester Crematorium, Westhampnett Road. Phase 2 of the redevelopment of the former quarry and landfill site, through the erection of one Class A1 retail warehouse building measuring a total of 7,184 sq.m, two ancillary Class A3/A5 units measuring a total of 520 sq.m, a petrol filling station, car parking and access arrangements, and amendments to Westhampnett Road and associated landscaping works (Removal of condition 33 of permission CC/17/02065/OUT- removal of restricted delivery hours).

CC/19/02871/PA1A: 13 Barlow Road. Single storey extension to rear, a) rear extension 6m b) maximum height 4m and c) height of eaves 3m.

CC/19/02890/FUL: 1 Northgate. Change of use of basement and ground floor to flexible Use Class A2, A3 and A4.

CC/19/02899/DOM: 41 Willowbed Drive. Two storey side and rear extensions.

CC/19/02905/DOM: Starlings, South Bank. Loft conversion with rear dormer.

CC/19/02926/FUL: Land Adjacent To Sainsburys And A27 Roundabout, Portfield Way. Erection of single storey coffee shop unit with associated drive thru facility and car parking, landscaping, reconfiguration of existing car parking and associated works - Variation of Condition 2 of planning permission CC/19/01557/FUL - To provide 2 additional disabled use car spaces for Pizza Hut, approved drawing 16.533.P001 REV F to be replaced with 16.533.P001 REV H.

CC/19/02943/PLD: Bishop Otter Campus, College Lane. Reopen access for exit and left turn only.

CC/19/02946/DOM: 99 Worcester Road. Two storey side extension, single storey rear extension, single storey front extension and revised driveway.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/19/02892/DOM: Aesch Cottage, Farm Road, Bracklesham. Front extension to existing garage and enlarge kitchen.

Fernhurst

SDNP/19/05213/FUL: Hurstfold Farm Industrial Estate, Surney Hatch Lane. Extensions and new development to provide 6 no. new industrial units for use in Use Classes B1(c), B2 or B8.

Fittleworth

SDNP/19/05420/CND: 1 Norwood Cottages, Lower Street. Two storey rear extension and alterations to existing cottage. Removal of condition 4 and variation of condition 2 from planning permission SDNP/18/04383/HOUS. Windows to be double glazing and variation of design from submitted plans.

SDNP/19/05422/CND: 1 Norwood Cottages, Lower Street. Two storey rear extension and alterations to existing cottage. Removal of condition 4 and variation of condition 2 from planning permission SDNP/18/04384/LIS. Windows to be double glazing and variation of design from submitted plans.

SDNP/19/05481/HOUS: Wykikamookow, School Lane. First floor extension to the front (west) elevation.

SDNP/19/05572/TCA: Devon House, Lower Street. Notification of intention to fell 4 no. Leyland Cypress trees (marked on plan as G1) and fell 1 no. Silver Birch tree (marked on plan as T2).

SDNP/19/05579/TCA: Fulling Mill Cottage, School Lane. Notification of intention to reduce height by up to 1.2 m (to previous pollard points) on group of mixed trees along southern fence line (marked on plan as G1).

Funtington

SDNP/19/04754/FUL: Horse And Groom, B2178 Southbrook Road To Moutheys Lane, East Ashling. Porch extensions to existing north east entrance and to open oak porch at west entrance. New access ramp to accessible bedroom and new pathway to entrance of sleeping accommodation to the west.

Harting

SDNP/19/05624/HOUS: 7 The Street, South Harting. External and internal alterations, replacing a rooflight with a dormer, repairs to two storey dwelling house.

SDNP/19/05625/LIS: 7 The Street, South Harting. External and internal alterations and repairs to two storey dwelling house.

Lavant

SDNP/19/05564/HOUS: 2 April Gardens. Conversion of garage into annexe.

Linchmere

LM/19/02897/DOM: Twin Pines, Marley Lane, Camelsdale. Proposed two storey side extension in place of existing single storey conservatory, new porch extension and double car port with new parking layout together with the demolition of an existing conservatory and shed.

LM/19/02906/DOM: White Cottage, Copse Road, Hammer. 2-storey side extension and an extension over an existing lean-to roof following the demolition of an existing garage.

SDNP/19/05566/LDE: The Stables, Gillhams Farm, Gillhams Lane. Existing lawful development certificate for the use of an existing building as a single dwellinghouse, the use of adjoining land as garden and the use of adjoining buildings for ancillary storage.

Loxwood

LX/19/02902/DOM: Elsmere, Spy Lane. Proposed single storey extension.

Midhurst

SDNP/19/05148/TCA: Sewage Pumping Station, The Wharf. Notification of intention to remove 2 no. limbs on south west sector (at a height of 4.5m and 5.5m) and 1 no. limb on west sector (at a height of 6m) giving 4m clearance above ground level on 1 no. Oak tree. Excavate ground within the root protection area of the Oak tree, and also an adjacent Horse Chestnut tree. Hand digging within a small section of the root protection area (south west sector) removal of roots up to 50mm in diameter where necessary.

