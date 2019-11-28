Chichester’s parliamentary candidates to be quizzed at hustings event

The people of Chichester will have the opportunity to question parliamentary candidates about key issues tonight ahead of polling Day on December 12.

A hustings is taking place at Chichester Cathedral this evening (Thursday, November 28) at 7pm.

Doors will open at 6.30pm.

The following candidates will be in attendance:

Heather Barrie (Green Party), Gillian Keegan (Conservative), Jay Morton (Labour) and Kate O’Kelly (Liberal Democrat).

The free event will be chaired by Gary Shipton, Editor and Editorial Director of the Observer Newspapers.

Attendees are invited to bring prepared questions, and there will also be an opportunity to submit written questions upon arrival, with selected ones on popular themes being submitted to the candidates during the evening.

The Dean of Chichester, the Very Rev Stephen Waine, said: “This will be the third time the Cathedral has hosted this pre-election debate and we are delighted to be able to do so once again.

“Previous events have been very well attended and we invite everyone to come along on Thursday and present the candidates with questions.”

For more information please visit www.chichestercathedral.org.uk

Recycled plastic bottle Christmas tree returns to Chichester for lights switch on