Consultation opens on future of Selsey and Witterings' mobile waste service

Residents are being asked for their views on the future of the mobile waste service in Selsey and the Witterings.

Due to 'unprecedented financial pressures and reductions' in government funding, West Sussex County Council said it is considering stopping its current service, which runs on alternative Thursdays in each area.

A spokesperson said: "Similar services elsewhere in the county were all withdrawn in 2016 for similar reasons.

"Before any decisions are made, residents are being asked how much they use the service and whether they would be prepared to pay an extra £5-7 per year through their town or parish council tax to keep it running."

Residents are invited to share their views in a consultation, which is running from today (Thursday, November 14) to Friday, December 13.

Steve Read, acting executive director for place services, said: “The current financial pressures on the council mean difficult decisions are having to be made about which services we can continue to fund.

“But before anything is decided on the future of this service, we want to give residents the chance to share their views. This includes the option of contributing a small amount each year to ensure the service can stay running.”

The consultation is available at: www.westsussex.gov.uk/mobilewaste



Paper copies of the consultation are also available in Selsey and East Wittering Libraries as well as in the Selsey Town Council office.