Milland

SDNP/19/05097/HOUS: 3 Milland House Cottages, Milland Lane. Raising height of part of roof to gain an additional bedroom.

North Mundham

NM/19/02898/DOM: Little Fisher Cottage, Fisher Lane, South Mundham. Single storey front extension and two storey side extension, forming new entrance and living space.

NM/19/02900/DOM: Greenacre, Goodwood Gardens, Runcton. First Floor Side Extension.

Oving

O/19/02920/TCA: Wykeham, Church Lane. Notification of intention to reduce height by 1m on 1 no. Laurel tree (T3).

Petworth

SDNP/19/05531/ADV: Newlands House, Pound Street. 1 no. non-illuminated fascia sign.

SDNP/19/05532/LIS: Newlands House, Pound Street. Signage changes to west elevation of Newlands House, fronting Pound Street.

SDNP/19/05578/TCA: Lancaster House, Golden Square. Notification of intention to crown reduce by 1.5 (all round) on 1 no. Yew tree (marked on plan as T1).

SDNP/19/05602/TCA: Ricketts Cottage, High Street. Notification of intention to fell/remove 1 no. Wisteria Vine tree (marked on plan as T1).

SDNP/19/05678/LIS: Clifford Cottage, 5 Clifford House, Lombard Street. Single storey rear extension and internal alterations to existing ground floor.

SDNP/19/05545/HOUS: 402 Soanes, Haslingbourne Lane. Erection of single storey conservatory to rear of property.

Rogate

SDNP/19/04885/FUL: Little Durford, Durford Wood. Demolition of the existing dwelling and erection of a 2 storey 5 bedroom dwelling.

SDNP/19/05605/OUT: 14 Knowles Meadow, Hill Brow. Application for Outline Planning Permission with all matters reserved for 1 no. new dwelling.

Selsey

SY/19/02773/FUL: 17-19 Seal Road. Alterations and conversion of main property into 7 no. flats, demolition of existing bungalow and associated access alterations, parking, bin and cycle storage. (Variation of condition 2 and removal of condition 7 of permission SY/18/01629/FUL. Condition 7 removal of condition to demolish existing bungalow. Condition 2 amend plan list to include retained bungalow).

SY/19/02790/DOM: 1 Chazey, Southern Road. Erection of single storey rear extension, front porch and demolition of existing garage and erection of garage with carport.

SY/19/02842/FUL: 3 Hillfield Road. Change of Use from A3 to A4 for ground floor and garden, including the construction of staff facilities and garden structure.

Sidlesham

SI/19/02832/FUL: 1 & 4 Keynor Barns, Keynor Lane. Proposed contruction of mezzanine floors to Units 1 and 4, 4 no. additional car parking spaces, and further external changes to Unit 1. Change of use to flexible Class uses to Units 1 & 4 to include Class B1, B8, D1 & D2. Changes to hours of use.

SI/19/02875/FUL: Old Gardens, Highleigh Road. Construction of 1 no. chalet bungalow with garage.

Singleton

SDNP/19/05255/LIS: Telephone Kiosk, Charlton. Installation of a defibrillator in the phone box.

Southbourne

SB/19/02799/DOM: Kohat, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Oak framed extension.

SB/19/02850/LBC: Slipper House, 2 Slipper Road. Erection of single storey rear extension, replacement windows and lime render of South and West wall. Internal works include floor construction in kitchen, relocation of doorway into dining room.

SB/19/02881/DOM: Fieldside, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Re roof to provide habitable accommodation in attic. Porch and rear gable. Infill extension to ground floor.

Tillington

SDNP/19/05198/HOUS: Hamfelde, A272 New Road To The Harrows. Part conversion of the existing garage to provide annexe facilities for the main dwelling.

Wisborough Green

WR/19/02778/DOM: 2 Malthouse Cottages, Fittleworth Road. Demolition of two single storey extensions (built 2001 and 2016). Construction of a two storey extension to include two bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an open plan kitchen, dining/sitting area.

WR/19/02907/ELD: Morangie, Durbans Road. Existing lawful development certificate for the construction of an orangery to the rear elevation.

West Wittering

WW/19/02827/TCA: Inglenook, Pound Road. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Bay tree (1). Cut back by 30% all over to previous pruning points, including removal of 1 no. stem on 1 no. Bay tree (2). Crown reduce by 30% on 1 no. Pittosporum tree (3). Crown thin on north and west sectors back to previous pruning points on 1 no. Holm tree (4).

WW/19/02891/DOM: 3 Royce Close. Erection of two storey side extension and single storey extensions to the front and rear.