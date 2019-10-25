Chichester’s parking charges could go up next year

Charges in Chichester’s car parks could rise next year as part of proposals due to be considered by councillors.

Chichester District Council implemented a two-year freeze on pay and display charges back in 2018.

But after a review it is proposing a number of changes at its car parks for two years starting in April 2020.

All charges would be increased by the council’s proposed budget rate of inflation, i.e. three per cent.

It is estimated these increase would bring in an extra £320,000 into the council’s coffers over the two-year period.

There would also be further small increases at Little London and Baffins Lane car parks to ‘assist with turnover and reducing congestion caused in this area’.

Season tickets in the city car parks would stay the same, but the price of rural car park season tickets would rise from £15 to £17.50 a month, and from £17.50 to £20 a month at Bosham.

An officers report, due to be discussed by cabinet members in early November, said: “The charges proposed are considered modest and competitive when compared with other neighbouring authorities.”

A series of other options were considered by the Chichester District Parking Forum.

These included removing the free of charge parking period in all rural areas, introducing charges into the currently free car parks and extending evening charges to other locations.

If approved by cabinet members the changes would be consulted on.

