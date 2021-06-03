Chichester planning applications submitted to the district council and the South Downs National Park Authority

For more information about the planning applications below visit the Chichester District Council or South Downs National Park Authority websites.

Bepton

SDNP/21/02537/HOUS: Pound Cottage, 430 Bell Lane. Construction of freestanding garden shed.

Bosham

BO/21/01333/DOM: Rectory Farm, Walton Lane. New internal thermal improvements to selected external walls and new ground source heat pump with underground external horizontal collectors and plant and associated works.

BO/21/01334/LBC: Rectory Farm, Walton Lane. New internal thermal improvements to selected external walls and new ground source heat pump with underground external horizontal collectors and plant and associated works.

Chichester

CC/21/00866/DOM: Cranford, West Broyle Drive. Two storey side and rear extension. Front porch. Velux and sun tube in rear roof. Alterations to north side window and door. Removal of side conservatory. Replacement windows and doors.

CC/21/01132/ADV: First And Second Floors, 33 West Street. 1 no. non-illuminated fascia sign.

CC/21/01432/PA3JA: 3 The Ridgeway. Prior Approval application for the change of use of betting offices to Office (Class B1a).

CC/21/01382/FUL: Chichester Trade Centre Car Wash, Quarry Lane. Temporary permission for a further 3 years use as a vehicle washing and valeting centre, Monday - Sunday 8am - 6pm.

CC/21/01448/TPA: 40 Norwich Road. Reduce height by 2.5m, reduce widths (all round) by up to 2.5m and crown lift to 4m (above ground level) on north-east and north-west sectors, 5m (above ground level) on the south and south-east sectors and 6m (above ground level) on the south-west sector on 1 no. Oak tree (T1) subject to CC/99/00317/TPO.

CC/21/01452/DOM: 9 Worcester Road. Proposed two-storey rear & side, and single-storey front, extensions, revised fenestration and associated internal alterations.

CC/21/01494/DOM: 5 Parklands Road. Demolition of sunroom and erection of extension.

CC/21/01546/TCA: 5 Cutten Way. Notification of intention to reduce height by 0.75m and reduce North, South, East and West sectors by 0.5m on 1 no. Magnolia Grandiflora (T7).

Cocking

SDNP/21/01860/TCA: Copper Beeches, Church Lane. Notification of intention to reduce crown by 2.5m on 1 no. copper beech tree (T2). Reduce crown by 3m on 1no. Beech tree (T3). Crown reduce by 1m on 1no. Yew tree (T6). Fell 1no Damson tree (T9). Reduce crown by 3m and reduce height by 2m on 1no Holly tree (T11). Reduce height by 2m on 1no. Hawthorne tree (T4a). Pruning of 1no. apple tree (T1). Reduce width by 1m on 1 no. Hawthorne tree (T4b). Reduce height by 2m on 1 no. Yew tree (T8). Removal of 1no branch on 1 no. Acer Grisium (T12). Pruning of 2no. Holly trees (13a & 13b). Reduce width by 1m on 1 no. Magnolia (T10). Fell 2 no Hazels (5a & 5b).

Earnley

E/21/01171/DOM: Pigeon Mead House, Earnley Manor Close. Proposed single storey side extension to form annexe.

Easebourne

SDNP/21/01545/HOUS: 9 Hurst Park. Single Storey Extension to Rear.

SDNP/21/02669/HOUS: Crescent Lodge, Easebourne Lane. Change of use of existing garage to habitable accommodation and home office including alterations to fenestration, installation of flu and 1 no. parking bay.

East Wittering And Bracklesham

EWB/21/01352/DOM: The Moorings, Flat 1, Longlands Road, East Wittering. Proposed single storey rear extension and alterations to the front elevation roof to include hip to gable end.

Fernhurst

SDNP/21/02554/HOUS: Hurstfold Farm, Surney Hatch Lane. Rear single storey extension with 3 New dormers & 3 roof lights to main roof. Garden shed to rear of dwelling.

Fittleworth

SDNP/21/02711/TCA: Orchard House, Lower Street. Notification of intention to remove lowest 1 no. limb on south-east sector on 1 no. Ash tree (T1).

SDNP/21/02774/LIS: River Lodge, Hesworth Common Lane. Single storey oak orangery to replace existing conservatory.

Funtington

FU/21/01404/FUL: Stockers Farm, Salthill Road, Fishbourne. Replacement dwelling, detached car barn and associated works (alternative proposal to extant permission FU/20/01726/FUL).

SDNP/21/02651/CND: East Ashling Farm, B2178 Southbrook Road To Moutheys Lane, East Ashling. Demolition of 2 no. glasshouses and proposed new outbuilding - Variation of condition 2 of householder permission SDNP/20/05314/HOUS - substitute approval drawing 20086-02 REV A with amended drawing 20086-02 REV B.

Harting

SDNP/21/02720/TCA: St Mary And St Gabriels Church, Church Lane, South Harting. Notification of intention to reduce height by 3m and east sector by 2m on 1 no. English Yew (T21).

