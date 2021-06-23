Collection of garden waste temporarily suspended in Arun District
Waste management company Biffa has suspended garden waste collections due on or after June 21.
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 4:26 pm
The company claims the suspension is the result of a national lorry driver shortage which is affecting a number of local authority waste collection services.
“We have tried our best to maintain a service to you but unfortunately we now have no other option but to suspend the garden waste service to prioritise core collections,” It told customers.
The company said it aimed to resume the service next week. For more updates, visitgreenwasteclub.co.uk