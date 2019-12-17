Chichester planning applications submitted to the district council and the South Downs National Park Authority

The following planning applications have been made to Chichester District Council and the South Downs National Park Authority between December 2 and December 11.

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Planning

Bosham

BO/19/02882/DOM: Sea Holly, 1 Church Meadow. 2 no. Velux roof windows on rear elevation.

BO/19/02980/DOM: Waders, Smugglers Lane. Erection of cover for swimming pool.

Boxgrove

BX/19/02870/TPA: The Paddocks, Priors Acre. Fell 2. no Sycamore trees (T5 and T6) subject to BX/86/00104/TPO.

Bury

SDNP/19/03846/FUL: Timberley Farm, Bury Common. Change use of garage to additional welfare accommodation for workers and existing store to function/games room and associated works.

Chichester

CC/19/02556/DOM: 4 Kidd Road. Conversion of garage to study/bedroom and addition of new window to front of house.

CC/19/02598/FUL: Chichester Nuffield Hospital, Broyle Road. Upgrade to and formalisation of existing 123 space hospital car park - variation of condition 2 of planning permission CC/18/00562/FUL - New site plan to be approved which shows new tarmacked drive drivable route around the car park, car park bay markings, drainage (as per original application), previous existing shingle parking bays remain in situ.

CC/19/02775/LBC: 86-87 North Street. Redecoration of smoke damaged ground floor walls, ceiling and floor and replacement of interior fittings.

CC/19/02848/TPA: Land Adjacent To 8 Longley Road. Reduce height by 8m down to storm damage wound on 1 no. Leyland Cypress tree (marked on plan as T1) within Group, G1 subject to CC/08/00021/TPO.

CC/19/02894/TPA: 5 Stanton Drive. Crown reduce back to previous pruning points on 1 no. Sycamore tree (rear garden) and fell 1 no. Sycamore tree (front garden). Both trees within Woodland, W1 subject to CC/68/00163/TPO.

CC/19/02953/DOM: 36 St James Road. Rear conservatory.

CC/19/02961/TPA: Land Adjacent To White Eaves And Holly House, Chestnut Avenue. Reduce all lateral branches (west sector) overhanging driveways by 25% on 6 no. Horse Chestnut trees (marked on plan as T1 to T6). All trees within Area, A2 subject to CC/61/00162/TPO.

CC/19/02981/DOM: 133 Bognor Road. Demolition of conservatory and erection of single storey and two storey rear extensions including alterations to existing two storey flat roofs Erection of rear detached garage with vehicular access, replacement of front boundary wall and widening of existing vehicular access.

CC/19/02984/DOM: 5 Lavant Road. Erection of detached timber frame car port.

CC/19/02994/DOM: 66 Worcester Road. Single storey rear extension.

CC/19/02996/PLD: 4 Alexandra Road. Side gate to existing drive.

CC/19/03005/DOM: 12 New Park Road. Demolition of existing rear extension to create a new rear single storey extension with a 2 new lantern lights and 3 new roof-lights

CC/19/03007/DOM: 11 New Park Road. Demolition of existing lean-to and rear extension to create a new single storey extension with a roof-light.

Chidham & Hambrook

CH/19/02695/FUL: Coastway Cottage, Drift Lane, Bosham. Conversion of dwelling house to 2 no. flats. Amendment to planning consent 19/00915/FUL.

CH/19/02808/FUL: Jutland House, Kiln Drive, Hambrook. Change of use of existing vacant commercial units on ground floor to 2 no. residential apartments.

CH/19/02997/TPA: Clydesdale, Hambrook Hill South, Hambrook. Crown reduce by up to 2m (to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Ash tree (T2) and crown reduce by up to 2m (to previous pruning points) on 1 no. Oak tree (T3) subject to 98/00912/TPO.

Compton

SDNP/19/05580/LIS: Compton House, B2146 Compton Square To The Green. Remove existing cement based cracked render and replace with lime render.

Earnley

E/19/02956/FUL: The Shed, Orchid Answers, 113 Second Avenue, Batchmere. Replacement dwelling - amendments to design permitted under E/19/00171/FUL.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/19/02922/DOM: Cornerpiece, 18 Coney Road, East Wittering. Proposed entrance porch and loft conversion including 2 no front dormers.

Fernhurst

SDNP/19/05689/TCA: Land South of Junction On Snipe Lane With Marley Lane, Kingsley Green. Notification of intention to crown reduce by up to 2m on 1 no. Oak tree.

SDNP/19/05796/LDP: Snipe Cottage, Snipe Road, Kingsley Green. Single storey rear extension.

Fittleworth

SDNP/19/05702/OHL: Broad Halfpenny, Coates Lane, Sutton. Erection of a new pole for the purposes of distributing electricity to serve only one customer allowing the overhead line to terminate at the boundary and the service to be provided underground.

Funtington

FU/19/02939/FUL: Old Allotment Site, Newells Lane, West Ashling. Use of land for the stationing of a caravan for residential purposes, together with the formation of hardstanding.

Harting

SDNP/19/05746/FUL: Uppark Estate Farm, Uppark, B2146 Compton Down to Harting Hill, South Harting. Re-use of Home Farm Buildings at Uppark to create 1 no. dwelling, 3 no. tourist accommodation units and estate office with provision for archive storage together with access, parking, new trees and hedges.