Kirdford

KD/21/01355/FUL: Land On The East Side Of Plaistow Road, Plaistow Road. Erection of 54 no. residential dwellings, associated access roads, car parking, landscaping and public open space all with unrestricted phasing. Non material amendment to planning permission KD/19/00086/FUL to vary Condition 2 (approved plans) to enable various changes to decided plans in respect of layout, elevational treatment and car parking arrangements.

Lavant

SDNP/21/01172/HOUS: 7 Springfield Close, Mid Lavant. Demolition of existing single storey porch, and replacement with porch with WC and rooflight.

Linchmere

LM/21/01623/PLD: 2 Hammer Lane, Hammer. Proposed lawful development - single storey side extension.

SDNP/21/01491/FUL: Stables at Goldhawk Barn, Vann Road, Fernhurst. Replacement stables.

SDNP/21/02412/FUL: Ridgecap, Linchmere Ridge. Demolition of existing dwelling and outbuildings and erection of replacement dwelling with linked garage/store; ancillary potting-shed/garden store; garden pavilion; garden decking; natural swimming pond; and construction of new access driveway.

SDNP/21/02453/CND: Broomfield House, Vann Road, Fernhurst. Demolition of outbuilding and construction of double garage and workshop with loft storage above - (Variation of Condition 2 (approved plans) on planning permission SDNP/17/06107/FUL - to allow for the re-siting of the garage 2.4m further westwards.).

SDNP/21/02746/HOUS: Bridge, Haslemere Road. Proposed new windows.

SDNP/21/02747/LIS: Bridge, Haslemere Road. Proposed new windows.

Loxwood

LX/21/00918/FUL: Cranbrook Stud, Skiff Lane. Demolition of equestrian barn and lean-to stables. Construction of covered sand school and stables.

LX/21/01410/DOM: Oakdene, Loxwood Road, Alfold Bars. Erection of detached double carport with log store and storage above.

Lurgashall

SDNP/21/01704/HOUS: Glebe House, Blind Lane. Conversion of garage to annex accommodation.

Midhurst

SDNP/21/02034/HOUS: 25 The Fairway. Single storey rear extension.

Oving

O/21/01625/REM: Land On The North Side Of Shopwhyke Road, Shopwhyke. Application for the approval of Reserved Matters following Outline Planning Permission 11/05283/OUT in respect of appearance, layout, landscaping and scale for 89 dwellings. (Application seeks the Variation of condition 2 of permission O/19/01234/REM - to amend the timing requirements of Condition 2 regarding landscaping to the eastern site boundary).

Plaistow And Ifold

PS/21/01256/FUL: Land North Of Winkins Wood Farm, Shillinglee Road, Plaistow. Demolition of barn and construction of barn style dwelling as an alternative to Class Q Prior Approval (20/00777/PA3Q).

PS/21/01628/DOM: 1 Valentines Cottages, Dungate Road, Plaistow. Demolition of outbuilding and erection of replacement of ancillary building.

Sidlesham

SI/21/01234/FUL: Melita Nursery, Chalk Lane. Change of use of land to Gypsy and Traveller caravan site consisting of a single pitch, 1 no. mobile home and 1 no. utility dayroom (alternative layout and access arrangement to the scheme approved under application SI/20/01331/FUL).

SI/21/01618/PLD: 27 Chalk Lane. Proposed ground works to prepare for planning approval granted under reference SI/18/01492/FUL.

SI/21/01619/ELD: Melita Nursery, Chalk Lane. Existing lawful development for change of use to a single dwelling-house falling within use class C3.

Singleton

SDNP/21/02794/TCA: The Chase, Foxhall, Charlton. Notification of intention to fell 1 no. Magnoli tree.

Southbourne

SB/21/01306/DOM: 39 Longlands Road. Rear ground floor extension and front porch.

SB/21/01479/FUL: Priors Leaze Veterinary Centre, Priors Leaze Lane, Nutbourne. Change of use of existing first floor to veterinary staff accommodation.

SB/21/01496/DOM: Three Greens, Prinsted Lane, Prinsted. Outdoor kitchen.

SB/21/01658/PA1A: 2 Victoria Terrace, Lumley Road. Single storey rear extension (a) rear extension - 4.8m (b) maximum height - 3.3m (c) height of eaves - 2.5m.

Stoughton

SDNP/21/02183/FUL: Green Lanes Farm, Back Lane, Forestside. Demolition of existing and construction of replacement farm office.

SDNP/21/02267/HOUS: 6 Mitchmere, Wildham Lane. Proposed lean-to porch to front door.

SDNP/21/02381/CND: Old Village Hall, Cooks Lane, Walderton. Proposed dormer and bi-fold doors to rear, removal of 1 no. existing rooflight and proposed 5 no. rooflights, new window at first floor on west elevation and proposed extension of existing patio area to the rear - (variation of condition 1 of planning permission SDNP/16/03210/HOUS - to replace door with window and change window from obscure to clear glass on north elevation and replace door with a new window on south elevation).

Westhampnett