Linchmere

LM/19/02986/DOM: Meadas, Heath Road, Hammer. Single storey rear extension and modified side extension.

Lodsworth

SDNP/19/05721/HOUS: The Old Vicarage, Vicarage Lane. Construction of a summerhouse, greenhouse, swimming pool, pool house, outdoor seating area, erection of espalier fencing and construction of steps.

Lurgashall

SDNP/19/05138/HOUS: Dial House, Dial Green Lane. First floor extension above existing ground floor extension.

Midhurst

SDNP/19/05599/TPO: 9 Ashfield Close. Fell 1 no. double stemmed Silver Birch tree and reduce height by 50% (down to original hedge height) on 1 no. Hawthorn tree. Both trees within Area, A1 subject to M1/73/00672/TPO.

SDNP/19/05826/LIS: 7 Duck Lane. Retention of 2no. Conservation style rooflights on Rear Elevation.

Oving

O/19/02719/FUL: Land At The Corner Of Oving Road And A27, Chichester. Construction of temporary access, parking, landscaping and cabin, for use as a sales area.

O/19/02720/ADV: Land At The Corner Of Oving Road And A27. Chichester. 2 no. stack signs, 3 no. flags on poles, 1 no. V board, 2 no. Leader boards and 6 no. close board hoarding fences.

Petworth

SDNP/19/05476/LIS: Co-Operative, Market Square. New signage for the Co-Op.

SDNP/19/05571/ADV: Entrance to The Road, Old School Close. 1 no. non-illuminated hoarding.

SDNP/19/05707/HOUS: 78 Hampers Green. Single story rear, two storey side extension.

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/19/02967/FUL: Land North West Of Sparrwood Farm, Shillinglee Road, Plaistow. Construction of agricultural store building.

Selsey

SY/19/02959/DOM: 48 Woodland Road. Demolition of existing garage and erection of annex.

SY/19/02962/FUL: Land West Of Tidewall Cottage, 85 East Street. Erection of 1 no. dwelling.

Sidlesham

SI/19/02571/LBC: The Old Doctors House, Highleigh Road. Proposed partial demolition of residential accommodation and replace with 2 single storey extensions, including a new front porch and entrance, a single storey orangery and minor landscaping amendment works. Variation of conditions 2 from Listed Building Consent SI/18/03252/LBC- Remove glazing bars from the orangery and from the external doors to the dining room and master bedroom.

SI/19/02876/FUL: Land Adjacent To Melita Nursery, Chalk Lane. Change of use of land to travellers caravan site consisting of 4 no. pitches each containing 1 no. mobile home and ancillary development.

SI/19/02955/ELD: Bramble Stables, Chalk Lane. Change of use of building to use as a single dwellinghouse.

SI/19/02969/PA3Q: 15 Chalk Lane. Class Q(b) Application for Prior Approval - Change of use of Agricultural Building from Agriculture to 1 no. Dwelling (C3 Use Class).

Singleton

SDNP/19/05752/HOUS: 1 Church Way. Single storey wraparound extension, front Porch and pitched roof to existing dormers.

Southbourne

SB/19/02917/DOM: Gwynfa, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Reconfiguration of main roof structure for conversion of roof to habitable space. Single storey rear extension, alterations to fenestration, garage roof with side canopy and driveway - Variation of condition 4 for planning permission SB/18/02898/DOM - Omit canopy extension, omit porthole window and build a brick pier on the south side matching the existing brick pier on the north side, instead of oak framed front to car port.

SB/19/03014/DOM: 7 Gordon Road. Roof extension to side elevation and roof conversion with dormer window to the rear elevation and roof windows to the front elevation.

Tangmere

TG/19/02798/DOM: 81 Churchwood Drive. Single storey extension to replace existing conservatory.

Westbourne

WE/19/02834/FUL: Westbourne Interiors, Manchester House, North Street. Change of use of ground floor shop area to a 1 no. one bedroom flat.

WE/19/02971/TCA: Westbourne House, North Street. Notification of intention to reduce width by 3m (south sector) and reduce 2 no. lowest limbs by 4m (east sector) to growth points on 1 no. Ash tree and Coppice (leaving 3m stool) on 1 no. Portugal Laurel tree.

West Itchenor

WI/19/02965/TCA: Sunnybrook, Itchenor Road. Crown reduce by up to 2m (approx. 15%) to previous pruning points on 1 no. Oak tree (quoted as T1).

WI/19/02966/TCA: Itchenor Sailing Club, Pier Point Road, Itchenor. Notification of intention to crown reduce all round by up to 3m (approx. 25%) on 2 no. Lime trees (quoted as T1 & T2).

West Wittering

WW/19/03023/TCA: Camacha, Pound Road. Notification of intention to reduce north and west sectors back to previous pruning points on 1 no. Holm Oak tree (4).

WW/19/02976/DOM: 26 Russell Road. Proposed alteration and extensions including; raising the eaves level, increasing the pitch of the roof, increase height of gable ended front porch and gable end extension to rear over existing flat roof.